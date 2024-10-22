5 Zodiac Power Couples That Are Better Together Than They Are Apart, According To An Astrologer

According to zodiac compatibility, some zodiac couples don't mesh well together and others make a good match — and then there are those that are bonafide power couples.

As explained by an astrologer who goes by the name @astrologybro on TikTok, these zodiac power couples are better together than they are apart. With their unique blend of personality traits, they can "conquer the world, have a lot of success, and they can also be fun," @astrologybro said.

Five zodiac power couples that are successful together as they are fun

1. Capricorn and Taurus

As successful together as they are fun, @astrologybro called Capricorn and Taurus 'the classic power couple.'

“Taurus naturally rules the second house, the house of material, possessions, resources, wealth,” @astrologybro explained. In the same breath, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn and known for its career and accomplishments. Together, this successful couple knows how to make money.

“Taurus has the value. They have the love of beauty, the Venusian charm, they have the resources,” @astrologybro said, while Capricorn's ambition and drive to achieve is unmatched.

With both wanting the best out of life and being highly successful, is it any wonder why this pair is successful together as they are fun? After all, they're both very ambitious and similar to one another.

2. Libra and Leo

When discussing the power couple that is as successful together, as they are fun, we can't forget this duo! While Libra and Leo may not necessarily be known as the most powerful zodiac signs on their own, when combining Libra and Leo, what we get is plenty of charm, seduction, and influence, summarized @astrologybro.

“They can build and gain respect, in society and in their surroundings,” he explained.

Together, things are fun and feel fantastic as they bring out the best in each other. This magnetic energy is also contagious, making those around them feel light.

3. Sagittarius and Gemini

Despite being polar opposites, Sagittarius and Gemini manage to “combine the things that they’re good at and they balance out each other's weaknesses,” explained @astrologybro.

We can't say this is surprising, considering Gemini is about growth while Sagittarius is all about philosophical reasoning. Due to this, both signs balance one another as they dig deep within each other's minds. When debating, they may get on each other's nerves. However, through healthy discussion (and travels!) both signs will find that they're growing both as a couple and as individuals.

“They’re just gonna be a very cultured, well-learned couple,” @astrologybro concluded.

4. Capricorn and Cancer

A nurturing and loving water sign, Cancer “is the combination of building a strong foundation at home, a strong family, a great support structure, a great private life,” said @astrologybro.

While this seems at odds with Capricorn's very straightforward, work-oriented personality, the two actually balance each other out perfectly. Cancer provides the support necessary to keep Capricorn grounded. At home, they're taking care of business and helping Caprciron relieve their stress. Meanwhile, Capciron is providing Cancer the stability they need to flourish within their home and family environment.

This natural comfort transforms into a powerful couple as they do their best to support and ground each other.

5. Scorpio and Aries

At the outset, this might seem like a bad pairing.

“There’s a lot of creative friction, there’s a lot of passion, they’re not the most on-paper compatible or harmonious,” @astrologybro admitted.

However, both Scorpio and Aries share Mars as their ruling planet, meaning they have more in common than you might think.

Mars is the planet of aggression, so while “They can both take out that war-like spirit on each other," @astrologybro explained, but when these two signs instead choose to work together, the sparks and success soar. This "freedom fighting" couple will defeat any obstacles that stand in their way, @astrologybro said.

“When they really unite that war-like energy, there’s no limit that’s unachievable for them," he added.

This power couple becomes increasingly strong and successful as their combined magnetic energy takes their career growth to new heights.

