The Most Effective Way For Each Zodiac Sign To Bring More Money Into Their Life

According to an astrologer, there is a specific way that works best for each zodiac sign to bring more money and financial abundance into their lives. Studies have shown that happier people earn more money, but getting to that point isn't that easy when times are hard. It can often be hard to pinpoint the right advice for you that doesn't feel overwhelming.

Stewart Anthony King, an astrology consultant with more than 20 years of astrology experience, took the time to break down the specific ways each zodiac sign can bring more money into their life.

The most effective way each zodiac sign can bring more money into their life.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The most effective way for Aries to bring more money into their life is by being in a competitive environment. According to King's Aries video, “You need to create a competitive environment, you need to create an environment where everyone’s competing to be better than anyone else, because you’re naturally competitive.”

As a result, Aries should strive to push themselves to the limit and surround themselves with other top-notch individuals in a work environment, as they want to be just as good and just as capable as their peers. Aries should do their best to take the lead, take risks, and propose new ideas. He explained that “an Aries gets excited and actually starts to vibrate on impulsive risks.”

When you take calculated risks you’ll be able to challenge yourself and push yourself to perform at a higher level. This, alongside having the right support group, will surely bring way more money into your life.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The most effective way for Taurus to bring more money into their life is by focusing on their outer appearance. According to King's Taurus video, their ability to be charming, polite, and connect to their inner child will be a huge indicator of whether they’ll be successful or not.

“Utilizing their charm allows people to like them,” King explained. “[Other people] trust them, they want to be around them.” Social networking will play a huge role in their ability to bring in more money.

Taurus will want to connect with other cultures and to put themselves out there more. King explained that "being around other cultures is crucial for them to raise their knowledge and their skill set." This type of networking and understanding will introduce them to potential business partners, something needed if they want to make it big in life.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The biggest lesson Gemini will need to learn in order to bring in more money is how to listen effectively to others. “Sometimes Gemini can listen, but sometimes they’re thinking about the next thing to say,” explained King in his Gemini video.

Geminis often miss the important details and information that another person is trying to convey. To avoid this, Geminis should listen completely and then process and figure out what to say next. Doing this will ensure that they don’t miss out on anything and that they can be the best ‘salesman’ possible as “making money is really about how you sell.’

Next, Geminis will want to ensure they’re constantly studying, sharing information, and communicating efficiently if they want to bring more money into their lives. Known as a highly intelligent sign, their brains can be used to their advantage, but they shouldn’t get caught up in learning everything at once. King suggested that Geminis should set either a 3-month, 6-month, or 1 year plan before moving on to the next goal.

Finally, Gemini should take time to learn about other people’s motivations. "Especially people that they really respect and they really admire." Staying curious and asking questions will help them learn and generate more wealth. Just be sure to take care of yourself and stay active as it’ll help you clear your mind and remain alert.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

When the Cancer zodiac sign has a mentor, they’ll be able to generate a ton of wealth. King explained is his Cancer video that “they learn very well through looking up to somebody and having a guide.” Having a mentor allows them to obtain the "quickest cheat code" to achieving career success.

How they control their emotions will also impact their financial success for better or worse. “Sometimes, their negative thoughts can override them” and prevent them from achieving financial stability. This is why Cancers should find a way to ground themselves and own their thoughts instead of pushing them away. Through journaling or meditating they’ll be able to properly process their emotions without tuning them out completely.

Finally, Cancers will want to remain optimistic, practice patience, strive to be debt-free, and put themselves in positive environments. These steps will allow this zodiac sign to bring in more money throughout their lifetime.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

If the fire sign Leo wants to generate cash flow then it's time for them to step up and become a leader. King explained that being in a leadership role should come naturally as others unconsciously gravitate towards their inner light.

“People are gonna want to follow you, people feel safe around you, people feel that you’re competent in what you do.” On top of that, being a leader is in Leo's DNA, which explains why they’re so good at it. However, being a leader means Leo will have to also address their flaws and learn how to push their ego to the side.

It's time for Leos to stop being defensive and lean into their more easygoing side. This will benefit those around them as they grow closer and more comfortable in their presence.

Finally, Leos “should always follow their heart,” said King. “Because they can’t really do anything without that heart being involved.” Meaning that their ability to reach for the stars becomes limited when their heart is not in it.

6. Virgo

Design: YourTango

If Virgo wants to know the most effective way to bring in more money, they should start by relaxing their mind first. According to King's Virgo video, “Without this ability to relax the mind, Virgos cannot make the money.”

To accomplish this, he recommended that Virgos have a day or time they set aside each week to engage in relaxing activities. Exercising, doing yoga, or meditating is a great place to start. King also suggested that Virgos find careers that require more mental effort.

He explained that jobs that require Virgos to think plenty, create opportunities to overcome challenges, and allow for more of an ‘advisor’ role are a great fit. Virgos need that constant stimulation otherwise they get bored.

Finally, it’s important to stay organized and to live in and explore more practical and stimulating environments. King said that being in a home where other people aren’t at your level or you feel the need to procrastinate isn’t great.

“You’re never really gonna feel good about yourself, you know, because confidence is based on trust in yourself and if you don’t trust yourself, then how can you trust yourself outside of that environment," said King.

7. Libra

Design: YourTango

If Libra wants to bring in more money then they’re going to have to put their foot done and not take no for an answer. According to King's Libra video, “Libras have an art, or understand the art, of negotiation.” Their key strength lies in their ability to communicate and be persuasive.

If Libras want to make it to the top then they need to get a lot better at communicating and partnering with others. Using that intellectual brain of yours, you’ll be able to trade ideas and develop more in your career. This will result in making more money as Libras are able to take what they learn and run with it.

Finally, Libra's home harmony is crucial for their overall success. “The home has to be balanced, King explained. "They don’t wanna be fighting, they don’t wanna be arguing, they can't sometimes do things if they had an argument at home.”

This is why Libra should be extra careful about who they settle down with, as choosing the wrong partner can limit their financial abundance in the long run.

8. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

In complete Scorpio fashion, the most effective way to bring more money into their life is by being obsessed with what they do. According to King's Scorpio video, it’s because “they cannot achieve their goals without being fixated day and night.”

“If they don’t have that type of desire for what they're in, they will not make the money in their career,” King continued.

Another way Scorpio can make more money is by staying true to their authentic self. Whether they’re loved or hated doesn't matter. Remaining themselves helps them operate at a higher vibrational frequency.

Having a trusting partner is also important, as Scorpio doesn’t do well when they're overthinking all the time. “The key for Scorpio (in terms of partnership) is someone who can be completely honest with them at all times.”

Though it might sound counter-intuitive, having that honesty will help Scorpio put their guard down and trust in their partner, leading to better mental clarity in the process.

Scorpio should be sure to remain persistent, creative, deep, and all in. Their strong-willed nature will shine through when they stay focused on these qualities, leading to generating more money.

9. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

When times get tough, Sagittarius wants to run and go, began King in his video. However, they can’t be this way if their goal is to generate wealth over time. "They need to stick and they do not need to run. Because, if they truly believe in what they believe in, then, they will maintain their position in that field or career.”

Sagittarius must also remain open-minded and curious about the world around them. This will allow them to explore and gather more information, leading them more money down the line. Even more important is their need to remain confident within themselves and their purpose. According to King, “They find it easier to know their self-worth when they know their life purpose.”

“When they find their life purpose, when they find it, when they truly identify it, that’s when they gain material and spiritual abundance.” And if they combine this with an unshakable faith and unstoppable morals, they’ll be sure to bring in tons of money throughout their lifetime.

10. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

The best way for Capricorns to bring more money into their lives is by approaching situations with positivity. King explained in his Capricorn video that “yes, they can handle problems and they know how to solve problems, but when the problem happens it’s important for them to look on the bright side."

“Sometimes Capricorn can go on the negative side and the negativity can mess them up financially.” Additionally, it’s important for them to let go of the past, master communication, and take a leap of faith. It’s unfortunate, but sometimes this zodiac sign allows their past to get the better of them.

Allowing their insecurities to hold them back, they end up staying still and never moving forward.

“As a Capricorn, people [in your life] need to be of the highest quality, your connections, your friends.” He added that it’s important to not have friends that hold you back, as doing so will stunt your financial growth.

Let go of the surface-level friendships to find people who will push you to be better and help you step outside of your comfort zone.

11. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

“Aquarius are visionaries and to be a visionary you need to see the bigger picture in all aspects,” began King in his Aquarius video. This is a great gift, as seeing the bigger picture can allow them to make the right investments, generating more wealth.

Aquarius can also be a bit intense and take themselves too seriously. King added, “I think when Aquarius don’t take themselves too seriously when they’re not really focused on, ‘Oh, how am I gonna look? How does this look? How am I gonna impress this person,’ they tend to succeed the most. Letting go of control allows Aquarius to focus on other people, be charming, and network.

Aquarius should also stay innovative, avoid following the crowd, and trust their senses. When they do this will they be acknowledged for their potential, allowing them to generate more money.

12. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The most effective way for Pisces to bring in more money is by having faith in themselves. According to King's Pisces video, “They must know their value and believe in it. If they don't believe in it they’re not going to achieve anything.”

Next, Pisces should be sure to keep their head out of the clouds and focus more on practicality. Though daydreaming has its benefits when it comes to being visionary, it’s important to remain practical while working. Not being focused can cause their career to plummet as they struggle to work hard and stay on top of their responsibilities.

Pisces should focus on taking better accountability instead of pushing things to the side, especially because Pisces has a habit of overspending. This is why they need to stay disciplined and learn when to say no — as hard as it may be.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers topics such as self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.