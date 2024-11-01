These Will Be The 3 Best Months In 2025, According To An Astrologer

2024 has undoubtedly been a stressful year thanks to many intense astrology transits. With the year coming to an end, it’s time to think about when we can relax and have some fun. Let’s take a look at what the three best months are in 2025!

The three best months in 2025, according to astrology

1. June 2025

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you love summer, you will love it even more this year because these should be some of our best and most positive months starting in June. If you are not a summer person, don’t worry. You may not like the heat, but you will love the more positive shift in energy that’s coming up for all of us.

The Sun, Mercury, and Venus are all in Gemini for the first half of the month. Three planets in this sign enhance Gemini's inquisitive, social, and adventurous energy.

Jupiter enters Cancer and will trine Venus the week of June 7, bringing us a pleasant interlude of the two most beneficial planets linking up. Mercury also meets up with Jupiter that week, bringing us hopeful vibes mid-month. Mars enters Virgo and connects with Jupiter that week as well, a lucky and beneficial combination.

Advertisement

We experience a Full Moon in Sagittarius, the most expansive and adventurous zodiac sign, which is fitting since summer vacations begin around this time. We might even feel a little more expansive and gregarious in our approaches to others. On June 21, the Sun enters Cancer, the true sign of summer — or at least the cardinal sign indicating the official start of summer.

On June 26, Mercury enters Leo, turning our thoughts toward romance, socializing, and perhaps being in the spotlight even if this isn’t your normal style.

This is followed by a New Moon in Gemini on June 27, when we can expect our communication with others to pick up along with ideas for doing things a little differently than normal. Be open and find your happy place and the planets will assist at this time.

Advertisement

2. July 2025

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

This month also promises to be one of the best in 2025. The Sun will leave home-loving Cancer and enter Leo, the sign of romance and fun in the sun! Even though it will be retrograde part of the month, Mercury is also in Leo all month, turning our thoughts in this direction. Leo is bold, daring, loves fun, and likes to show off.

July is the month powerful Uranus changes signs and enters Gemini. Gemini loves to talk, socialize, and acquire knowledge. Pluto is in Aquarius, so Uranus will trine Pluto, helping out the entire collective, a much different energy from what we experienced in 2024 since the big outer planets are cooperating instead of fighting which can only be positive for all of us here on planet Earth.

Advertisement

Saturn has entered bold and pioneering Aries for a few months. Saturn will sextile Pluto and Uranus, representing more planetary cooperation. Neptune will be in Aries and make the same positive aspects.

Venus is in Gemini this month and gets very close to conjuncting Uranus around the ninth or tenth. This exciting, exhilarating transit deals with social situations, unexpected meetings, and fun.

Jupiter in peaceful Cancer for the rest of the year will sync up with Mars toward the end of the month. Jupiter-Mars transits are optimistic and positive.

This should be a great month for Gemini with Venus in your sign, along with the other fire and other air signs. Since Jupiter is in Cancer, this will help the water signs.

Advertisement

The Capricorn Moon on July 10 looks peaceful enough followed by a Venus-ruled Taurus New Moon on July 28 grounding and connecting us with the earth.

3. August 2025

Photo: Adrian Mag | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Sun remains in Leo the first three weeks of the month, so there are still a lot of fun and good times to be had. Mercury, the planet of communication and travel, also remains in Leo all month, keeping our focus on pleasure, entertainment, love, and positive thoughts.

The Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9 falls in the house of the collective or good friends and social events. With the Moon in Aquarius, we tend to socialize with others and look at things from new and different perspectives.

During the first three weeks of the month, Venus in gentle and home-loving Cancer meets up with Jupiter around August 11. It is rare to see the two most beneficial planets together, and when they team up we can expect pleasant times, socializing, and things to go our way in general.

Advertisement

Mars leaves serious-minded Virgo on August 6 to enter Libra for the rest of the month. Libra is one of the two zodiac signs ruled by planet Venus associated with love, social events, and money.

On August 26, Venus enters Leo, giving us another blast of excitement, boldness, and summer days that can be filled with love and excitement for a few more weeks before fall arrives and we get serious again. Venus align with Saturn, Uranus, and Pluto on August 25, which should be an interesting combination since Venus-Uranus transits are usually quite exciting and lend themselves toward exciting times, unexpected romance, and new adventures.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.