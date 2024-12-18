4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Thrive In 2025

Relationships aren't always easy, and it's always good to have the universe on your side when it comes to finding love or making a long-term relationship work. Luckily, these four zodiac signs whose relationships thrive in 2025 experience just that in the upcoming months.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships thrive in 2025

In a TikTok video, astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim explained that Capricorn, Cancer, Pisces, and Virgo will have the strongest relationships in 2025, which is much needed after years of "turmoil in this area."

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn is having the best luck in love in 2025. According to Grim, they will have more options for a significant other starting next year, “Not only because Pluto has left Capricorn, but because Jupiter and Venus will meet up in their seventh house of committed relationships.”

As a result, Capricorn's perspective on relationships will change drastically as they begin seeing the bright side of things, allowing them to stumble into healthy relationships as they meet the right person at the right time.

This will also be a great year for those Capricorns already in a relationship. According to Grim, your current relationship will become nothing less than blissful in the coming months.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

“Cancers will also see tremendous benefits from having Jupiter and eventually Venus together in their sign,” said Grim.

They’ll no longer feel held down or limited in love. Instead, they’ll slowly begin seeing their options increase as they find the best person to go out with.

Advertisement

Cancers already in a relationship will also benefit from experiencing blissful moments as they create a stronger connection with their significant other.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces is a very family-oriented zodiac sign that loves love, and this will work out well for them in 2025! According to Grim, “Pisces are either in a position to start a family or to find a truly unforgettable romantic connection.”

Grim explained that this connection will be fierce as it likely will have past life ties due to the South Node transiting their seventh house. Furthermore, this connection won’t just be a fleeting moment.

“It’s likely that this connection can survive long term because pieces will be seeking commitment with Saturn in their sign for much of the year,” said Grim.

With Venus retrograde in their sign, Pisces can reflect on what they truly desire in a partner and watch it come to fruition.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

After facing disappointment or flimsy commitment, Virgo admittedly hasn't had the best luck in relationships. But don't give up hope — according to Grim, opportunities to find your potential lifetime partner start next year. The astrologer explained that Virgo will likely meet the person that they’ll eventually settle down with and go on to marry at some point in 2025.

If you've already managed to find the one, hold on tight. You might find yourself more committed as you get engaged or possibly married at some point in the year.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.