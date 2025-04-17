2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck From Now Until June 17

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck as Mars enters Leo on April 18 and stays in that fire sign until June 17. These astrological signs will benefit in a big way from this planetary change for the entire 59 days. Mars first entered Leo on November 3, 2024, before retrograding into Cancer on January 6. Now that the retrograde is over, it returns to Leo to deliver rewards.

Mars thrives on momentum, and confidence returns when it's in Leo abundance follows those who dare to take risks. Ruled by the Sun, Leo energy wants you to be celebrated. Be the main character in your story, and take the lead. The spotlight was made for you.

These lucky astrological signs can manifest wealth, success, and recognition by showing the universe your radiant side. The crown isn't given when Mars is in Leo, it’s claimed by Cancers and Scorpios who will be experiencing powerful abundance starting on April 18, 2025:

1. Cancer

Cancer, Mars in Leo is catapulting you into a lucky new era from April 18 to June 17, 2025. When Mars retrograded through your sign earlier this year, you were called to revisit your emotional past to reclaim your power and rebuild from the inside out. Perhaps you hoped the world would see how far you’ve come or how hard you’ve worked. Even if you got what you wanted, something still felt missing.

That’s because it was never about the applause but about your own sense of self-worth. Mars retrograde stripped away the outdated aspects of your identity that depended on external approval. Now, your self-worth isn't borrowed from status or success but from within.

This isn’t just about earning more, gaining respect, or finding the right lover — it’s about creating a foundation rooted in fulfillment. Mars in Leo pushes you ahead, but your value is not found in a job, title, achievement, or a relationship. You’re moving with purpose, instead of ego. The abundance you desire has depth. Success reflects who you already know you are. The kind of fulfillment that can’t be bought.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, Mars returns to Leo today, opening the door of opportunity to claim the luck and abundance that is yours starting Friday and going all the way to June 17. Last year, did you dream of new ventures or have fresh ideas? Did you learn to lead from the heart? Are you now more self-assured and ready to take action?

Go after what you want, like you own it. Don’t be surprised if your determination surprises people. You may inspire others to go for their own dreams.

Today, stop second-guessing and start manifesting powerful abundance. Work on your goals because real abundance comes when your effort reflects the fire in your soul. Make your next move a fearless fusion of courage, curiosity, passion, and purpose. Climb the ladder of success, but remember it's only what you can define.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.