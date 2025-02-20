Astrologer Says This Zodiac Sign's Greatest Year Begins By The End Of February 2025

With 2025 predicted to be Cancer's luckiest year yet, professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim admitted that those with the Cancer zodiac sign probably "feel betrayed" by promises of luck and abundance after a rough start to the year.

"We told them last year that a 16-year period of anguish and borderline unbearable transformation was finally ending," Grim said, noting that Cancer probably feels the opposite at this point.

The astrologer said Cancer can finally look forward to their "greatest year on earth" starting by the end of February 2025.

"Things will brighten up soon in ways you can't even fathom," Grim explained, detailing the reason why 2025 has been so difficult thus far despite promises of a wonderful year. "You've not been a big of really anyone around you so far this year," and Mars' retrograde in your sign is to blame.

The planet of war first turned retrograde in December 2024 in the sign of Leo before backtracking into Cancer on January 6, 2025. As a result, interacting with other people has become increasingly challenging and you've faced conflict after conflict.

Luckily, February 23 begins a period of positive change for Cancer as Mars finally stations direct.

"However, I won't lie, it will take time for Mars to exit the sign of Cancer because it will station direction in the middle of your sign," Grim warned, so while you'll experience small improvements once Mars turns direct, it won't really feel like you're out of the red zone until April 17 when Mars re-enters Leo.

But things only get better from there, as Jupiter enters your sign on June 9, marking the official start of your incredibly lucky emerald year. Any problems that plagued the first half of your year will begin resolving themselves as "a feeling of weightlessness and hopefulness prevails," Grim said.

The second half of the year is filled with luck and good fortune for Cancer.

So while the first portion of the year has felt like a purgatory of sorts, it only gets better from here as your greatest year finally starts taking shape.

Jupiter and Venus, the two benefics, meet in your sign, creating a halo effect and blessing you with incredible gifts into the second half of the year," Grim explained.

With this in mind, how can Cancer make the most out of a crazy year? According to an astrologer named Richie Clide, "You have a lot of bonds that are toxic. You wanna prosper? Let people go."

Trust yourself to know what is and isn't right for you. Just because something feels safe, Clide said, doesn't mean it is. Sometimes, you have to let people go to stop holding yourself back. So, even if it's hard, take this time to focus on yourself. And who knows? You might have the greatest year yet!

