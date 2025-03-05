4 Chinese Zodiac Signs Carry Heavy Karmic Debt But Even Bigger Financial Blessings

As a divination expert named Yang explained on TikTok, four Chinese zodiac signs carry heavy karmic debt that may make them feel like late bloomers when it comes to success.

"Karmic debt is unseen energy you owe from your past lives," Yang explained. "It can create emotional and financial blocks unless you clear it."

However, once these zodiac signs overcome this karmic debt, they receive even bigger financial blessings.

Four Chinese zodiac signs carry heavy karmic debt but even bigger financial blessings:

1. Dragon

The Dragon is considered the most desirable Chinese zodiac sign. With their leadership capabilities, big goals, and even bigger dreams, it’s no wonder why they’re seen as incredibly lucky.

“But did you know their ambition comes with a price?” asked Yang. “Before they were born, they borrowed a lot of karmic energy.”

As a result, their need to succeed is deeply ingrained in them. Whether they know it or not, their deeper selves understand that they have a lot of karmic debt, causing them to work hard in their lifetime to repay it. But once they do, they receive tenfold financial blessings.

2. Horse

The Horse Chinese zodiac sign is adventurous. Refusing to be tied down for long, these individuals are pretty much always on the move. However, Yang explained that they owe a heavy karmic debt, which is important for them to pay when they're young to avoid facing hardships in old age.

3. Goat

Well-mannered and shy, the Goat Chinese zodiac sign is often considered the unluckiest of the bunch, with some people going so far as to avoid having children during Goat years. However, there's more to the Goat than meets the eye. According to Yang, "Goats have deep karmic ties from past lives."

"This can cause emotional struggles and financial challenges if not cleared," Yang warned.

Once cleared, however, those with the Goat zodiac sign are free to thrive, and often experience the most success after age 40.

4. Rat

The Rat is one of the luckiest Chinese zodiac signs. Known for their intelligence, this sign is destined for wealth that surprisingly only increases with their karmic debt.

"The more karmic debt they owe," Yang said, "the bigger their financial potential."

To clear your karmic debt, holistic healer Ashwini suggested identifying the systems holding you back. Whether that's abandonment issues, fear of rejection, or money trauma, healing karmic cycles is an individual experience that requires people to dig deep. However, once they're able to identify what's holding them back, feeling and accepting those emotions is their next step.

