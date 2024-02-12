10 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More At Peace Than 98% Of People

It's time to let go of the anger.
By Gretchen Hydo
Last updated on Feb 12, 2024
Photo: Taryn Elliott | Pexels
Life is made up of seasons, vibrant, painful, joyous, and dry. Like an abundant harvest after the rain, each offers a unique lesson that can lead to peace. Whatever your current circumstances are, good or bad, they will come to an end. Peace, however, is something you can keep. It might be your season to work, pay off debt, let go of a bad relationship, finish college, use your voice, love, strive, coast, laugh, cry, mourn, or celebrate. Whatever season you are in, you can live peacefully. Here’s how to find peace through all the seasons.
Here are 10 tiny habits that will make you more at peace than most people:
1. Accept what is
When you are experiencing an especially difficult season, think back to the times that were hard in your life before and note how you got through them. Remembering that you can live through pain, uncertainty, and doubt will help you get to the other side of your current situation.
2. Share your burdens
Talking to others about what you're going through helps lighten the load.
3. Take your life one day at a time
When you take trips to the future, you borrow burdens that may never happen.
4. Choose to let go of negative thinking
When you start to ruminate on how bad things are or how painful they have become, acknowledge the feeling and then take action to move forward. It might not change the circumstances, some things take some time to get through, but it can help to shift your thinking.
5. Flex your faith muscle
If you believe in a presence greater than yourself, lean into it. Turn to your spiritual or religious practice for comfort.
6. Go where the love is
When you are feeling beat up, it is important to link arms with people who can support you.
7. Choose happiness
Abraham Lincoln said, "I have noticed that most people in this world are about as happy as they have made their minds up to be." Even in terrible circumstances, there is something that can bring you joy. Don’t ignore it.
8. Seek to love, not to control
You cannot control other people, all you can control is yourself. Choose to love and be vulnerable anyway.
9. You are responsible for your feelings and actions
Make sure that what you do reflects the ripple effect you want to create.
10. Remember, no matter what season you’re in, you will be okay
Even if you don’t believe it, you will. Write that down. Repeat it to yourself. Being at peace, whatever your circumstances, is possible. I encourage you to adopt new practices that will help you have a more peaceful mindset.
Gretchen Hydo is a certified professional coach, keynote speaker, nationally syndicated advice columnist, and thought leader.