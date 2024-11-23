3 Zodiac Signs Will Face & Overcome Relationship Problems The Week Of November 25 - December 1, 2024

The week begins as Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Monday, November 25 until December 15, a period known for presenting relationship challenges. Mercury retrograde isn’t a time to make decisions or move ahead, but instead encourages us to sit with what arises before choosing the direction to move in.

On Tuesday, November 30, the Libra Moon will square off with Venus in Capricorn, creating tension between what you feel and the state of your relationship. However, embracing your emotional truth is the most important aspect rather than taking action. Yet, as Chiron in Aries squares off with Venus in Capricorn on Friday, November 29, you will see that there is a valuable lesson to learn in all of this.

Resist feeling trapped or overwhelmed by the sudden lens of clarity. Allow yourself to be a work in process and trust that knowing your truth is the first step to acting upon it — when the timing is right, of course.

Three zodiac signs overcome relationship challenges from November 25 - December 1, 2024

1. Gemini

Your feelings are your truth, Gemini, but the longer you try to suppress them, the more difficult you will make your romantic life. Although giving yourself time to reflect on how you’re feeling would be beneficial, it seems that you just do not want to entertain thoughts that could potentially change your life in ways you aren’t prepared for.

Mercury stations retrograde in Sagittarius on Monday, November 25 until December 15. Sagittarius rules over your house of love and relationships, and Mercury retrograde means that all those feelings and issues you’ve been avoiding and hiding from will finally be brought to the surface. During this time, create space to feel for any disconnect in your relationship without feeling like you need to make any rash decisions.

2. Aries

You are less inclined to focus on matters of the heart right now, Aries, but you want to make sure you’re not pushing away someone you love. You are concluding a year of immense changes to your romantic life and desire a new relationship or the transformation of a current one.

On Tuesday, November 26, the Libra Moon will square off with Venus in Capricorn highlighting themes from your relationship and career sectors. While it’s perfectly okay to give yourself time to develop a relationship, resist ignoring your feelings and distracting yourself with another aspect of life. Try not to sabotage your chances at happiness by investing in your career or other facets of your life.

3. Libra

Healing is always an option, Libra, especially as romantic lessons have been one of the dominant themes in your life over the past year. You have been invited to focus on healing your inner child, recognizing patterns, speaking the truth, and developing a more secure attachment. However, in the midst of this, you're feared letting go of a particular relationship.

This will become apparent as Chiron in Aries squares off with Venus in Capricorn on Friday, November 29, activating your relationship and home life. You will have a profound moment of realization in how this connection relates to your inner childhood wounds. Rather than letting a fear of change block you from this process, try to let yourself see that there is no need to immediately take action.

Use this time to journal. You need time to figure out how you feel and why.

