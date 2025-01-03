The Zodiac Signs You'll Have The Strongest Connection With In 2025, According To An Astrologer

The zodiac signs you'll feel a magnetic pull toward all year.

Written on Jan 03, 2025

two women with zodiac signs strongest connection 2025 Photo: Roberto Nickson | Design: YourTango
2025 initiates a new cycle that will impact all zodiac signs and their relationships, including the zodiac signs you'll have the strongest connection with in 2025. 

Astrological transits can influence our lives in different ways, especially if they involve our chart ruler or the ruler of our relationship house. Mutable signs will endure the Nodes and Saturn in Pisces impacting essential houses. Fixed signs will continue to feel Pluto in Aquarius’ transformative energy, while cardinal signs will have to handle Saturn in Aries. Although these changes in signs can be challenging for each modality, these transits will influence their partnership houses. 

The lessons of these energies are not only here to transform us, but change our perspectives in relationships as we learn to become better friends and romantic partners to others.

The zodiac signs you'll have the strongest connection with in 2025:

Aries: Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

aries zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

During 2025, you will experience a stronger connection with other Aries placements. Saturn in Aries beginning on May 26 will transform you, and through these new experiences, you may meet people much more aligned with your philosophy. 

With Pluto in Aquarius, people with fixed placements (especially Leo and Aquarius) may spark strong emotions and passion as they add additional elements to your romantic life.

Taurus: Pisces and Virgo

taurus zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

We are all curious to see what the Nodes in Pisces and Virgo beginning on January 11 will bring to us all. As an earth sign, the South Node in Virgo will fuel your relationship houses with passion and excitement, teaching you more about your partner as you heal from past experiences and allow yourself to indulge in the beauty and medicinal energy that love can bring.

Gemini: Gemini, Cancer, Aries and Aquarius

gemini zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Saturn in Pisces continues activating the ruler of your relationship house until the planet transits into Aries in May, making Gemini and Cancer your teachers during the first half of the year. Expect to find a mentor who can help guide your career or academic goals. 

As for your romantic life, Aries placements can bring some stability, but Aquarius placements are more beneficial for long-term connections.

Cancer: Pisces and Aries

cancer zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

Surprisingly, Pisces and Aries placements can shift how you view the world during this time. Friends you make with these signs could be the ones that encourage you to work towards your dreams and not limit yourself. Regarding business or academic connections, these placements can also help you brainstorm and become your muses as well.

Leo: Aquarius and Aries

leo zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

Aquarius and Aries will help you navigate the landscape for 2025. Aquarius can help you discover love and passion since Pluto is in your relationship house, making this a very potent energy that will continue changing your life for the next several decades. 

Meanwhile, once Saturn enters Aries in May, the zodiac sign will ground you and stabilize your romantic life.

Virgo: Pisces

virgo zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

Pisces placements can bring healing and help you connect with your emotions during the Nodal transit beginning on January 11. Saturn is still in your relationship house for the first half of the year, helping you create boundaries and structure within your love life. But the North Node in Pisces will remind you about the elements that make you a good partner and may bring people who help you change and mature.

Libra: Aries and Aquarius

libra zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

Aries and Aquarius placements will transform you in 2025. Aries may spark a sense of camaraderie with you since Saturn will ingress this sign this year. However, you may still feel the echoes from the Lunar Nodes in your sign and Aries from the previous year. Nevertheless, this period will bring plenty of relationships that will open your eyes to new experiences and have you thinking outside the box with Pluto in Aquarius making a trine to your sign.

Scorpio: Pisces and Cancer

scorpio zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

For the first part of the year, Saturn in Pisces will deepen your connections with other water signs, introducing you to inspirational people who push you to the next level. Cancer placements can add some flirtatious energy as the Jupiter in Cancer transit beginning on June 9 may surprise you with the exhilarating energy in store for you. 

Meanwhile, Venus in Pisces beginning on January 2 encourages optimism, love, and joy, making connections with these water signs much more significant.

Sagittarius: Pisces, Virgo, and cancer

sagittarius zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

The Lunar Nodes enter Pisces and Virgo on January 11, creating a thrilling and exciting atmosphere for you to meet new people who help you learn a lot of new things. This is a good time for you to evolve your philosophy and understanding in your career or academia. 

Cancer placements can also add excitement during a passionate and electrifying period for your romantic life.

Capricorn: Cancer and Aries

capricorn zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

As we experience the great changes happening this year, Jupiter, the great benefic, will ingress your partnership house, making this an expansive and pivotal period for you. Cancer placements will feel aligned with your goals and you can expect to meet someone who changes your world for the better. 

Saturn in Aries beginning on May 26 will be another important period for Aries to help you make strong business partnerships that you can learn from since the zodiac sign teaches you to be brave.

Aquarius: Leo and Virgo

aquarius zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

Pluto, the planet of transformation and change, will be in your sign for the next several decades increasing your attraction to fellow air signs and Leos. With Mars ingressing Leo once more this year, you will attract strong partnerships that inspire you in all areas of your life. 

Virgo is another wild card that can impart knowledge and understanding if you are learning something new.

Pisces: Virgo

pisces zodiac sign strongest connection 2025 Design: YourTango

Your sister sign Virgo will bring you solid business connections for the first half of the year with Saturn in your relationship house, making this a critical period for you to make influential connections with people that help elevate you. The North Node is in your sign beginning on January 11, another powerful experience that can help you make karmic connections with water placements. Jupiter in Cancer also transforms your romantic life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.

