March 2025 Chinese Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for March 2025 is influenced by the I Ching hexagram for the month, Heaven over Fire (#13). This I Ching hexagram reminds us that humans are social creatures.

Our world is built upon interconnections. When you forget that and stereotype or harm others, you may set things in motion that bring the same upon you. Therefore, it's always important to remember the fellowship of humans above all.

This message also reveals that you are stronger when together than apart. Don't allow anyone to divide and conquer you. Strong communities built on love and support are better equipped to overcome hardships.

March 2025 Chinese horoscope for all zodiac signs:

Rat

Lucky day for love: March 20

Lucky day for friendship: March 18

Lucky day for career: March 3 & 4

Rat, your horoscope for March is all about building internal strength, recognizing the power in specialized skills, and making the most of every opportunity that comes your way. Say no to fears that try to hold you back. Each small win is a stepping stone to the next, and as you look back, you'll see how far you've come.

This is a good month to acknowledge the treasure of supportive relationships in your life that provide the emotional safety net you need to get ahead.

Ox

Lucky day for love: March 6

Lucky day for friendship: March 19

Lucky day for career: March 4

Ox, your horoscope for March highlights the need for soul-searching, especially if you feel you have deviated from your life path or haven't found your life purpose yet. You can bring positive energy to your life by improving your diet and eating more green and locally-grown foods.

This month, explore the various metaphysical pathways to peace and clarity, including (but not limited to) meditation, calisthenics, and more. Working with Chrysocolla, which can help you find clarity, and Blue Aventurine, which is believed to assist in inner growth, will have a tremendously positive impact on your life this month.

Tiger

Lucky day for love: March 23

Lucky day for friendship: March 21

Lucky day for career: March 20

Tiger, your horoscope for March urges you to be more heart-centered in your actions and spend more quality time with those who matter the most to you.

If you are pregnant or will be welcoming a new baby home within the extended family, this is the perfect opportunity to do something special to celebrate the love and interconnections.

Engaging with nature, whether through a simple stroll in a park or gardening, will positively impact you this month.

If possible, wear a Tiger's Eye pendant for protection and inner strength throughout the month.

Rabbit

Lucky day for love: March 20

Lucky day for friendship: March 19

Lucky day for career: March 19

Rabbit, your horoscope for March highlights the need to be creative and unconventional with your lifestyle decisions, habits, and career path. The same old may not excite you, but bringing your creative genius into the mix will make the same old seem like something absolutely new and exciting.

This applies to your love life as well — if you feel the spark is dwindling, don't let fears hold you back from switching things up in your relationship.

Dragon

Lucky day for love: March 18

Lucky day for friendship: March 15

Lucky day for career: March 18

Dragon, you have power at your fingertips in March, so be wise and set strong intentions. Making a vision board, whether with craft supplies and physical journal pages or online on Pinterest, can help you streamline your focus, especially if you have multiple big goals to conquer.

Since your manifestation powers are strong now, be sure to speak with more kindness and heart this month to create a positive flow in your life.

Snake

Lucky day for love: March 7

Lucky day for friendship: March 9

Lucky day for career: March 13

Snake, your horoscope for March highlights the need for mindfulness and swift (but intentional) decisions. Meditation can help with this, especially if you build a habit first thing in the morning before you start your day.

This month, engage with opportunities that come your way, reach out and collaborate with people in your peer group who fascinate you, and find ways to be more creative and lighthearted. “Never say never” is your motto for the month.

Horse

Lucky day for love: March 12

Lucky day for friendship: March 23

Lucky day for career: March 27

Horse, your horoscope for March highlights the need for strong decisions and support systems in your life, especially if you feel negative beliefs are holding you back or making you question your capacity or skill. The more positive your environment is, the easier it will be to conquer your goals and soar to the highest stratosphere.

Immersing yourself in art and culture by visiting museums, reading more books, and watching new docuseries will be beneficial for your through process this month. If possible, work with Green Aventurine to bring more steadiness and financial strength to your life.

Goat

Lucky day for love: March 29

Lucky day for friendship: March 18

Lucky day for career: March 20

Goat, your horoscope for March encourages you to make new friends wherever you go. Find ways to expand your horizon beyond your comfort zone. Traveling is an example, whether you take a long haul trip or try visiting a new place locally. Immerse yourself in new cultures and exploring with heart can bring new energy to your life.

Monkey

Lucky day for love: March 21

Lucky day for friendship: March 21

Lucky day for career: March 20

Monkey, your horoscope for March encourages you to be extra mindful of how you communicate with others. Don't jump on the first opportunity that comes your way. Incubate, explore, and dig deeper to sieve out the stone and reveal the gold.

Rooster

Lucky day for love: March 21

Lucky day for friendship: March 18

Lucky day for career: March 20

Rooster, your horoscope for March encourages heart-centeredness and peacefulness. You can improve your focus with meditation, journaling on a regular basis, or creating a vision board to tap into your creative spirit.

When possible, let your social butterfly loose and host gatherings for your loved ones and family.

Dog

Lucky day for love: March 19

Lucky day for friendship: March 25

Lucky day for career: March 27

Dog, your horoscope for March encourages you to lean into divination and spirituality to help you understand the signs and synchronicities around you. Note them down so the symbols can reveal themselves over time and the puzzle pieces can come together.

You will benefit from working with crystals this month, especially if you walk into a metaphysical shop and personally pick out the crystals that call out to you. Then, look into the meanings of those crystals to understand why those crystals resonated with you.

Pig

Lucky day for love: March 23

Lucky day for friendship: March 5

Lucky day for career: March 3

Pig, your horoscope for March is all about being the life of the party wherever you go! The more you hype yourself up before you socialize, the more intriguing adventures you will attract to yourself. Your friends will positively impact you too, especially if you are about to make an important life decision.

Work with Clear Quartz for clarity and Blue Calcite for sparking your creative genius and intellect this month.

