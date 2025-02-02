Venus entering Aries on February 4, 2025, begins a transformation in each zodiac sign's life. When Venus, the planet of love, is in energetic, impulsive Aries, each zodiac sign's perspective on love and relationships changes as we feel renewed enthusiasm for this area of life.

While Venus in Aries brings exciting energy, it's important not to be impulsive or rush through this transit. Slow and steady wins the race, especially once the planet turns retrograde on March 1. On the plus side, this is a cardinal placement, which allows us all to get back on track and work hard. Mars is also in a cardinal sign, so while there are challenges, we'll still feel the blessings and mysteries of this transit.

How Venus in Aries transforms each zodiac sign's life beginning on February 4, 2025

Aries

Venus in your sign helps you officially release the baggage that the North Node in your sign tried to clear. If you have a shaky relationship with yourself, you will learn to look after yourself during this period. Relationships that are not serving you will end and the ones that matter will be strengthened.

It is your moment now. Venus is in your sign during this retrograde, making this such a perfect period to make a lot of friends and move on from the past.

Taurus

Venus in Aries may feel a bit challenging for you, but it can be a calming transit when you channel its energy toward your hopes and dreams. If you lack inspiration or are searching for something exhilarating, the transit can help you connect with your muses.

Venus in Aries challenges your creative expression but the works you produce during this time (and after) will be remarkable.

Gemini

As an air sign, the Venus in Aries transit will bring you a lot of new connections. You'll feel like you're on cloud nine with the adventures that come along the way.

Use this time to research and kick off a new project or idea and give it wings. This is a transit that brings you more happiness and joy.

Cancer

Since you share the cardinal energy with Aries, this may be a more stressful transit for you, but it is one that makes you shine in front of your friends or colleagues.

Mars is still in your sign adding a level of chaos. However, Venus in Aries brings out the fighter in you. You feel stronger and more energized to accomplish your goals. Embrace center stage and sit on your throne.

Leo

While Venus is in Aries, you're learning to express yourself. Venus in Aries can unleash a flurry of emotions and during this period, especially before the retrograde, you will need to learn how to control the impulsive energy that comes with this transit. Focusing on mindful activities like journaling and meditation can bring some clarity and insight.

Virgo

Venus’ ingress in Aries begins an intriguing chapter in which you find time to focus on your goals. Venus in Aries awakens something within that helps you see some positive results.

Venus stationing retrograde can bring about some insecurities and doubt. For now, stay focused on what you can create and produce. You will meet inspiring people during this period who help keep you on track so that your progress continues when Venus returns to Pisces during its retrograde.

Libra

If you are having trouble with your relationships, you are here to figure out what's happening so you can go and write your new story. Venus in Aries is here to bring you power through love and understanding.

If you have a solid relationship, you will be learning more about your partner, intensifying your bond.

Scorpio

Venus in Aries helps you develop a sense of loyalty to yourself. This is a time to find what brings joy to your life and what warms your heart. Venus in Aries is a moment to tackle challenges so you can nourish those dreams.

You can expect to feel more optimistic once Venus returns to Pisces, adding some spark to your romantic life.

Sagittarius

Venus in Aries presents some dilemmas but teaches you how the art of patience works in your favor. Venus in Aries is a moment for you to slow down with work and be more discerning about what you are working on. It's important to learn from those mistakes, especially once Venus stations retrograde.

Aside from work, Venus in Aries brings new and exciting energy to your relationship.

Capricorn

Venus in Aries alongside Mars retrograde in Cancer shifts how you interact with others. Analyze your behavior with friends, business partners, and/or romantic partners. During this period, you are keen on discovering your inner diplomat. Make sure not to burn any bridges, especially once Venus goes retrograde.

Aquarius

While you continue to be methodical and plan diligently, the Venus in Aries transit brings eureka moments regarding your time management and self-care. Venus in Aries makes a positive aspect to your sign, sparking themes of self-love and connection. However, when the planet goes retrograde on March 1, focus on finding alignment with who you are and the people you let in your life.

Pisces

With Venus in Aries, you are able to explore how romance has impacted your life and how well you are treating yourself. Aries energy is brave and bold, and this period can feel like a harsh truth. Nevertheless, you still have time to make the changes you desire before Venus returns to your sign.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.