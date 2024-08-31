8 Ways To Try On A New Life Without Losing Your True Identity

Are you ready to inject new feelings and experiences into your life, but don’t know how? Is fear stopping you from trying new things and making changes in your life? Do you wonder what another way of being might feel like? You can do that, even if it feels scary at first.

The good news is, you don't have to commit to a whole new lifestyle or a new identity all at once. You can try on or test some new outlooks or ideas without having to absorb drastic changes or feel like an imposter.

Eight ways to try on a new life without losing your true identity

1. Have a healthy daily practice

For example, meditation keeps you grounded and centered, as supported by a 2015 study. When you try new things, being centered is important. Every time you commit to your practice, it’s like coming home to a safe place. A healthy daily practice is restorative and empowering.

2. Know why you are trying something new

What’s your reason for seeking new things? Is it expansive, safe, and healthy?

3. Be aware of your comfort zone

Stock 4you via Shutterstock

How far out of your comfort zone is your planned undertaking? Make sure to have something that you are comfortable with, woven into your plan.

4. Weave your strengths into the plan

For example, it’s easy to go out on a trail, but I choose a more challenging experience to do it alone.

5. Keep your perspective of different choices and possibilities open

Countless new experiences are waiting for you.

6. Think about what gets you excited about life

How can you bring more excitement into your world with a new experience?

7. Celebrate all your wins

Every time you are willing to take a chance on yourself, it is a win. Holding in your heart the possibilities of your best life will get you there.

8. Have a safety plan

Dragana Gordic via Shutterstock

How can you step out of your adventure if it doesn’t feel safe? Who are you sharing your plan with? Research conducted in 2023 shows there is "no safety without emotional safety" so always stay safe emotionally and physically.

Staying centered is critical

My life has changed dramatically in the past couple of years. Some of it was hard, some easy, some unplanned, and some anticipated. Regardless, I am in a good place and feel centered and strong.

I’m ready to expand my world in the way that resonates best with me, physically and spiritually. I want deep connections and great communication. This is exactly what I got in my recent adventure.

I decided to hike up to a trail high on a mountain range. I am guaranteed to get some cuts and scratches from the rough terrain and the plants and trees I scramble through.

When I go on unknown trails, or adventures that have a little risk to them, I always let a couple of people know my plan, just in case.

We are in monsoon season, but the storms don’t usually roll through until the afternoon. My weather app promised sunshine. I had food, water, and my phone, which are a few of the items recommended by the National Parks Service.

I made it to the trail fast and easy. Pulling myself up the last 10 feet, I had to find rocks and plants anchored in the ground strong enough to hold my body weight.

At the top, I noticed very dark and ominous clouds had formed higher up the mountain. I wasn’t too concerned but recognized the sign to head home. Stepping off the trail into the deep scree, I slid and tried to maintain balance. I felt a raindrop but wasn’t concerned.

In about five minutes my world changed. Seemingly out of nowhere an intense lightning storm had gathered and was behind me. I started running as fast as I could and hoped my footing would be easier. I was seeking the path water flows off the mountain.

I was the highest thing around and starting to get scared, the lightning was all around as I was pelted by rain. I slowed down just long enough to call someone and let them know what was going on. I wanted to talk with someone for reassurance, but I got voice mail though sharing my experience gave me a bit of reassurance. Still above the tree line, I ran the path of least resistance to get off the mountain. I was running through bushes and hopping over bigger rocks.

Finding the lesson in the fear

What am I doing? I am 58 years old. This behavior was fine when I was younger, but should I dial it back? I was praying for my safety. The lightning felt closer than ever, I misstepped and crashed into the rocks. My Apple watch alarmed, my leg was bleeding, but I was more surprised than hurt.

My phone was sending an alert for flash flooding in my area. I was still moving through the washes, because like water, I wanted the easiest path down. I made it to the trees, followed a deer trail, then houses, and eventually a man in his backyard. I yelled over the wind and rain, seeking shelter from the storm.

I’m sure I looked like a scene from a horror movie, scratched, cut, bleeding, and completely soaked. This is how I met my neighbor. He kindly drove me home and we exchanged phone numbers.

I got exactly what I wanted, intense connection and clear communication with the Universe. I was touched to the core.

Balance is key to making changes and trying new things

It brings me joy and is an important part of my life to experience challenges and try out new things. Every time I say yes to adventure, I say yes to my best life. I know the changes I create in one part of my life add a spark of joy and inspiration in all parts of my life.

Whether entering a new career, dating world, or moving out of the country, I encourage you to take a risk, challenge yourself, and live your best life. You have the freedom to choose what resonates with your joy. If you fall down, pick yourself up, reflect on what you learned, and when you are ready, adventure waits for you.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.

