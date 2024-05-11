52 Incredible Free Date Ideas For Every Week Of The Year
Schedule a standing date night every week and don't let anything get in the way.
Keeping relationships alive requires spending quality time with each other. In this day of the information age, it is becoming increasingly difficult to carve out the necessary time to nurture relationships. With increasingly long work hours, helping kids with their homework, transporting them around to their extracurricular activities, getting dinner, cleaning up, and going through the bedtime routine — what time is left?
To make sure you spend time together (just the two of you!) you have to get a little creative. Pick a night of each week that will be a standing date night with your partner. Then see how many ideas you can come up with for a good time without spending money.
Here are 52 free date ideas for each week of the year, organized by season:
Winter date ideas...
1. Take a drive to look at the Christmas decorations
2. Play cards
Perhaps strip poker.
3. Watch a movie together
4. Go outside and have a snowball fight
5. Get some finger paints and create body art
Use each other as your canvas.
6. Go sleigh riding
7. Go ice skating
Frau aus UA / Shutterstock
8. Work out or exercise together
9. Stage your improvisation show
10. Sing to each other
11. Review or create a photo album or scrapbook of your memories together
12. Play a board game
Perhaps chess, Scrabble, or Twister.
13. Go to a bookstore, get coffee, and read for hours
Free spring date ideas...
14. Work on a remodeling project together
15. Plan and complete a yard work project together
16. Do the spring cleaning together — room by room
17. When done, reward yourself by making love in the room you've cleaned
18. Put on old clothes and mud wrestle after some drenching rain
19. Give each other a massage
20. Play catch
Or football, or baseball, or softball, or Frisbee.
21. Go to a car dealer and test drive the car of your dreams
22. Shoot basketball together
23. Dance together
24. Take a shower together and wash each other — everywhere
25. Take a free adult education class together
26. Go to a mall and have a contest to see which one of you can get the most free samples
27. Go rollerblading or bike riding
Free summer date ideas...
28. Build a campfire and roast marshmallows
29. Go swimming
Or skinny dipping!
30. Give each other a manicure or pedicure
31. Go somewhere crowded to people-watch
32. Go to a free outdoor event
Perhaps a concert.
33. Lie on a blanket outside and watch the clouds or stars
34. Go on a picnic
Vadym_Hunko / Shutterstock
35. Watch a fireworks display
36. Be creative and engage in role-play
Be your partner's genie in a bottle and fulfill their every wish and fantasy.
37. Sit by the water somewhere
38. Do a prolonged striptease for each other
39. Have a water balloon fight
40. Sit outside and read poetry to each other
Free fall date ideas...
41. Go for a drive together
42. Go window shopping
43. Incorporate food into your lovemaking
Chocolate syrup, whipped cream, fondue, strawberries — anything you and your partner enjoy.
44. Call or write to someone you haven't had contact with in a while
45. Cook something together
46. Spend an evening just talking with each other
Talk about the things you have done, plans you have for the future, important people in your lives, or current events.
47. Take a bubble bath together
48. Go to a free movie or museum
49. Take a drive and find the potential in old houses and their properties
50. Create an imaginary story together
Either orally or in written form.
51. Play in the fallen leaves
52. Create an exciting scavenger hunt that ends in your bed
The idea is to keep your relationship alive by making time together a priority. You must find things to do as a couple that you can both enjoy. If you have vastly different interests, then you can enter this with the spirit of taking turns and each agrees to happily participate in the activity chosen by the one whose turn it is that week.
As long as you make a habit of making your relationship a priority and allocating time each week for the rejuvenation of the feelings that attracted you in the first place, then you stand a good chance of staying together for the long haul.
Other than natural disasters, threats of death, or major crises, do not allow your time together to be invaded by any outside forces. Make sure to create opportunities for you to do things together without outside influence. Make this small investment in the longevity of your relationship. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Alexander Greenberg is a dating coach who helps people solve common dating problems and frustrations to find dating success.