Astrologer Handpicks The Best Travel Destinations For Each Zodiac Sign In 2025

Deciding where to go on vacation can be a tricky task. Do you want to lay on a beach with a drink in your hand or amble the ancient streets of a European city? It's a nice problem to have, of course, but if this decision puts you in a quandary, a psychic and astrologer says the answer may be in the stars.

An astrologer shared the best travel destinations for each zodiac sign in 2025:

Most of us are used to consulting astrology for insights into what might be in store for issues like our careers or relationships, but Psychic Saba, a professional clairvoyant with California Psychics, says the zodiac can give insight into how to get the most out of our 2025 kickback time, too.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Aries are bold, fiercely independent, ambitious, and competitive, and accordingly, they're symbolized by a Ram. Saba says that means one thing when it comes to travel: A taste for adventure.

So she recommends vacations like a scuba diving trip to Maui or, perhaps even more fitting, given that rams are such good climbers, an epic hiking adventure through the Grand Canyon.

"Aries is governed by action-oriented Mars," Saba said, so these action-heavy trips are perfect for the "go-getter spirit of Aries."

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taureans are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, luxury, and aesthetics. So they're all about relaxing in beautiful scenery and soothing, sensory experiences. So, when it comes to vacation? Saba says it's all about nature.

Like the bull that represents them, Saba said Taureans "will want to find a travel destination with fresh air, lush greenery, beautiful blue oceans or bodies of water, and delicious food." So seek out a bit of luxury in a place like Puerto Rico or Bali to truly recharge.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Geminis are endlessly curious and, as befits the celestial twins that represent them, can always see two sides and never fail to see the potential in everything, no matter how seemingly unreachable. That word has no meaning to a Gemini!

So Saba said when it comes to leisure, they should reach for the stars — literally — by taking a trek to see the constellations and celestial phenomena like the Northern Lights in far reaches of the world, like Alaska or Finland.

"Gemini is governed by the inquisitive, communicative messenger planet Mercury," Saba said, so this kind of trip is "right up their alley."

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancers are emotional and intuitive, which requires lots of mental energy, so when it comes to leisure, they're all about comfort. Since they're represented by the crab, who dwells both on land and sea, Cancers tend to be open to exploration — so long as they still have their comfortable shell to retreat into at the end of the day.

Saba said that a ramble through the vineyards of France is the sort of thing that might be up a Cancer's alley. "A wine and cheese sampling at a luscious vineyard" is the perfect choice, she said, because it touches on Cancers' Moon-oriented tendencies toward emotion and instinct. A wine tour is the perfect blend of structure and pleasure that Cancers crave.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Symbolized by the lion, Leos love anything that allows them to roar, and that means one thing — a craving for the kind of adventures that exhilarate and make them feel alive. (Or get their attention, depending on how you look at it!)

So what better getaway for a Leo than Vegas? Saba said, "Putting on their best outfit, taking on the town, and showing off at one of the hottest Vegas nightclubs" is pretty much a Leo's whole thing — they are ruled by the Sun, after all, which is the center of the solar system.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Nobody is better with a checklist and logistics than structured, organized Virgos, so vacation planning is one of their many fortes. However, they also tend to be overthinkers who can sometimes get a bit TOO into the details.

Saba said that destinations that can have an itinerary and freedom to roam in equal measure can scratch their itch for planning without bogging them down. "A perfect vacation would be a trip to Italy where you can explore the beautiful streets, wander into shops, and take in the beauty of the city," she said.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

As their symbolic scales of justice suggest, Libras strive for balance and fairness, but that can quickly result in them absorbing others' energies and troubles, leaving them feeling a bit out of whack.

They're also ruled by beauty and luxury-loving Venus, however. So Saba said a trip to Tokyo during cherry blossom season is the sort of thing that's right up a Libra's alley. The orderly, clean aesthetics of Japanese culture combined with the gorgeous beauty of the country's famous cherry trees hits both Libra's love of balance and their Venusian love for beauty in equal measure.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpios are powerhouses, adept at taking emotional energy and using it as tinder for insight, wisdom — and putting you firmly in place if you cross them! So when it's time for vacation, they truly need a break from all that heat and energy.

Saba suggested quintessential lay-on-the-beach paradise destinations like Tahiti for these fiery types so that they can "kick back, relax, and get some relief." As a water sign, the crystal-clear seas will be right up their alley, and Saba said the laid-back atmosphere will be a great "break from ruling the world" under the influence of their power-obsessed ruler, Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarians are all about wonder and wandering, so travel is unsurprisingly in their very blood. They're deeply inspired and invigorated by discovery and thrill-seeking, but all that wanderlust means they've often kind of seen it all.

So the more rare, off-the-beaten track destinations are for these archers. Saba recommended things like skydiving adventures in Dubai or an epic hike to Machu Picchu. And being ruled by lucky and gregarious Jupiter, Saba said Sags are sure to make all kinds of friends along the way to their escapades.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Capricorns are relentlessly goal-oriented, the type who are always checking off a list of tasks as they climb to the top of the proverbial mountain. Plus, they're ruled by Saturn, which is all about structure. So when it comes to getting away, truly letting loose and escaping worries and commitments is goal number one.

Saba suggested they go for vacations that are immersive and take them to a different world — "ziplining over the tall treetops of the Caribbean rainforest," for instance, or touring the many islands of Greece. Do some true wandering — and spend some of that money you're always penny-pinching, Cap.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Though its name suggests otherwise, Aquarius is actually an air sign — sort of. They're known as "the water bearer," the mystical figure that bestows water to the Earth — think life-giving rain clouds.

Accordingly, water and the outdoors tend to be where Aquariuses feel most at home when it comes to travel. Saba recommended destinations like Hawaii or Yosemite, where nature and air provide a stunning backdrop. Even Niagara Falls would probably light up an Aquarius because these kinds of destinations are "as mysterious as they are."

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Pisces are known for being sensitive and deeply intuitive — maybe even psychic — in part because their sign is the very end of the astrological year, allowing them to absorb all the knowledge and lessons that came before their season arrives.

They're represented by two fish, but crucially, those fish are swimming in two directions, which means when it comes to leisure, Pisces need true rejuvenation. Saba recommended the calm, deep-blue waters of Fiji as the perfect place for a Pisces to recharge, especially since they're ruled by elusive and ethereal Neptune.

