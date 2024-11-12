Astrologer Reveals 5 Rare Signs You Were Born With An Extremely Special Destiny

Certain transits or aspects in astrology indicate you are gifted, have a special purpose in life, or may become well-known. Let’s take a look at some of the astrological indicators.

Rare signs you were born with an extremely special destiny, according to astrology

1. Many trines or a grand trine

Trines, or 120-degree angles, in your personal chart represent an easy flow of energy to whatever houses the planets in the chart fall in and represent talent or natural abilities. If you work with these aspects and give them a boost you can generally succeed in whatever endeavor the trines represent.

For example, Jupiter, the planet of success and gain, falls in Taylor Swift's 10th house of career. It trines Pluto inher second house. Pluto is powerful in the second house and Jupiter’s trine shows us she was destined to make a lot of money in life.

Jupiter also trines her vertex, which represents destiny, in her sixth house of work. It is in Pisces, one of the most creative signs, and Jupiter’s trine shows us that she was meant to succeed in a Neptunian or creative career.

A trine, however, doesn’t mean you don’t have to work for something. If no effort is applied, the trine may represent potential and never fulfill its true purpose. Of course, we all know that Swift has worked hard to achieve success, but she also has a natural ability and luck.

A grand trine includes three planets in the same element that are harmonious with each other and form a perfect triangle. Grand trines can occur in water, earth, air, or fire. This aspect is found in many people in the entertainment business. Again, success requires work, and to not work with these planets means the grand trine will remain unfulfilled.

2. Many planets in the last quadrant of your chart

The last quadrant of the chart includes the 10th, 11th, and 12th houses and show public involvement. For example, the 10th house represents career or work, the 11th house rules groups, communities, and organizations, and the 12th house rules spirituality and the gifts we have to share. The last quadrant in essence shows what we have to give to others and the world.

3. Planets at 0° or 29°

Planets at these degrees are called anaretic degrees and have special significance. Planets at 0° take a stance of either indulging or embracing the very pure nature of the planet and sign it is in. Depending on the sign and its location in the chart, this person may have a gift to share with the world.

For example, former President Barrack Obama has Jupiter at 0 degrees of Aquarius. Aquarius is the sign of the humanitarian and Obama wrote, ““People everywhere long for the freedom to determine their destiny; the dignity that comes with work; the comfort that comes with faith; and the justice that exists when governments serve their people “

When planets are at 29 degrees a person is involved in major transitions throughout their lifetime. They can actually become an agent for change. With planets at this degree there is the possibility of becoming a public figure or well-known in some way.

4. Planets conjunct the lunar nodes

In astrology, the lunar nodes represent fate, destiny, and purpose. They are celestial points rather than planets. The North Node represents your path and what you are going and growing toward. The South Node represents the past or past life experiences. Planets conjunct the South Node often represent a gift you were born with while planets conjunct the North Node represent a gift or destiny you are preparing to step into at some point in your life.

5. Planets conjunct the angles

The angles include the ascendant, the descendant, the imum coeli or IC, and the medium coeli or MC.

Planets conjunct the ascendant become a big part of your identity and sometimes even physical appearance. For example, someone with Venus conjunct the ascendant would be a very physically attractive individual.

Planets on the midheaven, considered the 'top of the sky,' ensure a prominent career in some way while planets on the IC represent power and gifts you may privately experience. Queen Elizabeth II had her 0-degree Taurus Sun directly on her IC.

If you have planets on the descendant, you may marry someone and gain fame through association or you may be associated with powerful people who help you gain prominence.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.