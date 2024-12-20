Astrologer Says One Zodiac Sign Will Have The Most Rewarding 2025

While astrologers predict 2025 to be a bit kinder to us than 2024 proved to be, according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, one zodiac sign will have the most rewarding 2025 by far.

After a rough couple of years, "some of them have faded into obscurity," Grim said in a TikTok video — but that is about to change.

The astrologer explained that Gemini will have the best 2025 of all the zodiac signs.

"I’d like to extend a warm congratulations to Gemini," Grim said, explaining that the zodiac sign will have the most rewarding year for several reasons.

Gemini will experience career breakthroughs in 2025.

With the North Node entering Gemini's 10th house of career and reputation in 2025, Grim explained that Gemini will have the opportunity to "break through to a new level of success in their careers."

According to an astrologer known as The UIA on TikTok, this is significant as it will open the doors for Gemini to align their career path with their life purpose.

"Things will just start to make more sense," The UIA explained. "This is a good energy when it comes to making the right choices when it comes to the kind of jobs that you're picking."

Gemini is also in a lucky emerald year for the first half of 2025.

Coined by famed astrologer Susan Miller, the term 'emerald year' in astrology refers to the time Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, spends in a zodiac sign. Jupiter first entered Gemini in May 2024, where the planet remains until June 9, 2025.

"This is great energy for your identity and your status," The UIA explained.

Furthermore, Gemini will “see financial success as you ascend in your career because Jupiter and Venus will align in your second house of money,” Grim said.

Gemini may experience some disruption in mid-2025.

Grim explained that Uranus, the planet of disruption, will enter Gemini in July 2025. He noted that while this typically indicates major problems, the transit might actually work in Gemini's favor.

“I think Uranus can thrive here being the higher octave of Mercury transitioning a Mercury-ruled sign,” Grim explained.

So while Gemini's life might become slightly chaotic during this time, this will ultimately work in their favor.

Overall, 2025 is a year of rewards and accomplishments for Gemini.

With Saturn and Neptune finishing their transition in Gemini’s tenth house, Gemini will slowly begin feeling accomplished and rewarded for their hard work.

“In 2025, your innate Gemini traits will pay off for you," Grim predicted. "Being experimental will help you, testing and learning will cement your status as a celebrated figure in whatever field you’re in.”

So, if you’re a Gemini and have been feeling utterly stuck and emotionless don’t fret too much. Lots of excitement and progress will be happening next year, shaking up your life for the better!

