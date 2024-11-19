What Gemini Needs To Know About 2025, According To A Tarot Reader

Gemini 2025 tarot card is the King of Cups, revealing a year where you make an impact in the lives of others. You will become the 'go-to person' in your friendship circle and professional realm, and trust is at the heart of everything you do.

Gemini 2025 tarot horoscope

You begin 2025 with the blessings of Jupiter in your sign; however, the planet of expanse works with you easily. To grow in life, you'll need to assume a role of authority — perhaps a promotion will come to you before 2025 is over. If you strive to build your career (or cultivate an existing romantic relationship), you must work hard to reach the top.

Advertisement

Your hard work in 2025 is to learn to lead with your emotions, hunches, intuition, and instinctive nudges — not with your mind. As a Gemini, you are prone to talking yourself into (or out of) things.

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Gemini, the year begins with emotional challenges if overriding your heart is a real-life habit. However, by December, you will find applying common sense to your emotional reactiveness much easier. Once you do, success will follow.

Advertisement

January 2025: Nine of Wands

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

In January, you set the foundation for your success. Your primary focus ought to be character development — traits like integrity, honesty, and kindness. Since the year is about you entering or fortifying yourself as a leader, you will want to position yourself to grow into this role for its execution.

Advertisement

Nine of Wands shows a strong need to assess your overall situation. You will want to use the entire month to restructure and reorganize your life. You'll want to know what you have and what you need when it comes to your skills and your resources.

If you do things each day that no longer fit in with your future goals, remove them from your schedule and begin a new course of action in February.

February 2025: Death

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

February is a month dedicated to processing your emotions. Since 2025's theme is emotional intelligence and using it for success, you will dive right into feelings and learn how to express them this month.

If you worked on restructuring your schedule and organizing during January, you have a plan in place; it's time to say goodbye to the old and hello to the new. The Death tarot card indicates a month where you let go of the past and grow comfortable setting something important to you to rest. You may be cutting ties with old friends or redefining a romantic relationship.

You may experience some sadness and grief as you start to do things in a way that you have not done before. In other words, you may feel a loss of identity and wonder if you are doing the right thing for your future.

Change is uncomfortable but often necessary to create a new future and outgrow your past. You will want to honor these emotions. This month is a good time to work with a counselor to discuss your thoughts. You will benefit from journaling, scrapbooking, and doing things that commemorate your past experiences so you can look back at them fondly whenever you want.

Advertisement

March 2025: Knight of Wands

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

The month of March is about taking advantage of missed opportunities. As the go-to person in 2025, you'll soon recognize how being an out-of-box thinker works to your advantage.

Advertisement

This month, pay special attention to gaps in solutions that others have offered. You may find a way to fill them and solve problems that others could not. Doing this sets you apart and carves your niche as a particular type of leader. However, there's a delicate balance you will want to capture here. You also do not want to be perceived as making others look bad.

This is where a sense of humor and a sweet quirkiness in your personality endear you to others. Be charming, helpful, and kind this month. Aim to make friends, build partnerships, and work well with others.

April 2025: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

April tests your emotional growth and allows you to listen to your hunches, even if logic tempts you to ignore them. April has a warning: do not overspend or make unwise financial investments.

The Seven of Pentacles tarot card can imply a loss of financial resources due to poor investing. So, think twice if you are looking into buying a lot of cryptocurrencies and risking money you would use on daily expenses. If you anticipate receiving a bonus check, invest in your savings or pay off debt; spend it wisely.

You could be asked to lend money to a friend to help them solve a problem. You will want to be careful not to do anything that does not feel right to you but potentially looks good on paper. If you handle the month of April well, you will keep money in your pocket.

Advertisement

May 2025: The Magician

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

In May, you figure out who you are and what you want to be. You get an opportunity to play around with different roles in life. You may find it easy to try new things and show off skills you've never used but wanted to. You are a jack of all trades this month, but when you're good at many things, you can be stretched thin and master none.

You can use this time to figure out what you're really good at and then offer those services to others for financial gain. The good news is that you start to see signs of growth in your professional life. You may begin assuming a leadership role with greater responsibility based on a niche you've carved for yourself. You will want to work hard at fine-tuning your craft but be forewarned that this could lead to burnout in June. So, find a balance between work and play.

Advertisement

June 2025: Ten of Cups, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

During June, you learn how to manage expectations. Expectations can be the root of heartache. The Ten of Cups reminds you to know why you do something you love and not depend on others for approval. Working at a job or building a team and feeling unappreciated can be difficult.

Advertisement

The role of a leader can get lonely at times; you may feel as though you should be compensated for the time, energy, and effort you put into a particular project, job, or company. You could harbor bitterness and resentment when or if it does not come to you when you expect it.

This is why June is dedicated to building inner strength and character. Do you derive personal pleasure and meaning from the work you do? If you find it difficult to connect emotionally to your job or vocation, this is the time of year to reassess what you are doing so you can pivot and change course.

Perhaps you've learned everything you can at a particular company. Maybe you can no longer grow in a job, and it's time to search for new opportunities. These are important thoughts that define how you handle the month of July.

Advertisement

July 2025: Two of Swords

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

July is a month of decision, and you figure out who you must be loyal to regarding your future. This is when your intuition becomes a strength. When you have fewer facts to work with, you have to trust your gut. This tarot card denotes uncertainty. You might not know what the future holds for you. You may feel afraid of making a bad decision.

The future may feel scary in July. If you decide to look for a job with better pay, the interview process may feel uncomfortable to navigate. However, you will get multiple job offers. Despite sweet benefits packages or higher pay, you may still feel unsure which one to take.

Advertisement

You may experience feelings of guilt or sadness in July if you find a new job and resign from an old one. Leaving a position you've been in for quite some time, especially if you built a new role or oversaw a project, can feel like abandoning it. During this month, you must ask yourself who you are most loyal to and why.

August 2025: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You will be competitive in the workplace in August. This tarot card denotes seeing the world for what it is, especially if you recently entered a highly established and competitive corporation.

A bigger title with more pay means keeping sharp and giving more of your expertise. You will want to function much higher no matter where you are in your professional life. This is a great time to study how your industry works. Where is your current competitive edge? What can you help bring more to the table that creates profits? If you spot a trend or business opportunity, follow up on it.

Advertisement

September 2025: King of Wands, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

The month of September is about adding new meaning to the work you do. You will learn to blend the value of your time, energy, and effort in the workplace into relationships. Going beyond the paycheck is an important lesson to learn this month. Part of cultivating emotional intelligence this year includes practicing an attitude of gratitude and appreciation.

In September, consider the non-paycheck wins you receive each day for what you do. How does your work cultivate lasting relationships? What do you learn about yourself and others that are marketable and create your value? What might you continue to learn where you are now and use later for a competitive advantage?

Advertisement

October 2025: Four of Cups

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

October is about branching out, searching for mentors and other leaders to learn from, and seeing your work as a learning platform. During this month, you see things in a new light. You may become hyper-critical of your professional growth and development. This intense self-evaluation and personal reflection can push you to take a different approach to your career: mentorship.

Advertisement

There's an opportunity for you to hit another growth spurt in your profession. You may learn to manage a larger team or assume a new project that reveals your potential for greater things. You may also feel ready to try something new. This month could lead to cross-training at work where you can do two roles instead of one. This can position you as an invaluable hire and valued team member who gains more respect and admiration from others.

November 2025: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

November is a month of fiscal and emotional responsibility. You may feel the pressures of work mount in November. As others invest in you, the expectation of you adding more value to what you do heightens.

You may feel unsure of what this looks like to others. Rather than remain silent or fear failure, ask questions, request feedback, and be open and transparent about your concerns with a sincere desire to continue to grow.

December 2025: King of Pentacles

Photo: Designer Candies | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The month of December reveals how hard work pays off for you. You may reap new rewards that you did not anticipate. Your contributions bring you financial security and hope for the future.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.