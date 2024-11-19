7 Zodiac Sign Placements That Are Wife Material, According To An Astrologer

According to a Pew Research Center survey, over half of adults in the U.S. agree that the modern-day dating scene is challenging, to say the least. With failed Tinder dates and Hinge horror stories is it any wonder why fewer people are deciding to get married?

As people deprioritize traditional takes on marriage, it's still important to know what kind of person would make a strong partner in your life, whether you decide to tie the knot or not. And according to one astrologer, there are certain zodiac placements she believes are undeniably "wife material."

Astrologer names the seven wife material zodiac sign placements she’d ‘wife up’ immediately

1. Cancer Venus

Cancer Venuses are known to be cozy and nurturing individuals. Highly intuitive, this water sign knows everything about its partner. From their favorite coffee order to their favorite snacks, a Cancer Venus will surprise their partner with exactly what they need after a rough day.

“And above all, they will make sure that you’re feeling safe and loved.” astrologer Celine Diong said. “When they’re in, they’re all in,” said Diong.

2. Taurus Moon

Does your partner ask you to wear those cheesy but adorable matching pajamas on Christmas? They might just have a Taurus Moon sign!

“Taurus Moons are like the queen of stability. They’re in it for the long haul,” explained Diong. This is why they love comfort so much. Diong added, “When Taurus Moons loves you it’s like, cozy nights in and consistent support no matter what.”

The Taurus Moon wants to be woven into your life and will put on a face mask and that old 2000s playlist just to make you smile and feel a sense of connection in the relationship.

3. Taurus Venus

Though just as committed as the Taurus Moon, this zodiac placement is a bit more traditional. Known to like classic romance, those with Venus in Taurus know how to make their partner feel special with small gestures. Furthermore, they’re deeply committed to their partner and actively looking for a long-lasting relationship.

4. Virgo Venus

Are you an act-of-service type of person? If so, you might want to wife up a Virgo Venus.

“They’re all about that acts of service love language,” said Diong.

They show their partner the most love and will cater to their partner's needs without having to be asked. On top of that, Virgo Venuses are always there when you need them. If you’re going through a rough patch, don’t be surprised to find your Virgo Venus with you every step of the way. Known to be very reliable, this romantic zodiac placement will be there to fix your broken door or help you turn in that assignment that’s due last minute.

That said, is it any wonder people are eager to settle down with this hot shot? After all, their catering skills just can’t be beat!

5. Capricorn Venus

Unlike most signs, this zodiac placement isn’t here to play games. In their mind, they’re looking for the perfect partner that they’ll end up with for life.

“They want something real. They want something serious. That’s kinda why sometimes they take their time a bit,” explained Diong.

Now, for some, this can come off as being selective or overly picky. However, their selectiveness isn’t based on artificial nonsense. Instead, “It’s just all about building a life together, and making sure that the foundation is solid,” Diong said.

Known to be responsible and supportive, the Capricorn Venus dreams big and expects their partner to do the same. With this in mind, they’re the perfect partner to wife up if you want to level up together.

6. Cancer Sun

Now, if someone is looking for the ultimate ride-or-die, look no further! According to Diong, those with a Cancer Sun are “the type to remember every single detail about you. It’s like lowkey a little bit obnoxious how good some of their memories are,” said Diong.

From memorizing your schedule to getting you your favorite Chipotle order, this Sun placement has got it down. As a result of this, it’s not hard for their lovers to feel content in this relationship.

In truth, the Cancer Sun placement is the definition of feeling at home. Their protective and loving nature can draw anyone in.

7. Libra Venus

Finally, the last zodiac placement Diong adores is Libra Venus. Known to be the most romantic sign, the combination of Libra and Venus makes for ultimate relationship goals.

“They thrive on partnerships. They make sure they take extra care and effort in making sure everything is balanced and beautiful," Diong said.

Combined with their naturally charming aura, it’s safe to say that their partner will never grow tired of them.

“They’re super considerate, super polite. Like, they’re always putting in that effort to make the relationship and you feel special,” added Diong.

Moreover, this zodiac placement loves the idea of love and will do everything in their power to keep their relationship going.

