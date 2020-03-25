How Each Zodiac Sign Practices Self-Care By Putting Themselves First, According To Astrology

They make themselves a priority.

You’d think it wouldn’t be that difficult to put yourself at the top of your priorities list, but it is.

We do so much for other people in our lives that we completely forget our own needs sometimes. Radical self-care is the belief that it’s crucial to take care of ourselves, because if we don’t, we burn out and don’t have anything left to give.

There are different ways of practicing self-care, and the zodiac signs in astrology all have a unique way of doing so.

It’s not selfish if it’s something that’s crucial to your well being. If you don’t ever put yourself first, you’ll get run down, overwhelmed by your life, and it may even affect your health. When you’re over-stressed, you can get cold more easily or raise your blood pressure.

Putting yourself first is in your best interest, so don’t just brush it off and think that, at some point in the future, you’ll consider your own needs. Sometimes being selfish for your own sake means taking an afternoon off or practicing self-care; other times, it’s therapy or getting enough sleep.

It doesn’t have to be complicated, but you do need to take as much time as you need.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries tend to be busy all the time, so they really need to carve out some time for themselves. It's important for them to discover what makes them happy and then make sure they have room for it in their lives.

Aries are passionate people, and if they're able to focus on something, they will give it their all. They just need to be reminded about how crucial it is to do fun things that are just for them, and not get all their time eaten up in the things they do for other people.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus knows how important it is to put themselves first, so they make a point of it. They will indulge in some of their favorite activities, whether it's cooking, getting a massage, aromatherapy, or shopping — whatever they can do to fully relax.

Taurus works to not be impulsive with their words and to be mindful of them, which means not agreeing to something they don't want to do. It's not selfish to put yourself first — it's how you stay emotionally healthy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis put themselves first by learning how to be okay with the knowledge that not everybody is going to like them. Geminis are extremely social and they like people; and, for the most part, people like them.

However, no matter how popular Gemini might be, not everybody is going to be on their team. Rather than killing themselves trying to change someone's mind, Gemini doesn't let other people's opinions of them affect the way they feel about themselves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are known for how caring, protective, and nurturing they are, but are usually people who are busy being there for others and forget about themselves. Being critical with yourself about being unselfish isn't going to help the situation, so Cancer knows they need to modify their self-talk so it's more supportive and positive than critical.

Getting emotional over everything isn't helpful, so Cancer needs to make a conscious effort to not get too sensitive about everything.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Everybody seems to want something from Leo, and because they're so giving and generous, especially of their time, they can find themselves completely exhausted from doing things for other people. It's for their own best interest to learn how to be more discriminating regarding the requests of other people.

Leos need to be practical about how much they can get done in a day, and learn how to say "no" without feeling as if they're letting everyone down.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are always there whenever anyone needs them with the right answer or the way to fix whatever is broken. The problem is that Virgo can get so swept up in solving other people's problems, they don't make enough time for themselves.

It's important for Virgo to set boundaries and know their limits. It's not okay for someone to call them at 3 AM just to chat. If Virgo doesn't draw that line in the sand, they'll get taken advantage of.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's very difficult for Libra to put themselves first because they want to make sure everyone else is happy. Libras have to give themselves permission to do things that only benefit them.

They need to realize how important "me time" is. The danger is that when one is consumed with doing things for others, they can lose touch with themselves and become lost. It's more than okay to make your needs a priority, and the sooner Libra learns this, the better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios know that the most important person in their life is themselves, and they need to trust their inner voice and instincts. They learn how to follow their intuition and believe it doesn't matter how hopeless a situation may appear to be; they'll do their best to solve it.

Scorpios already have everything they need and they're more capable than they think. Sometimes, they just need to celebrate themselves for who they are right now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One of the things Sagittarius does to put themselves first is by really getting to know themselves. These individuals love people and having new experiences, but that doesn't mean they don't need to take some time to discover who they are.

Sagittarius might go on a solo adventure, travel by themselves, or even go out on a date alne. Sometimes, you need to put a little distance between yourself and other people so you aren't distracted and can focus on yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Since Capricorns can get very focused on work and lose themselves a little, it's important for them to clarify their beliefs, values, and desires. It can be easy to forget your own goals and dreams when you're so focused on getting ahead in your job.

For Capricorn, taking a break or going on vacation is a good way to put themselves first and forget about everything they need to do for work. Capricorns know that all work and no play isn't healthy, but that doesn't mean it doesn't take effort on their part to just have fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is extremely independent, so when it comes to putting themselves first, they may have an advantage because they're not dependent on other people for their happiness. However, Aquarians are also huge humanitarians and spend a lot of time volunteering and helping others.

It's crucial for Aquarius to find a balance and not take on the world's problems as their own. You can be loyal without being entirely self-sacrificing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The first step that Pisces takes to put themselves first is to increase their self-confidence and to realize how deserving they are. Pisces don't have to constantly do things for others to show they're worthy.

They are very compassionate and selfless to a point where they can lose themselves. Pisces need to be active in reminding themselves that they matter and their needs are important. Since they are very kind, they need to reserve some of that kindness for themselves.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.