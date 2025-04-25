Your Zodiac Sign’s Luckiest Day Of The Month In May 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in May 2025 is when they can easily work with the universe to get what they want. The lucky days for all zodiac signs this month include: May 4, 10, 12, 20, 24, and 26.

When Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on May 4, it urges you to remember what you’ve always wanted for your life. Pluto requires combining your long-held dreams with new and innovative ways of making them a reality, so it’s time to dig in and not hesitate to invest energy into yourself.

On May 10, Mercury enters wealthy and abundant Taurus, helping to bring financial abundance to your life. Mercury represents offers or negotiations; in Taurus, it is all about money. Ensure you are honoring your worth and taking the initiative when you can, as the universe will reward your efforts to improve your finances. Mercury in Taurus is a grounded but abundant energy, allowing you to make plans and trust yourself to progress on your dreams.

As you reach the middle of May, the Full Moon in Scorpio will rise on May 12, just before asteroid Ceres shifts into Aries on May 16. The Full Moon in Scorpio will help to awaken your innermost desires and embrace the changes needed to make your dreams a reality. You may have to embrace what you’ve been avoiding, but it will help you move forward with your plans.

Just a few days later, as Ceres moves into Aries, you will feel an infusion of freedom enter your life. Ceres in Aries does help you continue to care for others. However, focus on yourself as well. This will bring about a break from obligations and an invitation to live a genuinely authentic life.

This energy will help usher in Gemini Season on May 20, before the New Moon in Gemini peaks on May 26. Gemini Season is a profound time of choice, but you must be careful which you choose. Gemini highlights your human desires and your soul's divine path. Be sure you choose based on what you hope will occur versus short-term satisfaction. You must play the long game during Gemini Season, no matter the temptation to seize what feels good. Use this energy to be mindful of the choices that exist in your life, ensuring that what you choose now will satisfy you for years to come.

While May is a profound month of action, that energy peaks on Saturday, May 24, when Saturn shifts into Aries, beginning a brand-new journey. Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023, spending on average two and a half years in each zodiac sign. While Saturn will return to Pisces in September 2025 through February 2026, this is the beginning of a new phase for you to work to make your dreams a reality. Now on to each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in May!

Aries

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Saturday, May 10

Pay attention to the offers that you receive, dear Aries. Mercury will move into Taurus, the ruler of your financial sector, on May 10. Mercury will remain in Taurus from May 10 to May 25, giving you an incredible opportunity to build wealth. Mercury is exalted in Taurus and amplifies your practical communication skills. This will bring in greater opportunities and offers to increase your finances; it’s also about not being afraid to say what you and your skills are worth.

Don’t let yourself be underpaid or compensated; instead, trust in yourself to know you are worthy of receiving. Increase your awareness about the offers you receive during this period, as they may involve entering a company or project at the ground level, a very Taurean theme. Just because an offer doesn’t seem like the key to wealth doesn't mean it won’t be.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Monday, May 26

Own your power, Taurus. As you move through your zodiac season with the Sun and Mercury moving into your sign, you are empowered by the universe. This means you believe in your ideas and dreams, knowing you can accomplish anything you want. By embracing an empowered attitude toward life, you can use the New Moon in Gemini on May 26 in your house of finances.

The luckiest time for you to do what you need will be around the New Moon, and Mercury in Gemini signifies a deep power to manifest a new financial beginning. You may want to consider the actions you can take to make the most of this period, such as applying for new positions or completing that business plan for one of your dreams. Be willing to put in the work, but don’t hesitate to trust that everything is happening as it’s meant to.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Sunday, May 4

Honor your truth, sweet Gemini. Since Pluto entered Aquarius on January 21, you’ve had the planet known as the alchemist of the zodiac moving through your house of luck, where it will remain until 2044. This signifies a huge phase and development as you begin working to manifest new beginnings and a meaningful life path. On May 4, Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius until October 13.

During this time, Pluto will move back toward the first degree of Aquarius, signifying there is an important dream or goal you must return to. Pluto will increase your intuition and sense of spirituality in this area of your life, so there may be a connection between these themes and your choice. Don’t be afraid to go back; it often makes you feel like you’re finally moving ahead.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Saturday, May 24

All you must do is be yourself, Cancer. You don’t need to be like anyone else, as your superpower rests in simply being able to be yourself. This is often easier said than done because learning how to do this can take a lifetime. However, you have made great strides in this area of your life. From May 24 until September 1, Saturn moves into Aries, offering you a pivotal turning point in your career and professional reputation.

Saturn in Aries will highlight themes of your career and the need to put the effort into achieving the rewards you’re hoping for. During this time, you could find yourself going through an incredible transformation process, especially as it relates to your long-term goals. Saturn will dip back into Pisces for a brief period until February 13, 2026, so this is just the beginning of what you can accomplish.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Friday, May 16

Open yourself to new experiences, sweet Leo. Asteroid Ceres governs how you care for others, as well as how you nurture yourself and your dreams. Beginning on May 16, Ceres will shift into Aries for the next year, giving you an enormous benefit to expand your life. Aries energy represents your house of luck and often brings up themes of travel and spirituality, but Ceres in Aries intensifies these themes.

Once Ceres moves into Aries, you will want to focus on what you want to pursue. This will represent an ardent desire to learn by being and can result in international relocation, service trips, or in-depth studies of another culture or country. While you will be focused on caring for others during this phase, your work will enrich your soul, helping you learn your true purpose.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Tuesday, May 20

Focus on yourself and your dreams, beautiful Virgo. The magnificent Sun will shift into Gemini on May 20, initiating a new zodiac season. Gemini energy rules your house of career and professional goals, while the Sun represents external actions and changes. As Gemini Season starts, you will enter a profound time in your career where you will be called to make significant changes.

While this will be a beneficial time in your professional life, you do want to be mindful of the duality of Gemini. You will have a choice between new jobs or between venturing off toward something new and continuing to remain in what is comfortable. Gemini favors long-term goals, though instant gratification will become alluring. Be sure that the choices you’re making in your career truly will support you long term.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Monday, May 26

It’s all up to you, dearest Libra. This is your life, which means that what you choose to do or accomplish is solely up to you. Be sure you’re not letting anyone take control over your destiny or talk you into settling for less, especially as the New Moon in Gemini rises on May 26. The New Moon in Gemini will increase in your house of luck, helping you to manifest a new beginning for greater abundance.

This will also help to expand your life in exciting new ways, so be on the lookout for new projects, offers, or travel opportunities during this time. You’ve been working with Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Gemini since last year, and as it prepares to move into Cancer on June 9, this New Moon may be the final step in you claiming the life that was always destined to be yours.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Sunday, May 25

Embrace the ability to change your life, Scorpio. Since last year, you’ve felt a deep calling to focus on what needs to change to feel fulfilled and happy. This is thanks to Jupiter entering Gemini, your transformation sector, on May 25, 2024. Since that time, you’ve been tasked with rising to any challenges and not letting fear of the unknown block the path you’re meant to take.

While Jupiter is preparing to end its stay in Gemini as it shifts into Cancer on June 9, you will have a profound opportunity to embrace the end of this cycle. On May 25, Mercury will move into Gemini, bringing about the need to accept life changes. This will bring up meaningful conversations in your personal or professional life. It may feel scary to say what you want and need, but you are meant to do that.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Saturday, May 24

You have to get serious about your life, Sagittarius. There is no more just hoping everything will work out, going with the flow, and seeing where it takes you. If you want to live the life of your dreams, you must put in the work. This energy will take on a new meaning as Saturn moves into Aries on Saturday, May 24. Saturn will remain in Aries until September 1, when it moves back into Pisces as part of its retrograde before permanently moving into Aries on February 13, 2026, for its new cycle.

While Saturn in Aries can represent matters in your personal and professional life, especially if you are creative, with the energy of Aries and Pisces present, it may affect you significantly in your home and romantic relationship. While Aries energy represents creative talents, joy, and children, it also represents marriage. If you are thinking about an engagement or marriage, Saturn is the energy you want present, as it will ensure your relationship lasts. During this phase of Saturn in Aries, getting serious about what you love and that brings you joy is the only way to truly have the life or relationship you dream of.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Monday, May 26

Focus on what you need to feel your best, Capricorn. The New Moon in Gemini will occur on May 26, in your house of well-being and change. This area of your life can represent the need to focus on your well-being and the theme of balance. Be sure you consider where you have been overdoing it or pushing too hard, as you may need to scale back and focus on yourself during this period.

The Gemini New Moon represents a new beginning in how you care for yourself, so this could also be when you start a new health or exercise regimen. While you may feel like your day-to-day routine is too busy to focus on yourself, you need to feel like your best, to have the best life.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Monday, May 12

Witness the magic all around you, dear Aquarius. The Full Moon in Scorpio will rise on May 12, in your house of career. This will bring to fruition a theme in your professional life that began with the New Moon in Scorpio on November 1, 2024. Since then, you’ve learned much about yourself and your life, which means you may also be ready to take your professional life in a new direction. With Scorpio, the sign of transformation, ruling your house of career, you tend to change jobs or professions more frequently than others.

However, this isn’t flippant energy but the product of your continual journey in learning about yourself. As the Full Moon in Scorpio rises, you may realize that you need to shed a professional role you’ve outgrown, or in a specific way you’ve been showing up. By embracing this time, you will keep growing and achieving the success you’ve dreamed of.

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Saturday, May 24

Simple may be better, beautiful Pisces. You tend to prefer a simple and quiet life, yet you also want that existence to be financially secure and stable. Though you’re not usually one for big demonstrations of wealth, you also like to be in a place where you don’t have to worry about money. As Saturn shifts into Aries on May 24, you will adopt a different financial focus.

Saturn will remain in Aries until September 1 through February 13, 2026, when it dips back into your sign of Pisces for a short stay. This period of Saturn in Aries is a preview of what’s to come. While this will signify establishing greater financial security and wealth, it may also require you to be mindful about your spending. Just because you receive a large bonus or influx of cash doesn’t mean you should go on a spending spree. Instead, keep your mindset that simple is best, and you will continue to see your finances grow.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.