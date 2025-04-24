Your Zodiac Sign’s Angel Number & What It Means, According To A Numerologist

Astrology and numerology are two closely related systems of divination. While astrology has to do with the location and positioning of planets, numerology examines the meanings and vibrations behind different numbers.

One aspect of numerology is angel numbers, or repeating number sequences with spiritual meanings. Larissa, an intuitive numerologist known as The Goddess of Numerology on TikTok, shared in a recent video that each of the 12 zodiac signs has a specific angel number with a special meaning.

Advertisement

Here are the zodiac signs’ angel numbers and what they mean:

Aries — 111

Design: YourTango

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so your angel number is a repeating number one. The angel number 111 signifies a fresh start. It’s time to work towards the things you want in life.

Advertisement

“Your message is about planting new seeds, starting new, and having a fresh new beginning towards your goals and your desires,” Larissa explained. “Now is the time.”

Taurus — 444

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For Taurus, your angel number, 444, is all about letting you know that it’s OK to keep going.

“Your guides are coming in to tell you it’s OK, it’s safe, you may go forward,” Larissa said. “You are being guided and protected towards your path of your purpose.”

If you’re a Taurus, you can trust that you are moving in the right direction, and the path ahead of you will be unveiled soon.

Gemini — 555

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you’re a Gemini, then you should be prepared for some changes coming ahead. With your angel number being 555, “You’re being asked to embrace the changes that are all around you,” Larissa said. “You’re being asked to adapt, adjust, and be flexible right now, and be the change that you wish to see in your world.”

It’s time to trust the universe and accept what comes your way.

Cancer — 222

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For cancers, it’s all about love. “You are the energy of the love frequency,” Larissa noted. “You should research 528 Hertz Solfeggio Frequency because it’s the tone of love. It’s going to help you open up your energy to produce more love in this world because you’ve been a little blocked lately, and the more love you give, the more love you will receive.”

It may be hard for a Cancer to feel the love right now, but the angel number 222 is all about working towards giving and receiving it in greater quantities.

Leo — 888

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you’re a Leo, your angel number 888 is all about abundance, specifically the kind that is connected to wealth.

“It’s all about letting in the flow of abundance and prosperity,” Larissa pointed out. “Your guides, your angels, your divine team, want you to know that there is a money block right now in your life, that you are worthy of receiving all blessings. It’s about understanding that there is no perfect, that you are in this exact moment worthy of true wealth, abundance, and vitality.”

Virgo — 777

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you’re a Virgo, your angel number 777 reflects the trust you must place in the universe. Take things one step at a time until you reach where you need to be.

“It’s all about trusting your path, trusting the flow, trusting that you have everything you need within you to succeed — that there’s nothing new that can come to you to make something happen, that you already possess the power,” Larissa said. “777 is asking you to trust your higher guides and to have faith in the unseen.”

Libra — 333

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libras have been going through a collective hard time, but that doesn’t mean they have to stay in that place, according to angel number 333.

“I know things have been a little difficult — lots of ups and downs, highs and lows, lots of conflict,” she said. “Things are going to come into balance. Stop hustling, stop pushing, and allow your fun side to emerge.”

Although the world may seem a little off-kilter right now, Libras can trust that balance is coming.

Scorpio — 999

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Like Aries, Scorpios are ready for new beginnings. Better yet, you will find them from a place of peace.

“The message is to let go, bring in the new, release the old, and stop forcing,” Larissa explained. “You are here to find closure with the past, you are to make peace with the present, and you are to start a new transition. Allow this transformation to happen by removing your old belief systems about who you thought you were or who you thought you should be. It’s time to have a fresh start.”

Leave the past where it belongs and move forward with a sense of renewed hope.

Advertisement

Sagittarius — 11:11

Design: YourTango

For the Sagittarius out there, your angel number 11:11 reflects the growth that you are about to experience.

“It’s all about growth, evolving, expanding, and having a new sense of purpose and identity,” Larissa said. “You’ve been playing it small, you’ve been playing it safe, and it’s time to go all in and push for that new chapter that you’ve been wanting.”

Advertisement

You’re going to finally get that thing that you’ve been waiting for, all in perfect timing.

Capricorn — 666

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorns, your angel number 666 signifies the harmony you are going to feel in relationships. It will be like you are coming home.

“It’s a beautiful energy of family, of home, of feminine love,” Larissa shared. “It’s about relationship conflict coming to an end. You are about to take your relationships to a brand new level, and you’re about to fall in love with your people and your life, and your purpose. It’s all about this energy of, you’re finally gonna feel like you’re at home, doing what you want with who you want to be doing it with.”

Aquarius — 12:12

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you’re an Aquarius, you can expect to see some pretty dramatic changes coming in your life. But don't worry — this is a good thing!

“Big shifts are on the way for you, Aquarius,” she said. “You are about to take a massive leap into big risks, but my goodness, there is so much reward happening. You are doing a complete 180. Your life is going to be unrecognizable with this decision. You’re going to go from, like, dark to light, hot to cold, sad to fun. It’s time to start this new adventure.”

Pisces — 1234

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, things are falling into place. With your angel number being 1234, you can expect amazing things to happen in your life that make you feel complete.

“You are literally on the verge of completing your mission, or at least formulating it,” Larissa shared. “Everyone here has a specific karma/dharma/purpose. It’s telling you that you are finally on the path to fulfilling your life’s purpose, your life path, and your mission in this world, ‘cause you’re about to do some big things.”

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.