New Dating App Requires Men To Undergo A Background Check Or Be 'Endorsed' By Women In Their Lives To Join

In an age when the majority of women on the internet have expressed that they would rather be stuck in a forest with a bear than a random man, it’s no surprise many would be hesitant to join dating apps — or just to date in general.

In fact, a study from Pew Research Center found that only 38% of single women were actually interested in being in a relationship, compared to 61% of men.

But what if there was a way for women to make sure they were only interacting with good men on dating apps? One woman seems to have found the secret to doing so.

A new dating app requires men to either be ‘endorsed’ by a woman they know or to pass a background check.

Actress and TikTok content creator Heather Hopkins had a novel idea — what if there was a way to ensure the men joining a dating app were actually good people?

So, Hopkins created Hulah, a dating app where women can endorse men that they know.

Of the inspiration behind the app, Hopkins said in a TikTok, “I was raped in college from a guy on a dating app. I was hurting silently for so long.”

“So, I created a dating app where every guy has to be endorsed by a woman to join, and you can message that woman at any time,” she continued. “It’s gone viral, and tons of women are meeting better guys. You have no idea how healing it is for me knowing other women won’t have to go through what I did.”

In the Apple App Store, where Hulah is currently the 93rd most popular app in the “Lifestyle” category, the app’s description said it “empowers women to take control of their dating lives and date only better guys.”

“On Hulah, any woman (in a relationship or single) can join and become a ringleader and endorse guys for other single women to date,” the description continued. “Guys may also pass a background check to get instant access.”

Hulah has seen its fair share of success in the short time it’s been available. Hopkins said in another TikTok that it currently has 300,000 users and was featured on a Times Square billboard.

For their part, users are loving the app. “I love Hulah and am soooo excited as it’s taking over Hinge,” one person commented on TikTok.

“Thank you for protecting us so we don’t have to go through that,” another said.

Dating apps may be popular, but they don’t have the best reputation for being safe.

According to Pew Research Center, Three in ten U.S. adults have used a dating site or app.

That’s a significant number of people. But, unfortunately, not all of those people had a good experience.

A study released by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations found that over one-third of women they surveyed said they were sexually assaulted by someone they met on a dating app. Furthermore, their research found that most dating apps do not require background checks, allowing predators to enter the mix of users.

Time Magazine reported that Julie Valentine is “a sexual assault nurse examiner and an Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Research at the Brigham Young University College of Nursing.”

Valentine and a group of nurses “analyzed the charts of sexual assault victims over a three-year span (2017-2020) and found that 14% of the rapes committed by acquaintances ‘occurred during an initial meetup arranged through a dating app.’”

Statistics regarding dating apps and assault prove just how necessary an app like Hulah is.

Acknowledging these statistics is, quite simply, terrifying. Anecdotal evidence of these attacks is often passed around, but numbers are rarely shared.

Looking at the data shows just how needed Hulah was in the dating app market. It would not be surprising if women continue to flock to it.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment, or violence, you are not alone. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7 at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at RAINN

