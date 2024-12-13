5 ‘Sacred Geometry’ Rules In Astrology That Subtly Influence Your Relationships

Astrology isn’t just fortune-telling. It's an ancient system that connects the stars above with our lives below. This cosmic dance aligns with the famous alchemical phrase, “As above, so below.”

Rooted in cultures worldwide, astrology blends numerology, alchemy, symbolism, Kabbalah, intuition, and sacred geometry into a universal language.

Five ways sacred geometry and astrology affect the success of your relationships

1. Find someone with the same alchemical principle

Sacred geometry studies the patterns, shapes, and proportions found in nature, art, and architecture that mirror the universe’s structure, as explored by an article in The Worcester Review. In astrology, the connection comes through alchemy.

According to alchemists, as explained by a paper in the ISIS Journal, there are four elements: Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), Earth (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo), and Air (Libra, Aquarius, Gemini). These elements are split into two main principles: Elevation (Fire and Air), which is masculine (Yang), and Gravitational (Earth and Water), which is feminine (Yin).

If your relationship involves someone from the same alchemical principle, you’re in luck! For example, if you’re an Aries (Fire), you’ll vibe well with other Fire signs (Leo, Sagittarius) or Air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius). Likewise, Scorpios (Water) match harmoniously with Earth signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) and other Water signs (Pisces, Cancer).

2. Connect with someone within the same element

Let’s add a layer of sacred geometry to our love potion. The zodiac wheel is a 360-degree circle, with each sign occupying 30 degrees. When you connect signs from the same element, you form a triangle — a sacred shape known as the golden trine.

This auspicious form represents ascension, like climbing a Holy Mountain, suggesting that relationships within the same element can help partners reach new heights together.

If you are an Aries (fire), you will vibe very well with a fellow fire (Leo and Sagittarius) or with an airy partner (Gemini, Aquarius, Libra).

On the other hand, if you are a Scorpio, you will get along well with earthlings (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) as well as your fellow water-benders (Pisces and Cancer).

Connecting signs that are directly opposite each other on the zodiac wheel forms a line known as the “ray of life,” another blessed shape in sacred geometry. These pairings, such as Aries and Libra, Taurus and Scorpio, Gemini and Sagittarius, Cancer and Capricorn, Leo and Aquarius, and Virgo and Pisces, are powerful and harmonious connections, like a ray of sunlight that moves your heart.

3. Watch out for squared-off signs

What about signs from opposing alchemical principles? Here, we encounter the square — a shape often associated with conflict. Think of expressions like “square the circle” or “square up.”

In many cultures, the number four, related to squares, is considered unlucky or even synonymous with death and conflict, as explained by an article in Intergrams Journal. For example, in China, many buildings skip the fourth floor, while in the West, some high-rises avoid having a 13th floor (13 in numerology is reduced to 4). Similarly, in astrology, squares indicate tension and challenge.

If you draw lines between Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius, and Taurus, you’ll see a square—a sign of potential conflict. Relationships like Scorpio (Water) with Leo (Fire) or Taurus (Earth) with Aquarius (Air) often face misunderstandings.

Here are all the squaring signs: Aries and Capricorn; Aries and Cancer; Taurus and Aquarius; Taurus and Leo; Gemini and Virgo; Gemini and Pisces; Cancer and Libra; Leo and Scorpio, Virgo and Sagittarius; Libra and Capricorn; Scorpio and Aquarius; Sagittarius and Pisces.

However, these pairings can also lead to profound transformation if you master patience and persistence. For instance, in classical alchemy, the union of Leo and Scorpio gives birth to gold, symbolizing enlightenment.

4. Inconjunct and neighboring signs create other compatibility challenges

Signs that are neighboring each other, like Aries and Taurus, often clash over boundaries. The challenges stem from the fact the two signs belong to opposite alchemical principles.

For example, Aries (masculine) and Taurus (feminine) — while Aries tries to push the bullheaded Taurus forward, Taurus strives to buck Aries off her back. Aries can be replaced with the macho cowboy and Taurus with the bull — so there you have it, a zodiacal rodeo of sorts.

Inconjunct signs, separated by 150 degrees, pose another challenge. These include pairs like Aries and Virgo, Aries and Scorpio, Taurus and Libra, Taurus and Sagittarius, Gemini and Scorpio, Gemini and Capricorn; Cancer and Sagittarius; Cancer and Aquarius; Leo and Capricorn; Leo and Pisces; Virgo and Aquarius; Libra and Pisces. Such relationships might feel off-balance but can offer unexpected growth opportunities. They usually need a mediator or a common project to improve their relationship.

5. The divine point of love within same-sign relationships

Lastly, what about lovers from the same sign? In sacred geometry, this is represented by the divine point — the singularity from which all life emerged, akin to the Big Bang. This union embodies oneness, reflecting perfect harmony.

Sacred geometry is the foundation of astrology’s take on love compatibility

From the oneness of the divine point to the challenging square, these shapes reveal the deeper dynamics of your relationships. Remember, your Sun sign is just one part of the picture. Your Moon, Rising, and Venus signs also play crucial roles, potentially harmonizing where your Sun signs clash.

So, if you’re a Scorpio paired with a Leo, don’t rush to break up! Sometimes, the most challenging relationships push us to grow the most, bringing transformation, healing, and a deeper understanding of ourselves.

Gahl E. Sasson is an acclaimed astrologer and speaker. His book on Kabbalah earned the endorsement of HH, the 14th Dalai Lama. He is the author of nine astrology books with translations in multiple languages, including Shedding Shadows: Astrology of 2025. Residing in Los Angeles and is on Instagram at @Cosmic_Navigator.