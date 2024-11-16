What Taurus Needs To Know About 2025, According To An Astrologer

As a Taurus, you're often termed a 'money sign.' Luckily for you, Bull, your 2025 horoscope brings you supportive energy in your career and social network.

While the start of the year may feel slow, a Full Moon in Libra occurs when Venus stations direct on April 12, which is when things kick up for you. With Venus retrograde behind you, you become inspired to take all that is yours to claim.

Taurus 2025 horoscope

May and October are two of the best months for Taurus.

In May, Uranus will speak to the North Node in Pisces, bringing new friendships or social situations into your life. Your business connections will be far-reaching, perhaps on a global scale. You may find that you can get significant use out of the internet and online business activities.

If you're planning a getaway with a loved one or want to get engaged, October presents supportive energy as Juno, the ruler of marriage, enters Sagittarius on October 1.

You also get the support of Pallas, the asteroid ruling intuition, stationing direct in Aquarius. This is a great time to tie up any loose ends with home projects you started at the beginning of the year, as you will have a solid sense of what needs tweaking and what works well. Paired with Juno, Pallas helps you gauge the well-being of family and friends closest to you, a time to repair broken relationships. If you hope to introduce a new love to the family during the holidays, Pallas in Aquarius provides supportive energy.

Pluto will also station direct on October 13, giving you the courage to make essential life changes affecting your immediate family and personal residence.

On October 6, Mercury will enter your partnership sector in both business and marriage, so October helps you refine your home base. This is a peak time for purchasing property jointly with a partner or significant other. On October 13, Venus will enter Libra, giving you the green light in October for surgeries, cosmetic treatments, and wellness activities.

January and the latter half of March through the first two weeks of April are the most challenging for Taurus.

You'll want to be careful regarding love, cosmetic treatments, and property matters during these months.

In January, Uranus retrograde affects your inner world. Your ruling planet, Venus, will retrograde from March 1 - April 12, 2025, paired with Mercury retrograde. Venus only retrogrades once every 18 months, so, for 40 days, you may feel uncertain or things can take longer than you'd like. You won't be snappy, but you may feel anxious.

Typically, when a planet is retrograde, it's only an illusion. But not Venus; it wobbles. Since Venus rules you, partnership, marriage, love, beauty, property, and material things, Venus retrograde may hinder your most coveted desires from being fully developed. So, if you are dating, you may not meet 'the one.' If you're in a relationship, you may want space and later change your mind.

Planning a cosmetic surgery or beauty treatment? Hold off if you can during this time. Conversations about committing may feel undesirable or high-risk, even if you're madly in love, and with Mercury rx involved, hazy. Things will change when these two planets return to direct motion and you'll feel relieved.

While January is a good month for you, Taurus, you'll need to do some inner work to make the most of the entire year. You like stability, and while the universe gifts you many resources to create a stable home environment, it's up to you to be in a place to jump on these opportunities.

Uranus has been in your zodiac sign since 2018, and its influence on you has been startling. Uranus challenges your resolve in January for 30 days before it stations direct on the 30th. So, you'll want to practice mindfulness and meditation. You may want to reign in that stubborn nature of yours and try not to let any buttons get pushed that leave you seeing red.

Only you can dismantle what you build, so January is on your list of challenging months. You'll be walking a tightrope, but with a bit of balance, you'll emerge on the other side as an amazing showman for all to admire at how well you started this new year.

Taurus 2025 career horoscope

January starts with Uranus retrograde stirring you to make things happen. Chaos makes you want to change your life for the better. How will you do that? With money, of course. And the good news is that the Sun highlights your career at the top of the year.

When the Sun moves into Aquarius on January 19, you will be within the window of the Last Quarter Moon in your partnership sector. This means it's time to take action, but not alone, Taurus. 2025 is built on your friendships and social network. The bigger the net you cast, the greater the fish you'll catch.

Taurus 2025 Money horoscope

Money will be connected to your ability to make good on your promises and serve others by using your talents and creating profits. Money is on everyone's mind, but for you, Taurus, you'll also have it flowing into your pockets at the start of the new year and again mid-year, and you'll end this year strong.

You enter January perhaps worried about finances and feeling unstable about the future. However, the cure for worry in 2025 is 'who you know.' So fill your social calendar because your career will grow from networking with others.

Thanks to Saturn and two eclipses in Pisces, the first on March 14 and then on March 28, your friendship sector, networking, and friends (including mentors) are a magical place for you. Charisma and charm will play a significant role in your professional life, so be friendly, social — and flexible. It's best to practice flexibility in January since you'll need to tap into patience until December 31.

Still, patience does not mean sedentary. Instead, go after what you want. Plant seeds and tie up loose financial ends. Less profitable business partnerships may end, and you will start seeing the themes that will manifest in profitability on January 26 when Pluto is square with Saturn, lighting a path you'll be back on before the year ends.

This is the time to set an intention for the future because you will get the New Moon in Aquarius on January 29, with Uranus stationing direct the next day. So, your career may go in a new direction, and you'll feel ready to seize opportunities.

In October, things will shift again in your career and at-home life. You may take some of your hard-earned cash to establish a new love nest. The rewards will start to show, and your generous nature will share them with your loved ones.

Taurus 2025 health and wellness horoscope

This year is not the time to ignore your health or downplay even small or odd signs and symptoms. Even though the eclipse season does not impact your sectors of health or hidden problems, you want to look and feel your best.

Social activities can be competitive, and your look will help you to make a good impression. Two dates to exercise caution include April 13, during the Full Moon in Libra, and November 7, during Uranus retrograde.

January 2025

In many ways, 2025 starts with an emphasis on family matters. The holidays often take over, and you are a loyal family type. You can expect January to revive your desire to make your home a place of rest.

Venus, your ruler, will enter Pisces, where it's exalted and partners with Vesta. Venus rules love, but it also rules money. You'll be interested in making as much as possible, with your 'big why' connected to the ones you love most.

February 2025

Venus will enter Aries, so you may feel more assertive about what you want to do. A lot of activity is taking place in the sign of Pisces, which is bringing significant attention to your network sector. So, sign up for memberships or see what events you'd like to attend and submit your RSVP. You will want to make a little more effort to know others. Follow through post-meet-up to stay in touch.

March 2025

The start of the year is perfect for building a firm foundation and the life you want to live in 2025. But, starting March 1, you will deal with some setbacks during Venus retrograde, so patience is a virtue to practice this month.

Venus retrograde will affect 40 days of your life. Anticipate delays in love and property matters in the spring. However, things pick up around your birthday, so anticipate some momentum this summer in love.

April 2025

In April, the first major transit is Saturn harmonizing with Uranus, so something shocking could create a sense of urgency in you concerning time. If you've been putting off a project, you may decide to rush in and get things done.

Some of this will involve your social network, so you could have a client who needs you to complete a task quickly. Money talks, and if you want to remain in the positive both reputationally and financially, communicate proactively.

Mercury in Pisces will enter your enemy territory, so gossip and rumors may begin circulating. Rather than ignore problems, it may be best to talk openly with individuals not playing by the rules.

May 2025

This month, you'll be more concerned about your reputation, life purpose, money flow, and aesthetics than love. Love will be less significant to you until October, which could strain your existing relationships.

June 2025

Your Venus return will start on June 6, so you get a year of new energy to apply toward love. This month, focus on what you want in a relationship. Define it. If you are single and want a partner, set an intention and create a list of traits you desire to attract.

You can also pay attention to the monetary themes of love and romance. Jupiter and Mercury will enter Cancer, making this an ideal time to explore growth in your relationship via communication, perhaps in writing.

July 2025

Uranus will dip its toe into Gemini, your sector of real estate investments, things you possess, and money. You may see a change in your finances, perhaps unwanted if you've not been careful.

Saturn retrograde will happen at an unstable degree in Aries. This represents issues you could have with hidden enemies. Be careful not to divulge your personal life to people who don't share your best intentions.

August 2025

When Venus enters Leo in August, important conversations with decision-makers will require you to prepare for opportunities you've hoped for. The New Moon eclipse in Virgo on September 21 will bring you more pleasure in your career — you'll be doing work you love and feel amazed that you get paid to do work that brings you joy.

September 2025

Mercury will enter your passion sector, so this is a great time to enjoy the good things life offers. Jupiter, in your sector of communication and contracts, sends a supportive beam of light to the Nodes, so if you are headed in the wrong direction, you will have a chance to patch things up.

October 2025

Juno will enter your partnership and marriage sector, working closely with your ruling planet, Venus. This is the time for love you have wanted but did not allow yourself to focus on as much as you ordinarily would have in the past.

You may find someone you like and start dating exclusively if you're single. If you've found your person, there's a good chance you'll want to get engaged or run off and get married. If you're married, you'll want to make your relationship better than ever before.

November 2025

Revision, revision, and more revision. November is perfect for reflecting on the year and how you handled certain things. It's the month when you want to consider your choices and start resolving problems that feel fixable.

You'll experience the benefits of five retrograde planets. So, turn inward and study your choices to improve at the start of the year. Clarity returns on November 29, when Mercury stations direct.

December 2025

The end of the year is here, Taurus, and not only did you survive the turbulence of Uranus retrograde in and out of your sign, but you've grown exponentially in your career and social status. This is the perfect time to celebrate career wins.

It's also an ideal time to declutter and make room for new items you'll buy with the money you've earned. With the Full Moon happening in your sector of material possessions, aim to rid yourself of what you don't need. You may feel ready to ditch an old computer or set up a new office system.

What you need will be clarified once Neptune stations direct on December 10. Mars will enter Capricorn. So if you want to plan travel or to do something high-energy like skiing or going on a cruise, this is the best month to schedule a trip.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.