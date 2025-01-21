The 3 Luckiest Days For Career Opportunities In The First Half Of 2025, According To An Astrologer

With major unexpected transitions occurring and uncertain times ahead, most people wouldn't be opposed to having a little luck in 2025. Fortunately, astrology can provide insight into the most auspicious days of the year, and one astrologer has listed the three luckiest days for career and job opportunities in the first quarter of the year.

According to astrology, some days are luckiest for certain areas of life depending on how the planets are aligned and the energy this alignment gives off. When it comes to career and creative endeavors, now is not one of those times, astrologer Helena Hathor has explained, because Mars is currently retrograde in Cancer causing delays and setbacks.

Once this retrograde phase ends on February 23, 2025, Hathor said, things will finally begin picking up. The astrologer shared the exact days most favorable for career and creative success in the first quarter of 2025.

The three luckiest days for career opportunities in the first half of 2025, according to an astrologer

1. February 28

Design: YourTango

According to Hathor, we'll experience almost immediate reprieve from Mars retrograde's challenges once the planet goes direct. Just a few days later, “There is a new moon in Pisces. Mars will be direct in Cancer and it is well-aspecting Saturn,” Hathor said, explaining that these transitions align so perfectly that it’s an amazing opportunity for people to establish long-term goals.

New Moons represent new beginnings, and in the most creative zodiac sign of Pisces, it's a great time to take steps toward beginning a new creative endeavor. Since Saturn is the planet of discipline and structure, the planet's positive relationship to the February 28 New Moon in Pisces makes this a perfect time to commit to something new.

2. March 2

Design: YourTango

Are you looking to gain momentum or obtain career prospects? Venus begins a retrograde phase on March 2, which will hopefully encourage people to speed up the process and get going on their goals, Hathor said.

You'll want to turn your focus toward career and personal goals and avoid making any serious relationship decisions, as Venus retrograde isn't typically a good time for love.

3. May 27

Design: YourTango

If you have any special plans in the summer, you may want to hold off until May 27, during the New Moon in Gemini. This is an incredibly lucky day for taking action on an idea or plan you're passionate about, as Gemini energy can't stand boredom. Take advantage of your heightened intuition and open mind on this day to make your most creative dreams come true.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.