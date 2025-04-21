Don’t Mess With The 4 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs From Now Until May 14, Warns An Astrologer

From now until May 14, you don't want to mess with the four most powerful zodiac signs that won't let anything or anyone stand in their way. Professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim warned against coming in between these "power hungry" zodiac signs bent on accomplishing everything they set their sights on while Mars completes its opposition to Pluto, a transit known for bringing intense transformation.

"Don't do anything to spite them, don't make enemies out of them," Grim warned, because until May 14, 2025, Mars opposite Pluto in a fixed sign "is going to make their presence very known."

The four most powerful zodiac signs you don't want to mess with from now until May 14, 2025:

1. Leo

"Leo, you aren't going to be compromising with anyone," Grim said. "It's your way or the highway, and that's okay."

Mars opposite Pluto is energizing you and you're becoming unstoppable. In the past, you might've struggled to know what's good for you. From failed situationships to uncertain career paths, Leo, you have struggled to determine your path in life.

Luckily, from now until May 14, the universe is on your side. You're finally coming to understand what's good for you and more importantly, how to act on that — and you're certainly not one to mess with.

2. Scorpio

Both Mars and Pluto rule your sign, Scorpio, which means you'll feel this transformative transit the most. According to astrologer Grim, "You're going to be putting your ambitions on display. In fact, you'll stop at nothing to get ahead in your career, or maybe you're just tired of others setting the agenda."

Regardless, your signature fierce and competitive Scorpio energy takes center stage over the next few weeks. You might even plan a way to claim some position of power by any means necessary.

That being said, don't let this powerful energy get to your head — every great leader needs a good team behind them, so don't alienate yours!

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, your relationships have been going through it — but that's all about to change. From now until May 14, there will be "no shortage" of passion in your love life, Grim said, adding that those Aquariuses who have been struggling in their relationship will find the inner strength to move on in the way that's best for them.

But this isn't just in your romantic relationships, Grim explained, as this energy extends into your work life. Don't worry about any coworkers that have been giving you grief — they're about to learn why it's a bad idea.

Take this energy and run with it, because as Grim said, "you'll become more successful as a negotiator" during this powerful time.

4. Taurus

Taurus, if you've been having issues with your home life, all of this is about to change. According to Grim, you're locked in on moving or redecorating your home as a means of taking back your power.

However, if that's not an option, finding ways to separate yourself from toxic family members can have the same effect. Finding small ways to create comfort is your top priority for the next few weeks.

"You aren't going to be listening to your family too much," Grim said. "But also make sure to ease your stress in these settings, so avoid them if you're on bad terms."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.