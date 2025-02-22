Each zodiac sign will see their life change under the powerful New Moon energy from February 24 to March 2, 2025. But first, earlier in the week, Luna in Capricorn and Aquarius reminds us of the value of responsibility and discipline.

The New Moon in Pisces on the 27th helps us to reconnect with the idea of love and romance, especially with Mars in Cancer now direct, getting us back on track and pushing us to move forward. The Aries Moon on the 1st will help us have a more optimistic outlook.

However, a potent transit this week will be Venus stationing retrograde in Aries on the same day, preparing us to look deeper at love and romance for the next several weeks.

How each zodiac sign's life changes drastically under the powerful New Moon energy the week of February 24, 2025:

Aries

Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Pisces ushers in endings, and you can see how your life transforms for you.

Venus stationing retrograde will help you to reflect deeply on your relationships and your most important relationship with yourself. If you are closing your heart to love, retrograde can be a moment where you discover why and how to repair this and how to transform your life.

This is your beginning to learn how to love, heal, and embrace your growth and maturity, especially after the North Node transit. You are entering a new phase where you feel more empowered and ready to take on the world.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

The New Moon activates your friendship sector, so you may make new friends or watch a current partnership evolve into something special.

Another notable transit for you this week is Venus stationing retrograde. Venus is your ruler, and you may feel tired or unmotivated for the next several weeks. On the one hand, you will see where you want to use your energy, but you may give up on projects that no longer work for you.

Or you may decide to put these plans on hold. While Venus is retrograde, you may have doubts, but the transit will rekindle your relationship with yourself. Nevertheless, Pisces season is here to show you how to continue to flourish and incorporate love and joy into your world.

Gemini

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

This week, the New Moon in Pisces will bring subtle changes to you and other Mutable signs, making this a time for you to question and make new plans for your career or future goals.

The New Moon will be at the highest point of your chart, making this a very important transit for you. If you have not embraced the lessons from Saturn, this lunar transit will continue to provide more insight for the next six months before Saturn enters Aries.

Cancer

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Pisces opens the door to adventure, which may mean taking risks in your relationships — with yourself and others.

While Venus stations retrograde in the sign of Aries, it may pose many challenges for you as a Cardinal sign. Now is your moment to repair your relationships, which seems to be ongoing this year since Mars was retrograde in your sign-up until this week.

With Venus stationing retrograde, this is a good moment for you to edit and make changes to some ongoing projects. You may also feel moments where you are lacking confidence. Don’t worry; these are lessons that you will have to learn before Saturn enters Aries later this year.

Leo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Pisces will help you to transform your life for the better. Also, Venus stationing retrograde in the sign of Aries will help you pursue new academic adventures if you want to learn something new. Although this transit can feel overwhelming, it will build upon the lesson you’ve learned during the Saturn Aquarius transit.

Venus in Aries will make a trine to your sign, which adds much support from others when needed. Venus retrograde can be a moment where you desire to travel, but it's best to plan beginning now and take action when Mercury and Venus station direct.

The sky's the limit, but remember that if you make impulsive decisions, you may have to go back and make changes when Venus stations direct.

Virgo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Pisces allows you to reflect on your relationships and enlightens you on how to build essential skills that can help you thrive. Saturn has been making you develop a more positive perspective and be more open to the changes that come with trying to learn new things.

Don’t feel discouraged if you don’t meet your goals. There is still plenty of time to transform your life and things you need to get where you want to be. It is fine to be optimistic and cheer yourself on, even when you aren’t progressing.

Libra

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Pisces gives you the stamina you need to focus on work and improve the day-to-day details in your routines. Venus Retrograde will test all of your relationships for the next several weeks. Since it is an Aries, this will be a time for you to feel emboldened and empowered to release relationships from the past that have hindered your personal growth.

Venus is here to teach you how to love yourself, to be there for yourself, and to learn how to develop a stronger relationship with yourself. If this does not change, expect to continue to receive the same messages when Saturn enters Aries later this year.

Scorpio

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Pisces opens the door to romance, and love has a funny way of transforming your life, Scorpio.

Venus in Aries is all about exploring and doing things out of your comfort zone. Venus will retrograde this week, making it a period where you will be pushed to create your path, and things can feel overwhelming.

This transit will be a prelude to when Venus re-enters Pisces. The lessons now involve trusting love and learning that past relationships do not define you. Be open to experiencing moments of reconciliation during retrograde.

Sagittarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Fire signs will learn many things through this Venus in Aries transit since it will challenge your romantic life. Single Sagittarius will focus on friendships. The New Moon in Pisces will highlight Your relationship dynamics and how well you establish boundaries.

If you are the type of partner to wear rose-colored glasses, this New Moon will help you to break free from that and transform how your love life works — since Saturn in Pisces will ground you and show you the practical sides of love.

Capricorn

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

As a Cardinal sign, Venus retrograde will bring a plethora of lessons and help you learn how to incorporate balance with your home and career. The transit will make a square to your sign, making this a moment for you to experience evolution.

The New Moon in Pisces will help you to be more communicative. You'll want to speak from the heart and say things that transform your relationships and your own life.

Venus in Aries can be quite potent, teaching you a lot more about patience, perseverance, and how to be a better leader in your career. However, Venus will also help you be more compassionate and understanding at home.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The New Moon taking place this week will give you the desire to cultivate wealth and also help you transform areas of your life where you've experienced financial loss.

Venus in Aries can be a moment where you question how well you work with others. Venus retrograde can bring you back to the past, helping you analyze the impact certain friendships may have had on you.

The people you have met and the lessons you have learned through them will be key elements during this transit. You see how essential collaborations are and why they are meaningful.

Pisces

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Although the New Moon in your sign can feel like an exam, helping you to think back and see your growth and how much you have matured in the last several years.

New beginnings await, and this is the perfect time to transform your life, as the New Moon transit will continue to be active in the next six months, helping you to learn more and acquire a deeper understanding. It is a period to take pride in what you have accomplished and how you will prosper for years.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.