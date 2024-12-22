2 Zodiac Signs Predestined To Attract Great Wealth In 2025

2025 promises immense energetic shifts with several outer planets moving to new signs, and this energy predisposes two zodiac signs to attract great wealth in 2025. While we all brace ourselves for multiple once-in-a-lifetime transits, Taurus and Gemini benefit financially all year long.

Taurus will benefit from Jupiter in Gemini’s influence along with Uranus’ entry in this sign, while Gemini transforms through Uranus, Pluto, and Jupiter in Cancer beginning on June 9, 2025. These signs see their finances shift since this energy aspects or takes place in their second house of finances.

While the outer planets can add some pressure, these signs must remember to stay focused on their strategy throughout the year.

1. Taurus

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

On January 11, 2025, the Nodes of Fate will enter new signs, sparking abundance and luck in the areas of your chart ruled by Pisces and Virgo and creating stability.

Jupiter remains in Gemini until May 2025, teaching you about financial stability and helping you discover success through your professional relationships. While Jupiter in Gemini makes you more open to sharing ideas, Jupiter in Cancer beginning on June 9, 2025, aids in collaboration with others to learn new things that help you on your journey.

Uranus leaves your sign and moves to your house of finances on July 7, 2025, bringing surprises that shift your motivation for the next several years. Because Uranus can be filled with both positive and negative surprises due to its instability, things will sometimes feel unpredictable, but don’t lose hope. Everything will work itself out as long as you are not splurging or being impulsive.

Practice patience throughout the year, even when faced with instability. Focus on developing a strong financial plan while you eye your position at the top of the summit.

2. Gemini

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

The Nodes will be in your fourth and 10th houses beginning January 11, 2025, making this a transformative period in your career propelling you to look towards your finances and see some abundance. You'll assume more responsibilities and take on new roles, making you more mindful about creating a sturdy financial nest for the future.

On June 9, 2025, Jupiter will move away from your sign and enter the sign of Cancer. Jupiter thrives in this sign and can bring more momentum when it comes to trusting your path and dreams.

Uranus in Gemini will make a grand entrance on July 7, 2025, a creative period allowing you to tap into your potential for the next several years. Uranus can spark some wonderful ideas, but to move those ideas forward, you will need grounding energy — this is where Saturn in Aries comes into the picture. Saturn enters Aries on May 24 and will feel a lot more supportive than Saturn in Pisces. With Uranus and Saturn teaming up, you will see how brilliant your ideas can become when you focus, plan, and practice patience.

The year brings you many wonderful opportunities to shine and develop your talents. Of course, while you may feel on top of the world, you will be reminded to take the time to build a foundation before leaping.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.