7 Subtle Ways Astrology Tells You It's Time To Level Up

The most intense astrology transtis push you to meet your full potential.

It can take a lot of time to learn, especially when the transiting planets are generational, like Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. It can take years and lots of trial and error to figure out how to be more responsible, how to develop more self-love, and how to be more disciplined with work and our personal goals. Planets that transit more quickly, like Mercury, Venus, and Mars, will teach quicker lessons compared to outer planets and luminaries bring a lot of insight depending on the house that they are transiting.

Not everyone will experience these transits because some planets take decades to complete a sign. It all depends on your birth chart.

Evolutionary and intuitive astrologer Taryn Bond listed some of the most intense astrology transits that could be considered life-changing.

As difficult as these transits may feel in the moment, Bond notes that these are not “bad transits," but rather ones that help us evolve and find our power.

1. Pluto conjunct ascendant

During this transit, “People typically undergo the type of changes that they never could have foreseen coming and every single thing about their life changes permanently,” Bond said. Pluto likes to break down so the native can rebuild. The transit can be challenging, but after the years (or decades) that Pluto transits your AC, you will feel and even look differently compared to the beginning of the transit as Pluto initiates both psychological and physical changes in the native. You could dress differently and switch up hairstyles or overall aesthetic when it is over. You will also see how much more resilient you are.

2. Uranus conjunct moon

This is a transit known for bringing "intense change to the inner world, your emotions or a big and unexpected move," Bond explained. "Essentially this transit is a major uprooting.” The transit expects us to be patient because many unexpected things can happen. Since it impacts our moon, we may feel a lot more emotional with the ups and downs that Uranus can bring. After this transit, we will be able to be more open to changes since Uranus pushes us to adapt whether we want to or not.

3. Neptune transiting the ascendant

Neptune adds confusion and can be destabilizing. These transits will have us questioning and doubting our moves. Practicing patience is essential here as well because Neptune can be frustrating when you want to see the reality of the topic about the house it's transiting. Impulsive actions are not good. Instead, taking it slowly helps. Making sure to research and double-check your work and incorporating meditation can help the native navigate Neptune.

4. Pluto transiting the IC

This transit "could bring major transformation and change to your career, your public life or private and home life," Bond explained, as well as feeling a "loss of control.” Again, Pluto can be tough because it will rewire everything so that we can learn how to adapt to new situations. Home and work will be the focal point but our relationships can also be impacted. The native can have issues with authority or giving up control. Nevertheless, the transit makes us see a new side to us and gives us knowledge. However, the acquisition of knowledge and experience can feel challenging.

5. Uranus conjunct MC

"This is a wild card transit," Bond said, explaining that changes could come in the form of an "unexpected long distance move, relationships ending, a new career or two.” Uranus is the planet of sudden surprises, especially if it is aspecting a planet in that house. Going with the flow and not resisting the changes can help the transit be more manageable. The experiences can feel shocking but will help to pave the way for new and more fruitful chapters.

6. Pluto square natal Saturn

Dealing with authority figures can feel challenging. During this transit, your overall foundation is shattered because you are promoted to make new and improved plans that will help you thrive in the next several decades. You learn to rely on yourself more, to take on leadership roles and to be more independent.

7. Neptune square sun

This transit might make you question your place in the world, as Neptune can make you second-guess your moves and doubt everything. The transit wants you to learn to be your own cheerleader, to practice more research and to make you rely on your communication skills to tackle any confusion associated with the transit. After this transit, the natives will adopt researching more since Neptune can bring nebulous information.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.