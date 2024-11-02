Astrologer Says There’s One Zodiac Sign That Has The Innate Power To Get Anything & Everything They Want

Sometimes, it certainly seems like some people have a unique ability to get everything they want. Some call it lucky girl syndrome while others may credit it to simply being in the right place at the right time. According to astrologer Sarah France, zodiac signs may play a role in such good fortune.

France claimed one zodiac sign has an innate power to get anything and everything they want.

While a few zodiac signs are masters of manifestation, according to France, those with Cancer in their 'big three' are undoubtedly the universe's favorite in this regard.

"How does it feel to know that you can have anything and everything that you want?” France asked in a TikTok video. “I have never met someone more capable of manifesting anything that comes to their mind than women [or men] with Cancer placements.”

Cancer's powerful ability to manifest reality is partly due to their ruling planet.

“Cancer is ruled by the moon and the moon is obviously, it’s extremely magnetic planet,” France explained.

The Moon rules emotions, so whether you have a Cancer Sun, Moon, or Rising sign, you're likely highly attuned to your emotions and very imaginative. Manifestations rely on visualization to come true, and Cancers are visionaries with strong psychic senses that makes visualizing exactly what they want very easy.

"They may have very profound dreams or they could be dreamers," an astrologer named Lea said in a TikTok video, adding that Cancers "have big visions for themselves and other people."

Cancer's manifestation powers are so strong that astrologer Ivy Underwood called the zodiac sign a "symbol of manifestation." In a TikTok video, Underwood explained that ancient astrologers associated Cancer with life, "which can also translate to your intention being born" or manifested as reality, she said.

The Cancer zodiac sign represents motherly, nurturing energy.

"Cancer is in an of itself the feminine principle," France explained, adding that you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who embodies the quote “I don’t chase I attract” more than a Cancer. After all, it’s in their nature to receive.

“It truly is their world and we are just living in it,” she added.

Regardless of what they want out of life, they’re able to turn on their magnetic energy to receive it, which can be baffling for those without strong Cancer placements. On the surface, it might just look like they’re unfairly receiving special treatment from the universe.

However, it’s important to remember that everyone can manifest. So, if you want to secure those job opportunities or get into a high-ranking college, it starts with wholeheartedly believing that you deserve it and visualizing yourself already having it!

Once you believe in your innate power to get anything and everything you want out of life, you’ll be surprised at the blessings that come your way.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.