Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign Starting November 25 — Mercury Retrograde Begins

We begin the week with Mercury Retrograde in Sagittarius on November 25 affecting each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Mercury retrograde lasts until December 15, 2024, so be more careful of how you communicate in your relationships for the next few weeks.

While Mercury retrograde is known for bringing people from the past back into your life, it can also re-introduce issues you may have thought you and your partner were past. With the heavy. However, since this retrograde is in Sagittarius, it's a favorable energy for finding reconciliation as opposed to initiating chaos.

We also have a beautiful New Moon in Sagittarius to look forward to on December 1. So set your intentions now so you can do a New Moon ritual during that time. It will help you manifest what you want in love.

Weekly love horoscopes for November 25 - December 1, 2024

Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Aries this week: November 26

Aries, your love horoscope this week urges you to know what's in your heart when it comes to love and romance. Setting intentions and opening your heart helps you manifest true love.

This week's energy is prime for building relationships or taking an existing relationship to the next level. Try to spend quality time with your partner and engage with each other in all the small and meaningful ways that make life beautiful!

Taurus

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Taurus this week: December 1

Taurus, you have an inner need for love that can only be fulfilled by showing yourself love and lifting yourself out of spaces and habits that injure your self-respect and self-esteem. Once you do this, true love will flow into your life like never before.

Your energy guides your strong manifestation powers this week, so positive intentions and feelings will lead you in the right direction. Consider cleansing your energy to let go of anxieties and bring a fresh outlook into your life.

Gemini

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Gemini this week: December 1

Gemini, it's time to step out of your comfort zone and go, go, go in love! If you are always scared to open your heart, it will be more difficult to recognize true love even if it finds you.

Start small and allow yourself to build good relationship habits, whether that means acknowledging you are attracted to someone or nurturing your relationship before you are called out to do so. Now's also a great time to exchange small gifts that are meaningful to you and your partner as a precursor to the holiday season!

Cancer

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for cancer this week: December 1

Cancer, prioritize love this week because you will experience something significant here, especially if you are in a long-term relationship. Even if you are single, engaging with more people and placing yourself in social situations where you may meet like-minded folks has great potential.

If you feel called to, create a journal documenting your journey in love, helping you manifest your desires.

Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Leo this week: December 1

Leo, this is a week to be more practical and think about the long-term while engaging with people in love. This may seem transactional on the surface, but it will help you clarify your true desires. To be able to manifest what you want, you have to know what that is! The cosmic forces are rooting for your success.

Virgo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Virgo this week: November 29

Virgo, be honest with yourself about your love life. If you are single, now's the right time to heal old wounds from past relationships that did not work out. This will allow you to walk into the future with greater confidence and prevent the past from murking up your present and future.

Those in a relationship are also encouraged not to ignore red flags, but to prioritize healthy communication. Conflict resolution will be easier for you this week under the astrological influences, even under Mercury retrograde's presence.

Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Libra this week: November 30

Libra, be your authentic self this week! Don't worry about how you will be perceived — true love will always be attracted to you and the false ones will fall away. Wear your favorite outfit and don statement pieces that scream 'Libra'. You are also encouraged to do at least one thing this week just for yourself to help you build more self-love.

Scorpio

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: December 1

Scorpio, what do you want out of life and love? Consider this when engaging with your romantic partner or a potential date. What may seem like a no-brainer to everybody else may not be a no-brainer to you because your love language may differ from those around you.

Embrace your unique expression so you can find true love! Journaling your thoughts on this will bring you the clarity you need too.

Sagittarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: November 30

Sagittarius, double down on what you desire in love. Your needs are valid, so create your own romantic story and lean into your desires. The right person will meet you where you are and you'll be overjoyed to do the same for them. Keep up your self-esteem, which has a positive effect on your relationship.

Capricorn

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: November 30

Capricorn, pay attention to red flags to side-step cosmic shenanigans and gravitate towards situations that bring your soul peace and joy. Outer-planetary energies are quite potent in your romantic life at this time. Now's also a great time to engage with art, culture, and other forms of entertainment that inspire you and bring you love!

Aquarius

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: November 29

Aquarius, despite your reputation for being rather aloof, the stars have finally aligned to unabashedly let some love into your life. In this quest, you may come across people who have certain qualities that you are looking for in a romantic partner, but they may also have deal breakers that reveal basic incompatibilities. You are encouraged to trust yourself and steer away unless you are 100% sure about someone.

Don't settle, you don't need to! Only true love will help you transform your life most beautifully and move it forward in an extraordinary way too.

Pisces

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

Best day for love for Pisces this week: November 25

Pisces, some outer-planetary energies attempt to catch you in their traps this week. Don't fall for the negativity. Instead, use this time to engage in self-care activities to help you let go of old wounds that may be holding you back from embracing true love. Deep soul healing awaits on this path, initiating a truly extraordinary few weeks in love.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.