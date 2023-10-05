How To Master Your Saturn Placement And 'Fulfill Your Soul's Destiny'

Saturn is the planet of law, order, and restriction. It is known as malefic because there are lessons tied with each Saturn transit.

Saturn in our charts represents an area where we need to develop more discipline. Depending on the sign, we can also get more acquainted with the themes that Saturn will have in our lives.

Certified Astrologer Tobias Moquete eloquently gives insight into Saturn placements and how we can master them.

"One of the most important things you can do in this lifetime is mastering your Saturn placement," Moquete says in a TikTok video, explaining that doing so can help you "be better and fulfill your soul's destiny."

When we learn to master Saturn in our chart, the planet and its transits don't seem as intimidating. Instead, we get to appreciate the lessons given to us because they have allowed us to transform and mature.

Saturn in Aries

“Struggling with courage and self-assertiveness, you may fear competition from other people or putting yourself out there," Moquete says.

Saturn in Aries is the baby of the Saturn signs because it has not learned the discipline needed to get to where they want. It is imperative for them to not be reckless, to listen to advice from people they respect, and to learn how to focus on things that they are genuinely interested in.

Once Saturn learns from their experiences or schooling, they can stand out and become pioneers in their respective fields. It will be easier for them to be more “courageous and assertive” when they learn to take things slow, learn, grow, and trust the process.

Saturn in Taurus

Venus rules this placement, so it makes sense that "these people struggle with material security," Moquete explains, making an excellent argument that Saturn in Taurus must be more in touch with what is “coming from within,” and they should not tie their worth to how much money they have or how many houses they own. Instead, this placement should be more practical and appreciative of what they have accomplished and focus on the spiritual and not the material.

Saturn in Gemini

“This is all about learning and communication," Moquete says, so "these people have difficulties with those areas."

Saturn in Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. However, there is another layer to mastering this placement which involves making genuine connections that allow Saturn to thrive. Building in community and networking help the native to learn more about their passion and goals. Just as Moquete recommends the natives to meet knowledgeable people, Saturn in Gemini does evolve with the connections that they make because it helps them discover a new side to themselves that helps to ground them.

Saturn in Cancer

Those with this placement need to exert their power without having to hide in their shells. Saturn here can feel frustrated when they do not get their way or when others do not understand them. Cancer is protective of their energy and I agree that meditation is essential for them as well as cultivating their emotions because it allows them to make stronger connections with others, without hiding their sensitive side.

Saturn in Leo

“People who have this placement have problems with self-expression," Moquete says, which requires honing their creative self-expression. Doing so allows them to shine and take on so much more once they appreciate the lion within. Leo’s are born to shine, to stand up for others, and to take the lead. When the native breaks free from whatever is holding them back, they can let others see the energy and beauty they have to offer the world.

Saturn in Virgo

As Moquete explains, "people with this placement struggle heavily with criticism." This is not a very difficult placement since Virgo is a sign that enjoys having structure, order and routine and Saturn helps the native to be one step ahead and thoroughly analytical. The Saturn in Virgo native benefits from helping others, and being a part of a supportive community where they can motivate those around them. They also thrive when they learn to embrace freedom a bit, so they aren’t obsessive about perfection and get more comfortable being fearless with their creative side.

Saturn in Libra

“Saturn in Libra will struggle with fairness and relationships," Moquete explains. Saturn in Libra is an exalted placement, meaning that the native can thrive here — though Moquete says that "what they fear is disapproval." It's imperative for this placement to give themselves direction and understand that their purpose is not tied to validation from others. All that can hold this native back is their self-esteem. As a cardinal placement, they can accomplish and create greatness once they grow to love and honor themselves once they break free from those codependent traits.

Saturn in Scorpio

This is all about a struggle of power and control and emotional depths," says Moquete. "These people struggle big time with trusting other people and because they can’t trust other people, they end up hurting themselves in the long run."

Moquete makes it clear that mastering this placement involves trusting other people and giving up the need to control everything. It is excellent advice because, as a sign that is ruled by Mars, Saturn here will want to be victorious and be in charge. When Saturn learns to forgive, it will open the doors not only for healing, but to establish solid relationships with others. Allowing themselves to embrace and give love to others is another tip for Saturn in Scorpio.

Saturn in Sagittarius

“These people struggle with their belief system and this constant quest for knowledge that they think is out there when in reality they have the knowledge themselves," according to Moquete. In turn, "they need to learn how to structure their philosophies and their understanding of life in a realistic way.”

Ruled by Jupiter, this placement will dig deep to find that enlightenment. These are people who find joy and comfort in learning because they are eternal students. Saturn in Sagittarius needs to learn to find passion in what they love and to focus on it. Having multiple degrees in different fields may seem appealing, but it’s better to have mastery in one. Community is also important for this placement because it allows them to feel inspired and learn from others.

Saturn in Capricorn

Those with this placement "have to learn the art of responsibility," says Moquete, "and when that comes into fruition, then all of a sudden, these Capricorn characteristics start to really show themselves and they start to become a great leader.”

Saturn in Capricorn natives will be challenged to work better in groups and develop better communication with their teams, especially if they are the leaders. Similar to Scorpios, this placement wants to take control and they do not trust others to help them. Once they know how to balance the power that they have and learn more about being an influential leader, they can thrive.

Saturn in Aquarius

This placement may “feel struggles with group dynamics, social settings," Moquete explains. Despite being pulled to isolate yourself, Saturn in Aquarius needs to be more active in their community to truly feel fulfilled. This is a sign that can make significant social changes and inspire others once they start to make good connections through networking. Of course, their friendships will reveal a lot about themselves because Saturn in Aquarius are valuable friends you can rely on. When Saturn here feels social, others embrace their aura. A placement that truly radiates when they make good friendships.

Saturn in Pisces

“There are big issues around boundaries and spiritual development," with this placement, according to Moquete, who explains that those with this placement "don’t know how to keep these boundaries strong. They need to learn how to navigate the world of emotions without being overwhelmed.”

Saturn in Pisces knows no bounds because it's ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. Saturn in Pisces needs to learn how to develop structure, to be practical with their goals, and to be relentless when pursuing them. As a mutable sign, those with this placement are adaptable, enjoy learning, and know how to make good connections with others. However, for Saturn to thrive, it needs to build a solid foundation so that its dreams can take flight.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.