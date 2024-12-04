2 Zodiac Signs Entering The Luckiest Year Of Their Lives, According To An Astrologer

While some believe luck is just that, others (including researchers) are convinced that luck is the product of an optimistic attitude. According to one astrologer, two zodiac signs can adopt a positive attitude for the upcoming years, and he believes 2025 will be the luckiest year of their lives thus far.

Two zodiac signs entering the 'luckiest year of their lives' in 2025

In a TikTok video, an astrologer named Chris explained that Capricorn and Cancer are about to experience the luckiest year of their lives so far — which is a far cry from the last 16 years of "experiencing the most traumatizing, destructive transformative events happening to them outside of their control" thanks to Pluto in Capricorn.

This is great news, as both of these signs have been going through it for the past 16 years. After years of heartbreak and personal setbacks, these two signs are finally stepping into their own power.

Capricorn and Cancer are entering the luckiest year of their lives now that Pluto is in Aquarius.

Pluto, the planet of rebirth and transformation, entered Capricorn in 2008, causing chaos and seemingly never-ending unfortunate events for Capricorn and its sister sign Cancer ever since. However, Pluto has since moved onto Aquarius, leaving Capricorn and Cancer to catch a bit of a break.

Where these two signs found it difficult to build "a legacy that's truly aligned with them and their purpose," Chris explained, moving forward, these signs will be able to better provide for themselves and their loved ones and have healthier relationships with leadership roles as well as with those in authoritative roles, such as their father or mother figure.

Both Cancer and Capricorn can look forward to reaching milestones in their career, making more money, and finding different avenues for personal, professional, and financial success.

Jupiter in Cancer's expansive energy will also benefit these two zodiac signs beginning in June 2025.

While Pluto's exit from Capricorn "is amazing and much needed," Chris added that Jupiter's transit into Gemini in June 2025 will bless them with the planet's lucky and abundant energy, meaning Cancer and Capricorn will enter a period full of "emotional healing, comfort, peace, security, and even expansion when it comes to their home life, and their family."

So, for those feeling this innate need to heal or move forward, you're in luck — positive energy is coming your way!

"Ya'll have been through more than enough over this last decade," Chris ended, "so, here's to knowing that your most beautiful days are finally ahead of you."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.