Everybody has a specific talent that, when nurtured, can help them succeed. Whether it's being a gifted public speaker or a true creative force, there's something within us all that stands out and allows us to shine bright, and according to an astrologer named Stewart King, your zodiac sign can provide insight into where you naturally excel.

The specific cheat code that gives each zodiac sign an unfair advantage in life

1. Aries

According to King, the life hack for Aries is going out there and gaining experience. He explained that this is necessary for Aries as they can learn from their mistakes and grow wiser because of them.

Although these experiences won’t always be the most comfortable, they’ll certainly help Aries put something positive out in this world as they share their acquired knowledge with friends and family.

“That’s their life hack," King said. "The more they know themself the better.”

2. Taurus

“The Taurus life hack is that they need to appreciate and take care of things that they already have,” began King.

While Taurus is stereotypically known as being materialistic, according to King, what Taurus needs to get ahead is already in their life. In fact, gratitude is proven to help manifest abundance. When Taurus embraces their loved ones, King explained, they’ll find they get more out of life.

3. Gemini

The air sign Gemini is known to be intelligent, so it’s unsurprising to see that their unfair advantage in life is their ability to stay well-informed. According to King, “Gemini needs to take in information from TikTok videos or YouTube videos.” Due to their excellent thinking skills, they’ll benefit the most from taking in information in the field they want to excel in.

“So the more information and words come into their brain the more they can process it,” King said, which they can use to further their success.

4. Cancer

If you’re a Cancer, then you understand just how important your feelings are. From your relationships to the decisions you make, Cancers allow their emotions to guide them. While others may downplay the importance of emotions, those deep-rooted feelings are the secret cheat code that gives Cancer an unfair advantage in life.

“They need to search their feelings, that’s their life hack," King explained, which allows them to make great decisions, impacting their relationships for the better.

5. Leo

Next, the fire sign Leo should focus on their goals. King explained that this is the only life hack they need as their ability to control themselves for their future endeavors is a must.

"So, all they need to do is focus, use that willpower that they have, and focus on the long-term outcome of what they want," he ended.

6. Virgo

Virgos are great at trusting their gut feelings, which they use to analyze all situations. King recommended Virgo trust their strong intuition.

"Don't focus on thinking too much. Relax, and let the thoughts come to you because Virgo's rule the intestine," said King, who called Virgo's intuition their "second brain."

7. Libra

Libra's inability to say 'no' often leaves them with less freedom to do for themselves. According to King, the best way for Libra to get ahead in life is to stop people-pleasing.

"They also need to focus on having actually time to themselves," King said.

He explained that Libras are so attached to relationships that they don't know how to function when they're alone, but once they can figure this out, it'll be hard to stop them!

8. Scorpio

The greatest thing about Scorpio is their ability to transform. Known as the zodiac sign of rebirth, their ability to move through cycles seemingly unscathed is impressive. However, "they need to apply a big transformation in their life," King said. "The bigger the desire, the bigger the transformation."

Doing this will allow them to get what they want as they're able to move through different life stages with ease. And "with them, they'll gain their desires."

9. Sagittarius

"Sagittarius is a visual learner. So what they learn, they can't learn through just hearing things or listening to things. They can only learn through seeing and listening," began King.

These experiences allow them to visualize the life they want, pushing them to progress at unseen rates. However, if they don't have these experiences, then expect their life to slow down as they struggle to navigate what they should do next.

10. Capricorn

As independent and ambition as they are, Capricorn can get even further in life when they allow others to lend a helping hand.

"Their life hack is using people and their true goals won't be achieved by themselves." King explained.

It's not easy for Capricorn to ask for help, but once they do, expect them to get whatever they want out of life.

11. Aquarius

As King explained, information is Aquarius's unique life hack.

"With Aquarius, they have to know everything about either a person, a subject, a place, an environment," King said. "Because the information is their tool."

And as arguably the most intelligent zodiac sign, what Aquarius can do with information knows no bounds.

12. Pisces

Finally, the water sign Pisces has the amazing gift of changing their reality. King explained, "They can change their reality by changing what they think about and they have the true power of belief."

This allows them to manifest whatever they want out of life as long as they can control their thoughts. With these balanced powers, expect the dreamy sign Pisces to have the ultimate unfair advantage in life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.