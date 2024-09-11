Astrologer Reveals The Most Authentic Zodiac Sign That Values Honesty Above All Else

This zodiac sign stays true to themselves and others, no matter what.

Written on Sep 11, 2024

woman with most authentic zodiac sign Photo: Rachel Salles, margokukhar | Design: YourTango
Most of us would like to believe that we are honest, authentic people who always stay true to who we are. Admittedly, that isn't always easy, as true authenticity requires consistently "behaving in congruence with one’s values, beliefs, motives, and personality dispositions," neuropsychologist Theo Tsaousides Ph.D. wrote for Psychology Today, who theorized that authenticity is an emotion rather than a bonafide personality trait.

While most people act inauthentic at some point or another, whether it's to save face or protect others, according to astrologer Carol Starr, there is one zodiac sign that will remain true to themselves no matter what.

The most authentic zodiac sign that values honesty above all else

According to Starr, the most authentic zodiac sign that is "always real" and "always tells the truth" is Taurus.

“The way they are, they’re honest to the T,” Starr explained in a TikTok video.

@astrostarr4 The most authentic. And honest zodiac sign! Who is it?! #zodiac #zodiacsigns #astrologytiktok #astrologer #astologersoftiktok #astologers #astologersoftiktok #astrologysigns ♬ original sound - libracarolastrologer

While Starr notes that Sagittarius is also a very honest sign, what sets Taurus apart is that they don't have the tendency to put their foot in their mouth the way Sagittarius does.

RELATED: How To Tell If Someone Is Lying, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Even under pressure, a Taurus remains calm and steady. 

Much of this has to do with Taurus' status as a fixed sign, an astrologer who goes by DM9 explained in a TikTok video. Because of this, “They don’t like to change themselves,” he explained.

@dm9_astrology Only thing I forgot to mention is the Persistence and determination but also stubbornness and hard headedness of a Taurus ♉️.Comment what sign yall wanna hear next ♉️🐂 #foryoupage #fyp #taurusenergy #taurus #zodiac #astrology #occult #blackmane #jokestarr #astrologytiktok #zodiacsigns #scorpio #viral ♬ original sound - dm9_astrology

RELATED: 3 'Visionary' Zodiac Signs Whose First Instincts Are Always Right

Which is why it’s unsurprising that Taurus hates to lie — because to lie is to change themselves or the narrative. And to change that is to be inauthentic to themselves and their experiences.

Plus, Taurus is an earth sign, and according to DM9, earth signs love to stay grounded in reality. They don’t like daydreaming about the what ifs and they’re not known to be the most spiritual. Instead, a Taurus wants straight-up facts and nothing else, which explains why this zodiac sign is always so upfront and honest.

DM9 also adds that Taurus loves to relax and chill. They’re easygoing and like to keep peace, and as we know, lying is the surest way to create misunderstandings and cause the breakdown of relationships. Knowing how disastrous lying can be, Taurus would rather avoid the headache altogether. This is why their easygoing nature encourages them to tell the truth and nothing but the truth.

Now, does this mean Taurus is always honest? Absolutely not. But unlike many, Taurus is quick on their feet and knows just what to say and do to get out of a bad situation. When we combine Taurus' logical nature with the fact that they are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, is it any wonder this sign is so powerfully authentic?

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign That Will Become Unstoppable Despite Previous Hardships From Now Through November 19

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

