Astrologer Reveals The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Highest IQs

Your IQ, or intelligence quotient, is a measure of your reasoning and ability to problem-solve. While there are many subtle signs that someone is intelligent, according to astrologer Irina Mineeva, knowing someone's zodiac sign is enough to determine their IQ.

Astrologer reveals the three zodiac signs with the highest IQ

Whether it's because they're a creative genius or full-on visionary, these three zodiac signs have the highest IQs, according to Mineeva.

1. Pisces

Allexxander | Shutterstock

Pisces is “known for their deep insights and imaginative thinking,” stated Mineeva.

Celebrated and upheld as the daydreamers of the zodiac signs, it might be shocking to hear that Pisces is quite the intellect. After all, their head is constantly in the clouds. Yet the biggest thing people forget is that Pisces is the last of the 12 zodiac signs, meaning that traits from all the other signs — including their knowledge — get passed through to Pisces.

This can also explain why Pisces has such a hard time staying committed to just one career or major. Their need to know more and find the truth is a calling inside themselves they can’t resist. Due to this, Pisces might find themselves wandering from place to place, gathering knowledge and expanding their perspective, making Pisces one of the zodiac signs with the highest IQ.

2. Virgo

Allexxander | Shutterstock

It shouldn’t come as a shock that Virgo is one of the three zodiac signs with the highest IQs.

“Renowned for their attention to detail and analytical skills, Virgos excel in intellectual pursuits," Mineeva explained. “Their methodical approach to problem-solving and love for organization contribute to their high intelligence.”

They’re able to see problems and issues that others can’t pinpoint. This combined with their natural instincts and visionary nature make Virgos great leaders. Furthermore, their attention to detail and reliability also bodes well for their everyday relationships, as they instantly notice what is wrong and find practical solutions to move forward.

So, when we take all of this into consideration, it’s not shocking that Virgo is one of the three zodiac signs with the highest IQs out there. After all, it’s ingrained in their DNA to be the best.

3. Gemini

Allexxander | Shutterstock

“With their quick feet and analytical mind, Gemini display remarkable intellectual powers,” began Mineeva.

They’re able to use their high IQ to problem solve and find solutions that are both accurate and logically sound. They don’t allow their emotions to guide them compared to other signs and their self-restraint allows them to separate what is and isn’t useful. On top of that, “Their adaptability and curiosity make them excellent learners," Mineeva said, "Constantly seeking new knowledge to satisfy their inquisitive nature."

This can explain why careers requiring a constant influx of information mix well with a Gemini’s personality.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.