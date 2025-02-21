3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week Starting February 24

From February 24 to March 2, 2025, in what may seem like less than favorable circumstances, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune all week long. Your dreams can — and will — work for you this week, especially when you are willing to put in the effort to make them real by tapping into the energy generated by Mercury, Saturn, and the New Moon in Pisces.

When you try to create the luck you need in your life, Pisces energy says to allow yourself to dream. Should you focus on manifesting what you most want? Sure, but allow yourself to make a plan for your success to create luck. Although you may have to shift your plans as you progress, putting in the work signals to the universe that you are ready to receive — which increases your power of attraction, which equals the luckiest outcomes.

Advertisement

You'll see a shift taking place around February 25. Mercury and Saturn will unite in Pisces on Tuesday, igniting a dedication and seriousness in making a plan to manifest your dreams. Whether it’s one small step or a series of actions you can take, this ability to plan represents your commitment to work for what you want rather than just waiting for it to happen.

While this energy is focused and logical, it is important to hold space for redirections as you may experience unexpected offers or opportunities. The Pisces New Moon will rise on Thursday, February 27, highlighting a beautiful new beginning in your life and allowing you to have greater faith in your soul path.

Advertisement

Pisces represents themes of hope, faith, spirituality, and the dream world. With Mercury and Saturn uniting in this water sign just before the New Moon, it signifies that you are being urged to put in the work for what you want to manifest. You must be willing to look beyond what is, to see what is possible — and trust that everything you’re doing will eventually pay off.

Venus will station retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 1, just after the New Moon in Pisces. While a New Moon is all about a new beginning, Venus retrograde invites you to revisit past themes and decisions regarding joy, finances, and self-worth.

In many ways, this energy gives you the ability to see the past through a new lens, which will allow you to become confident and assertive in making your dreams come true. Continue to plan and move toward your dreams but also be mindful of the difference between commitment and forcing. Venus retrograde in Aries will take on its own pace, showing you what truly matters, and where the source of your greatest luck can be found.

Three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the week of February 24 - March 2, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're among the top three luckiest zodiac signs this week. Everything you want can be yours, Aquarius. You are being given an extraordinary gift that is going to allow you to make a plan for success and follow through.

While you often have innovative and creative ideas, it can be hard to stick with one plan just because there seem to be so many options available to you. Yet it is better to focus on one thing at a time so that you can end up creating the success you truly desire.

You don’t often prioritize financial success or wealth over other aspects such as living in your purpose or embracing your free spirit — however, you deserve to be financially abundant. There is no rule that you can’t be free while also having financial wealth, and the current energy is all about helping you see how you can have both.

On Tuesday, February 25, Mercury, and Saturn will unite in Pisces, bringing in financial offers and the ability to manifest wealth. Pisces represents knowing that you are worth financial abundance, so that you will be open to greater opportunities. Mercury and Saturn create a powerful energy that allows you to plan and manifest for financial abundance.

Advertisement

However, there may be some unexpected offers that you don’t see coming which could elevate your life and lead to greater freedom. During this time, it’s essential to put into place a plan for the wealth that you want to attract into your life.

Yet, you also must remain firm in your worthiness so that when you receive an abundant offer or gift, you will know without a shadow of a doubt you deserve it.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The sky's the limit, sweet Cancer. It’s time that you cast off any restrictions in your life and make the most of the possibilities surrounding you. No matter what you’ve been telling yourself or how your life looks in this moment you are headed toward new beginnings, which makes you the luckiest zodiac sign all week.

This new phase of your life will have you blessed with a deeper purpose but will also be expanding your life. Be open to traveling, relocating, making new connections, and trying new experiences.

You don’t have to box yourself into what you think is meant for you but allow yourself to explore what resonates most with your soul. Anything is possible right now, but to make the most of this opportunity you have to let yourself start to take a chance on manifesting everything you’ve ever wanted.

The Pisces New Moon will rise on Thursday, February 27 in your house of luck and expansion. This energy often marks travel or the beginning of a planning phase for a new experience. There is a great deal of spiritual meaning associated with this lunation, but it also invites you to look at life differently.

Advertisement

You have to be willing to not just let yourself seize the opportunities around you, but you also need to be willing to see yourself in a new way. Part of the magic of this energy is that you will be able to believe in yourself and your ability to live the life you’ve always dreamed of, which will allow you to finally see just how much the universe has been conspiring in your favor.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The journey of life is truly a spiral, sweet Leo. You will frequently revisit past themes, ideas, and experiences to be able to learn so that you might choose your fate. While your fate is a very real experience, it’s not something that just occurs. Instead, it must be chosen, which you can only do once you’re in the place to recognize it.

You’ve recently gone through an immense process of self-growth and while it’s not finished, you’ve grown enough to be able to start making different choices. Resist the urge to be down on yourself, or to wonder why certain themes keep resurfacing and instead see that everything that is happening truly is occurring for your greatest good.

On Saturday, March 1, you become the luckiest zodiac sign. Venus will retrograde in Aries beginning a process of reflection and review into your life. Venus will retrograde through Aries until March 27 when it will shift into Pisces before stationing direct on April 12.

Advertisement

This represents a powerful time of transformation and rebirth that will allow you to evolve personally and seize past opportunities and dreams. Use the beginning of Venus retrograde to reflect on the opportunities you’ve taken as well as those that you haven’t.

Then as Venus retrograde shifts into Pisces, focus on the changes that you can make in your life to honor your divine purpose. There is no luck or abundance without change, and that is precisely what this phase in your life will revolve around. Look for where you can do things differently and be willing to revisit past themes so that you can finally choose the fate that has always been meant for you.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.