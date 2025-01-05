Astrologer Says One Zodiac Sign Is Being Majorly Tested By The Universe In 2025

2025 will bring some interesting shifts through many outer planets changing signs and plenty of retrogrades on the horizon, intense transits that one astrologer believes will put a specific zodiac sign through a series of tests from the universe.

While many zodiac signs are experiencing tough transits of their own (Pluto is now in Aquarius impacting fixed placements and the Nodes are entering Pisces and Virgo on January 11, 2025, impacting mutable signs), in a TikTok video, the astrologer named Andrea claimed that Saturn in Aries beginning on May 24, 2025, will be a difficult experience for Aries, especially Aries risings.

Advertisement

The astrologer warned that Aries will be majorly tested by the universe in 2025.

Saturn in Aries is a demanding position for Saturn because Aries generally wants to feel liberated and independent, and it focuses on many things at once while Saturn demands structure.

However, Aries is still a cardinal placement and shares a lot with its fellow cardinal sign Capricorn. The main difference is that Aries needs to compete in order to continue feeling that spark. Once Aries is uninspired and unmotivated to continue pursuing their goals, they will give up and focus on something else.

This is why Saturn in Aries can be challenging for cardinal signs, specifically Aries, because Saturn prompts us to ground ourselves while also wanting to break free. The dichotomy of Saturn in Aries makes it fascinating.

Advertisement

Despite the difficulty, Aries shouldn't lose sight of their goals.

Don't give up — persist. Finding the motivation to keep this flame going and acquiring patience may be what holds Aries back, as they are are notorious for their impulsive actions and their need to get results instantly. But once Saturn enters Aries, it will be slow, which may be boring and frustrating for Aries.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, to level up during this time, you must think back to 2017 when Saturn was in Capricorn. Consider what you learned back then and how intense it all was, especially with Pluto giving you a double dose of teachings and complexities.

However, you have an edge this time around since Pluto in Aquarius is on your side with the potent sextile keeping you aligned with your goals. Saturn can also serve as a method for you to tap into that sixth house energy and pick up a planner, organize your weekly schedule, and consider having practical plans for the future.

Those with Aries placements may be tempted to dream big during this period, but Saturn will bring you back to Earth.

Make sure to reserve enough fuel to keep going for the next two-and-a-half years that Saturn is in your sign. Start new hobbies that will keep you motivated, meet new people who inspire you, and learn to be receptive to slow progress and constructive criticism. Saturn is teaching you how to win the marathon, endure through challenges, and mature without letting your anger get the best of you.

Advertisement

Although Saturn in Aries is infamous, it can be the catalyst that helps you win several victories in a new way. If you play by Saturn’s rules, you will feel more like a Capricorn during this time, managing your duties and focusing on your next win.

But there is also the Scorpio energy that Pluto provides. Transformations are on their way for the next couple of decades and you are only getting ready to play in the big leagues. Saturn is the first step to teaching you how to master your talents and emerge victorious.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.