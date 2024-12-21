2 Zodiac Signs Experiencing An Incredibly Lucky 'Emerald Year' 2025

According to famed astrologer Susan Miller, the term 'emerald year' in astrology refers to the time that Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, spends in a zodiac sign. Two zodiac signs experience an emerald year in one calendar year, as Jupiter transits last about 12 months.

Those experiencing an emerald year are the ones who typically experience abundance in most aspects of their life within that timeframe.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs experiencing a lucky ‘emerald year’ in 2025

In 2025, Jupiter will be in the signs of Gemini (from January - June 8, 2025) and Cancer (from June 9 through next year), blessing these two signs with an emerald year.

On June 9, 2025, Jupiter enters the sign of Cancer where it is in exaltation, initiating a cycle that allows the collective to become more connected with our home environments, emotional development, and understanding of our relationships.

Advertisement

For the first time in 16 years, Jupiter in Cancer will no longer aspect Pluto in Capricorn, a momentous period for cardinal and water signs enabling them to experience radical changes in their philosophies, careers, and relationships.

Although Jupiter in Cancer will aspect Saturn in Aries, there are still a lot of benefits that will result after this transit; it may just be harder to feel confident when it comes to working towards our goals during this period. Nevertheless, Jupiter is tied with hope and how we can tap into this energy to experience personal growth and renewal.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You continue the lessons from 2024 through the first part of the year, making this an intense and exciting period as you continue learning more lessons through Jupiter transiting your ascendant. With the Nodes also in fellow mutable signs Pisces and Virgo, you can feel more of the pressure building — but there is a lot of benefit from these transits since Saturn in Pisces has been a good teacher.

Jupiter in Gemini has allowed you to become a more effective communicator, winning over new friends and influencing those around you. As you see the evolution of your relationships and ambitions, you will be more grateful for the changes to come.

Once Jupiter moves into Cancer, you can focus on expanding the material or learning more about creating a solid financial foundation. The shift in goals can also help you see the valuable friendships and connections you can make that will bring you a lot of growth, allowing you to tap into your potential without feeling limited by your past experiences.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Jupiter in your sign is optimistic, offering new perspectives in all aspects of your life. You will be centered on career growth now that Saturn in Aries will transit the highest point in your chart, illuminating the skills you developed while Saturn was in Pisces since 2023.

Pluto is no longer in opposition to your sign, bringing another liberating feeling as you can now make more welcoming and less intense connections. Although Jupiter will make a square to Saturn in Aries, as a cardinal sign, you are well aware of the value of discipline and hard work. Saturn and Jupiter will only magnify this and help bring potent results as long as you stay on track.

Advertisement

Jupiter brings you a lot of dynamic energy with all the potential growth and learning you will be making during this year as you step into this wonderful new chapter.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.