3 Chinese Zodiac Signs That Really Begin To Thrive After Age 40

Life moves at a different pace for everyone, but that doesn't mean it's easy to keep yourself from comparing the progress of your life to that of someone else. While some people reach their peak early in life, others take longer to reach their true potential — and Chinese astrology can clue you in to which track you're on.

According to Chinese astrologer and divination Nan Yi, "Their lives will dramatically transform after 40." For some, this might take shape in their finances. For others, their relationships might blossom for the better. So, who are these lucky signs, and most importantly, what should they expect when they hit that 40-year mark?

Three Chinese zodiac signs that really begin to thrive after age 40:

1. Snake

The Snake in Chinese astrology is known for its creativity, intelligence, and excellent problem-solving skills. Known for their observant nature, wisdom, and charm, you'd expect these zodiac signs to have luck early in life.

However, in a TikTok video, Yi noted that those with the Snake Chinese zodiac sign often have to pull themselves up by the bootstraps to achieve success, which, of course, takes time. Luckily, this typically turns around by the time they reach their 40s and form the powerful allies they need to succeed.

2. Goat

The Goat in Chinese astrology is perhaps the most underrated zodiac sign, with some going so far as to avoid giving birth in Goat years. But if you're a Goat zodiac sign, Yi has some good news.

"It's not bad luck" that delays your success, Yi said. "It's your kindness," he explained, that can lead to you being a pillar of others' success before you take off on your own.

That said, better days are ahead, according to Yi, who noted that Goat individuals often find happiness in their mid-years as their kind and gentle nature finally begins to reward them.

3. Ox

"If you're an Ox, your youth is marked by diligence and perseverance," Yi explained, which can make the first half of your life feel more difficult.

Throughout your younger years, you work hard to climb the ladder and wait for your hard work to yield results. Luckily, Yi said that all of this changes as you reach middle age.

"Your golden years will be rich and comfortable," Yi said, as the hard work you put in your youth manifests ten times over.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.