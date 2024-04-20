If you’ve ever wondered why you simply cannot get along with another person, even if that person is a total stranger, then there’s a very good chance that you have two incompatible zodiac signs — and yes, this is true and a very real thing.

In other words, you may have a cosmic aversion to some people, and no matter how hard you try to get along, that "thing" is always in the way. So, what is that "thing"? It’s a lack of compatibility that comes along with who you are, based on what was going on in the sky at the time you were born. We are products of nature, and the cosmic universe is as much a part of nature as is the sky or the trees or the air. It’s a quantum universe and everything affects everything else — and that applies to us as well, as we affect the universe, too. Which, when brought down to earth, means that we affect each other, and sometimes that means we seriously rub each other the wrong way.

It’s strange to think of it this way, but we might be pre-destined for incompatibility.

The most incompatible zodiac signs for you to be in a relationship with — and why

Aries: Cancer, Capricorn, Libra​

You probably won’t do too well if you’re trying to make a true love connection with Cancer or Capricorn. Their energy just doesn’t mix well with your fiery attitude, and they’ll end up disappointing you if you place too much trust in them. While you’re there, you may want to avoid trying too hard with Libra, considering they are your polar opposite, astrologically.

Taurus: Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio

It may feel like you know just what you’re doing when it comes to relating to others romantically. But if you want to spare yourself a heartache as well as a headache, then avoid those born under the signs of Leo and Aquarius. And while you might be able to get something "hot" going on with Scorpio, know that "hot" will never mean compatible.

Gemini: Virgo, Pisces, Sagittarius

It’s already hard enough for you to make a decision, so let’s make it easy for you: You are not compatible with Virgo or Pisces. It’s just the way it is. And while you think you might be able to work it out with Sagittarius, keep in mind that rarely do things stay workable when trying to make it work between the two of your signs.

Cancer: Aries, Libra, Capricorn

You probably fall in love a lot, don’t you? The reason it doesn’t last is because you’re more than likely falling for those born under the signs of either Aries or Libra. Not likely to happen if that’s the case. And if you gravitate towards Capricorn, you’ll find yourself frustrated and ready to bolt.

Leo: Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius

If you like fighting and anger, then by all means, engage with those born under the sign of Taurus and Scorpio. These are zodiac signs that are incompatible and make for a recipe for relationship disaster. You may also be way too strong a personality for Aquarius, which in the long run may simply seem too "delicate" for your tastes.

Virgo: Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces

Your best friends may ironically be the ones you are least compatible with romantically, and those folks are Gemini and Sagittarius. You’re attracted to their charms, but you secretly judge them. And guess what? They’re judging you right back. But if you really want to avoid a nightmare friendship or romance, stay far away from Pisces.

Libra: Cancer, Capricorn, Aries

As a somewhat open and social creature, you’ll be completely put off by the rigid and structured ways of both Cancer and Capricorn. You dig the balance, and anyone with too much fire might put you off, which is why it’s best for you to avoid dealing with Aries.

Scorpio: Leo, Aquarius, Taurus

Your reputation precedes you, and you’re known as the fierce one, which is exactly why you simply cannot tolerate Leo and Aquarius. They get on your nerves, it’s just the way it is. You may try to settle down with a Taurus, because you’ll admire their force, but in the end, Taurus is simply not compatible with you, no matter how hard you try.

Sagittarius: Virgo, Pisces, Gemini

You probably think you’re right about every choice you make, which will make you go absolutely nuts when you’re in the presence of picky Virgo or "head in the clouds" Pisces. They will test your patience and, in the end, you’ll walk away from both. While you can get along with Gemini, it’s the same — their indecisiveness will make you run for the hills.

Capricorn: Aries, Libra, Cancer

Let’s just put it this way, goat — you cannot stand the ram. That means Aries is going to bug you until you can be bugged no longer. The same goes with you and your incompatibility with Libra. You’ll never agree on anything. You may try with Cancer, and you may get "somewhere," but you certainly won’t last once you’re there.

Aquarius: Taurus, Scorpio, Leo

Now it’s just down to a battle of the wills, and if you ever want to get your own way, then flee in terror from those born under the sign of Taurus or Scorpio. It’s not that they’re stronger than you — they’re not. It’s that they are so much more stubborn than you and that’s going to grate on your nerves. And while you’re on the avoidance track, Leo is right there on the list of “NOPE.”

Pisces: Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo

If there are any two signs that you simply won’t be able to understand the minds of, it’s Gemini and Sagittarius, so you might as well stop before you even start. And as far as compatibility goes, Virgo is simply not the sign you want to engage with, as their practicality is going to completely oppose your need for fantasy and hopefulness.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.