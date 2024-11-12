3 Zodiac Signs That Are The Hardest To Get To Know On A Personal Level, According To An Astrologer

Some people are open books and aren't hesitant to share personal info about themselves or welcome you into their lives. On the other hand, some people are so tight-lipped that it may feel like you don't know who they truly are even if you've known them for years.

According to an astrologer, our zodiac signs provide insight into who these hard-to-read people are — and why they're this way.

Three zodiac signs that are the hardest to get to know

1. Virgo

Earth sign Virgo is known to be secretive and uneasy to crack. As an astrologer who goes by Astrology Bro on TikTok explained, this zodiac sign tends to have its walls up and they’re great at "putting on a front."

“Virgos are often different than they seem at first glance,” he said.

On the outside, Virgos are composed and put together. Unlike other zodiac signs, this earth sign doesn’t come off as intimidating or difficult to please. However, the moment you try to dig deep, Virgo puts up their walls and gives short one-worded responses.

This can be frustrating for those trying to extend a hand or get to know them, but Virgo is highly selective of who they open up to. So, if your ultimate goal is to bump shoulders with a Virgo, it's best to start small. Prove to them that you're trustworthy and build the connection up first.

2. Scorpio

The water sign Scorpio is full of mystery and because of this, you'll be hard-pressed to find out what’s beneath their shell.

“They’re gonna run tests and they’re gonna see if you are a worthy person or not,” added Astrology Bro.

Scorpios don’t tolerate inconsistency and they hate liars above all else. Due to their secretive nature, Scorpios are known to have a few close friends that they cherish deeply. Though they may seem cold to those outside their circle, Scorpios love deeply and are great friends to have in your life.

For most, their consistency and honesty are invaluable. So, if you want to touch a Scorpio's heart, it's best to be consistent, reliable, and honest. Don't be fake, because Scorpio will see right through you. And as long as you're real and upfront, expect Scorpio to slowly reveal themselves as they grow comfortable in your presence.

3. Capricorn

Ruled by Saturn, Capricorn is extremely mature, which can make them appear cold and standoffish. However, Astrology Bro noted that despite their stoic nature, Capricorn does, in fact, have a lot of feelings.

“It just takes a while for them to show it, for them to let you in,” he explained, adding that if you’re hoping to get close to a Capricorn, you need to be willing to put in the work. “You have to get to know them, you have to be able to relate on their level.”

This ability to speak their language is key to developing a strong emotional bond with Capricorn. While it'll be nearly impossible to penetrate their walls at first, with time and dedication, you'll find Capricorn slowly opening up to you.

