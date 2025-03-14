The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign for March 17 to 23, 2025 is guided by the I Ching hexagram of the week, Thunder over Mountain (#62). It encourages the need to be present in the big and small moments. When fully present, what you achieve holds greater meaning for you. You'll know exactly how each victory pushes you toward greater success.

Take time to journal about your day this week, even if it's just a page of all the important things that happened to you. There will be deep insights awaiting you in the end. You may even realize how something significant involves divine timing.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 17 - 23, 2025:

Rat

Rat, trust the cosmic flow of time and continue to do your best as things slowly unfold in your favor behind the scenes. Patience is the key at the moment.

In love, you will thrive if you can apply the same, especially in conversations about topics on which you and your partner or date may have limited information. The quest to learn more can be a bonding exercise.

Your creative talents are brimming to the surface, so take advantage of them to make your life goals easier and more impactful. What's one thing you can do this week to further this?

Ox

Ox, this week's horoscope is about seeking out the quiet and the truth in all areas of life. The slower your pace, the more at ease your soul will be, thus helping you thrive exactly as you want.

Your love life can benefit from this too, especially if you and your partner are thinking of moving in together or redecorating your home to mirror your lifestyle, hobbies, and joint interests.

Your career is booming at this time! Lean into the positive and seek out the opportunities that come your way. You can soar if you don't allow insecurities or fears to hold you back. The above message about slowing down and being more peaceful can enable you to focus exactly where you need to.

Tiger

Tiger, seek out your friends and spend quality time with them. Maybe a weekend trip or a friends-only vacation will do all of you a ton of good!

In love, now's the time to introduce your significant other or date to your friends and family. But let this not be a quest to see if they fit in. Let it be a quest to be involved and interact with each other. If possible, prioritize your mental peace and reduce socializing that's just for the sake of socializing. Enjoying a meditation retreat may be excellent for you as well.

Rabbit

Rabbit, try something new in fashion. Maybe switch up your style. Pick out a new pair of shoes different from your go-to, or even style swap with a friend for a day. Your love life is not very significant this week. However, those in a relationship will benefit from prioritizing date nights that are fun and creative.

Your career will be awesome this week, especially if you are vying for a leadership role or have a friendly competition between teams for bragging rights.

Dragon

Dragon, your horoscope this week is all about enjoying the beauty and bounty of nature in all its forms. Traveling, hiking, camping, and more will be great, as will eating fresh and organically produced food.

Your love life will also benefit, especially if you want to introduce your partner or date to a restaurant you love. Creativity is a secondary theme of the week. So pull out all stops whenever inspiration strikes, and let your inner child come out and play.

Snake

Snake, your horoscope this week is all about trusting the cosmic flow of energies as it guides you to exactly what you need the most at this time, both on your life path and concerning other life goals. Your love life will benefit as your red thread of destiny is slowly wound up to bring you and your soulmate together.

If possible, do something charitable with money this week as a way to create a positive flow within your community that's heart-centered. It can even be a massive giveaway if you are a business owner.

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week encourages you to try your luck by participating in competitions, playing arcade games, or doing something similar. Just be careful of any money or resources you invest in this so the net results are positive.

This week, your love life will benefit from elaborate date nights (or days). You can reserve a fine dining experience for you and your partner or family and create memories together. Make sure to prioritize peace and relaxation in the middle of all this. That will be the right counterbalance to the powerful energies at play.

Goat

Goat, embrace the new and do your best with kindness and love, whether this is a new interest, a romantic connection, a career opportunity, or something else. Your romantic life will benefit from some forethought and planning at this time, especially if you and your partner have been thinking of going on a vacation. Doing something sweet and surprising may be great, too!

Your family will come through for you when you need them this week. Cherish those connections and make time for quality interactions. If possible, throw a house party and live it up together.

Monkey

Monkey, your horoscope this week encourages you to embrace diversity, whether it's a new technology or advancement in your career field, a diet that is more expansive cuisine-wise, working well with people of various cultural backgrounds or nationalities, and so on.

Your love life will benefit from this too, especially if you've been thinking of trying a new dating app or recently saw something silly or surprising on social media, which is a couple's challenge.

Try to be more focused and intentional about where you spend your time and energy this week. Spreading yourself too thin will not be in your favor. However, focused actions will bring you what you want.

Rooster

Rooster, your horoscope this week is about staying grounded, relaxing, and chilling out with friends and family with springtime in the air. Mixing a new beverage for everyone to share is recommended.

Your love life will also benefit from a relaxed stance, especially the dates you go on with your significant other or someone new. Let your outfits reflect this, too. Be more colorful and vibrant in your hobbies to bring out your inner child. Decorating your home with freshly picked flowers can do wonders as well.

Dog

Dog, seek enchanting experiences and magic, both big and small. Whether you do this by visiting a carnival or amusement park with your friends and loved ones or booking tickets to a fantasy masquerade ball, you are only limited by your imagination and desire to leave no stone unturned in your quest.

Your love life will benefit from this. So watch out for strong flames of passion and casual conversations leading to more. Your career is entering a positive period at this time. Be observant and seize opportunities that come your way. Set the right boundaries so you don't get pressured by peer pressure for what's not for you.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is about having fun and choosing the right kinds of entertainment to make your life blissful and thriving. Now's also the time to check out any shows or movies gaining social media buzz.

Your love life will benefit from retro date nights and themed activities, whether at a drive-in movie theater, a vineyard, or a costume party. Be more careful about what you say and how you socialize this week so you don't get drained by unnecessary interactions. Prioritizing self-care will help in a big way.

