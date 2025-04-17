6 Zodiac Signs Reap Financial Rewards Once Mars Enters Leo On April 18

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, six zodiac signs reap financial rewards when Mars enters Leo on April 18, 2025. Mars is the planet of action, which translates to "immediate cash flow" for Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aries, Cancer, and Leo.

Think back to December 2024, Hathor said, as that's the last time Mars was in Leo before it turned retrograde in Cancer. What did you have going on back then? Those things will likely pick back up as the planet resumes its stay in Leo this month, as will your financial rewards.

Six zodiac signs reap financial rewards once Mars enters Leo on April 18, 2025:

1. Libra

Libra, you'll see a huge influx of money come in once Mars enters Leo on April 18. Mars is set to be in a "beautiful trine with Venus and Saturn...opposite Pluto," Hathor explained. "So, whilst you get an influx of money, you might find that you have to do some home renovations."

On the outside, this might not seem all that exciting. After all, who wants to invest money into your home or kids when you really want to splurge on new perfume or products? However, even if it doesn't seem so lucky, investing in your home will help you positively set the tone for the rest of the year, ensuring more stability in the process.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you will see a huge amount of money pour in once Mars enters Leo on April 18 through your career or other unexpected revenues, Hathor said.

Now, this influx of money won't necessarily be handed to you, Scorpio. According to Hathor, it may involve some friendly competition at work, but don't shy away from the challenge. Ultimately, this competitiveness will pay off.

That being said, be sure to save your money wisely. As Hathor said, "You might actually invest in a financial creative project, especially because you do have Pluto in Aquarius right now."

3. Pisces

Pisces, you're in luck! You can expect to reap financial rewards when Mars enters Leo because Mars rules your money, Hathor said, and "Venus and Saturn are conjunct in your sign all month."

This means that instead of investing in the home like other signs, you'll actually be investing in long-term business goals. So, even if life is rough right now, don't be discouraged, Pisces.

Financial success is heading your way — just continue to stay focused and invest your money wisely.

4. Aries

Has life been feeling difficult for you lately, Aries? Perhaps you haven't met your financial goals yet, or worse, you are feeling stuck in life. Though life might feel dull and murky right now, better luck is heading your way.

According to Hathor, you will be taking a huge breath of relief as you become more financially stable once Mars enters Leo, which is a great relief, as the past few months have felt chaotic. Better times are up ahead— remain focused and dedicated.

5. Cancer

With Mars lingering in your sign, including through its retrograde phase, life has been rather difficult. From not receiving job offers after interviews you thought you aced or being looked over for a promotion you know you deserved, you haven't had the easiest go of it so far this year.

Thankfully, all of this will change when Mars finally leaves your sign for good this year as you'll finally be able to catch your breath. No longer will you feel as if you're teetering on the edge with no safety rail to hold onto. With Mars in a new sign, you'll get the financial break you've been looking for — just remain consistent and dedicated at work.

6. Leo

With Mars entering your sign, Leo, "you may run into a couple of relationship problems," Hathor warned. However, your finances are looking up thanks to Mercury's trine with the Moon, the astrologer explained. Mars is the planet of action, so don't be surprised by your sudden urge to get things done with this new influx of cash.

"Now is a great time to utilize your increased energy levels to help you build momentum and get the heavy lifting out of the way," holistic astrologer Aspen Beard said in a video.

"Take account of what your long-term ambitions are," Beard added, and use this significant Mars energy to put your gameplan together.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.