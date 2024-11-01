The 3 Zodiac Signs Every Company Should Hire To Reach Ultimate Success

While most people don't put their zodiac sign on their resume, according to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs might want to reconsider. Successful companies need a strong mix of ambitious, creative, and responsible team members — and hiring these three zodiac signs all but guarantees just that.

The three best zodiac signs to hire for ultimate success

1. Taurus

One zodiac sign every company should hire to reach ultimate success is Taurus. As an earth sign, Taurus is known to be straightforward and responsible. They’re the most reliable sign that can keep a steady head even in dire circumstances. With these strengths, it’s not shocking that workers love having a Taurus as their boss.

Advertisement

"In fact, it’s a blessing when the Taurus boss has a heart, has a soul, and understands that empathy and sympathy are great characteristics,” astrologer Hagan Fox explained in a TikTok video. "You are invariably the boss," he added of Taurus.

Of course, as one of the most fiscally responsible signs of the zodiac, Taurus is ultimately all about the bottom line. If you have a Taurus boss, "you need to look good, work hard, and don't try their patience," The Salty Astrologer warned.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Despite their reputation for being moody, according to Fox, Cancers in the workplace “truly understand the world of empathy and sympathy and kindness and courteousness.”

It’s in their nature to see beyond the surface and dig deep. Because of this, Cancers are great at noticing others' potential. On top of that, this water sign is great at assigning responsibilities based on people’s strengths and weaknesses.

Advertisement

According to Fox, Cancer also understands that not everything is about them. This means that they’re more likely to share the spotlight and give credit where credit is due

All things considered, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better employee, friend, or partner than a Cancer. Their beautiful heart spreads healing to others, making them one of the best zodiac signs companies should hire to achieve ultimate success.

3. Leo

Leo is often referred to as a fun zodiac sign that loves being front and center. Yet when it comes to their careers, Leos don’t play. This fire sign works tenaciously and with passion.

Advertisement

Fox added that Leos work hard because they strive to be on top. They want to be noticed for their hard work and they’re driven by the promise of success. In truth, success is their oxygen, summarized Fox, who added that many Leos aspire to become CEOs — it’s in their making to be ambitious and aspirational.

Hiring a dedicated Leo is one of the best decisions an employer can make.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.