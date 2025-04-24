4 Chinese Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich

Everyone moves at their own pace in life, which is why there are a few Chinese zodiac signs that may struggle financially now but are destined to be rich. According to Chinese astrology, these animal signs may feel like their life is on hard mode at first, but over time, their persistence and resilience pay off.

So, if you're a Horse, Goat, or Dragon zodiac sign, before you throw in the towel, it would be wise to cling on a little bit more. While you might be struggling now, these are the four Chinese zodiac signs destined for wealth in their lifetime. That being said, who are these lucky signs, and what can they expect in their lifetime?

Four Chinese zodiac signs that may struggle financially now, but are destined to be rich:

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

People born in the Year of the Horse are known to be a little wild, which may set them back financially early in life as they have no qualms splurging on adventure. According to educational psychologist Dr. Candise Lin, "You are free-spirited but often act without thinking of the consequences," which can lead to reckless decisions, especially in regards to your finances.

However, the Horse zodiac sign does eventually learn their lesson as they get older, which means while you may be free-spirited and even a little reckless, this wild energy works wonders when invested in your career.

This, combined with the Horse's natural charm, talent in math and science, and attractiveness, makes it much easier for you to work your way toward financial success.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

The Goat zodiac sign is infamously associated with bad luck, but while they may struggle financially now, they're surprisingly destined to be rich. According to Dr. Lin, this zodiac sign is considered the least desirable, considered too kind and sensitive for this world.

Many people born during Goat years struggle early in life as they try to find a clear direction in life. Luckily, all of that changes as the Goat progresses in life.

"You are artistically talented and have a great sense of fashion," Lin explained, noting that if the Goat utilizes their natural talents, they will eventually find their way to riches.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

It should come as no surprise that the Dragon will be rich in life. As most people know, the Dragon is one of the luckiest years to be born under.

That being said, there is a dark side to being born during Dragon years, as “their ambition comes with a price?” a divination expert named Yang explained in a video. “Before they were born, they borrowed a lot of karmic energy.”

As a result, many Dragons struggle greatly throughout the years when it comes to building their career. However, as soon as they clear their karmic energy, expect financial blessings to come swinging their way.

4. Tiger

Design: YourTango

If you were born during a Year of the Tiger, your bravery and determination will get you far — however, it may just take a little longer to get there.

As astrologer and tarot reader Valeria Black has explained, early in life, Tigers are prone to rebelliousness and overconfidence, which can set them off course initially. However, once this animal sign gets their ego in check, riches are sure to follow, particularly around mid-age.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.