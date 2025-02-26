Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of March 2025 is guided by the month's I Ching hexagram of luck, Fire over Thunder (#21) changing to Water over Mountain (#39). This I Ching hexagram is a reminder that luck does not always emerge in an understandable manner at first. Sometimes, luck arrives in the form of a tough decision.

Such luck is only visible when one turns back and looks at the past — this is why they say hindsight is 20/20. But this changing hexagram also reveals that sometimes an obstruction may be luckier than the path you find beyond it, protecting you or giving you the opportunity to slow down and take a breather.

Advertisement

This month, try to look for luck in disguise and turn your sights on the past to glean valuable wisdom.

Your Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in March 2025:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Rat: March 18

Advertisement

Rat, March will test your luck in new arenas and avenues so you can find growth in leaps and bounds. Don't hold yourself back from exploring new interests or trying something a friend or romantic partner (or even family member) has suddenly become fascinated with. You may discover a whole new path that changes your life in unique ways.

The color green will be lucky for you this month. Working with stones, crystals, and pottery (or having these items in your home) will have a strong grounding effect on you in March.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Ox: March 15

Ox, your luck in March revolves around your finely honed abilities and what you choose to do with them. Procrastination will draw you away from your luck while being proactive will push you towards it.

If you have an idea for a personal project, now's a good time to start it and pour in the effort. Little by little, everything will come together. You will also find further inspiration on this path of luck.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Tiger: March 20

Tiger, you will have a very lucky month in March thanks to your personal initiatives in the previous few months. This is a month to get creative in your actions and decision-making. Immersing yourself in art and traditional music will feed your soul and lead you to the paths where you will continue to find luck. March to the beat of your own drum this month!

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Rabbit: March 12

Rabbit, your luck in March is tied into how you engage with your community and bring camaraderie, heartfulness, and celebration to people. Whether through communal events, potlucks, small acts of kindness, or other group efforts, everything will bring fresh luck your way in the most beautiful and heartfelt manner.

This is what they mean when they say “what goes around, comes around tenfold.” The best part is, you get to share this luck with those who accompany you on this journey and aid you in your efforts.

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Dragon: March 19

Dragon, your luck in March centers around what you say and how you follow through. So be extra mindful of your words and the emotions lacing them, because your manifestation powers are strong this month.

Advertisement

You will also find your luck in the most mysterious ways when you embark on the journey of fulfilling the most important goals in your life. It's almost like the universe will conspire to aid you through every challenge, obstacle, and opportunity that comes your way. The color red will be extremely lucky for you this month.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Snake: March 15

Snake, pull up your sleeves and put on your best work outfit because your luck in March emerges from the spaces that most may look down on as “menial” or “for the mules.” You are well-placed to act as a cosmic distributor of wisdom. The decisions you make and the actions you take may seem un-glamorous to many at first, but realization will dawn once the results start flowing in that you were indeed smart to choose what you chose.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Horse: March 17

Horse, your luck in March will be absolutely phenomenal! Look forward to beautiful days with signs and synchronicities in nature, friends coming to your aid when you need them, and opportunities that help you grow beyond what you know now.

The only thing that can get in the way of this luck is... you. So be aware of any self-sabotage — don't let your fears get the better of you! Journaling can help you pour out your feelings on page and gain clarity before you act. The colors green and blue will be lucky (and soothing) for you this month.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Goat: March 23

Goat, your luck in March is deeply entwined with nature, so pay close attention to the world around you and the signs you observe.

If you see animals fleeing from a place, avoid it yourself. If you notice the vibes are off in a building, don't rent in it. If you see a random billboard message or poster that somehow becomes relevant in the next few hours, don't brush it off as a coincidence. This is how luck will protect you and nudge you in the right direction.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the month for Monkey: March 21

Monkey, every time you say your name this month, you will bring luck to yourself. This is the kind of energy that relies on personal empowerment, refusing to be erased, choosing your own destiny, and never allowing fear to rule you.

Advertisement

You can make a ritual out of this by speaking to yourself in front of a mirror every day after you wake up. Give yourself a pep talk and double down. Your luck will bloom from this space.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Rooster: March 19

Rooster, your luck in March will emerge from your dreams, so pay close attention to what you see. Maintaining a dream journal can help you keep track of the dream symbols, subconscious messages, and other synchronous events that feel almost prophetic. Your luck will help you make the best decisions and take the swiftest actions in your favor.

Advertisement

Dog

Design: YourTango

Luckiest days of the month for Dog: March 21 & 23

Dog, every time you walk outside your home, luck will find you. This may be small things like taking a small detour through an unfamiliar part of the city and suddenly coming across a whole row of cherry blossom trees in bloom, or randomly happening upon your next favorite food spot.

Advertisement

Big things are also highly probable for you this month, like receiving a promotion at work, being recognized for your hard work, or doing community service. Express your gratitude by burning incense and offering good wishes throughout the month to keep the doors of luck open for such small and big adventures.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the month for Pig: March 17

Pig, your luck in March is all about trusting your instincts above all else, even if others feel it's silly or dare you to go against it. Don't fall for peer pressure or traps. Luck will protect you from harm if you allow it to nudge you where you should go and where you shouldn't.

This will strongly apply to your social life and socialization choices, so pay attention to those internal cues. Making a note of what you feel and then adding to it when it comes true will help you be more proactive in the future.

RELATED: 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of February 24 - March 2, 2025

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.