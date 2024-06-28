Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope From July 1 - 7, 2024

Before we look at the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign, here are the general messages for everyone. “Do not go gentle into that good night” seems to be poetic words that perfectly sum up the energy of the week between July 1 - 7, 2024, for the collective.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Water over Mountain (#39), changing to Mountain over Fire (#22). It reminds us of the unceasing beauty and strength of the human spirit. So don't cut yourself short by comparing yourself to people who have achieved a lot and seem to have it all. Their path may have looked like yours, too, when they were exactly where you are! Your inner strength will be the difference between night and day.

Advertisement

If you feel called to, take charge of your daily routine by incorporating small habits that will have a compounding impact on your joy and peace. Whether this is meditating before bed to unwind and ease your mind, drinking a cup of green juice to boost your immunity at the start of the day, or doing stretches every few hours to make your body supple and healthy, everything will add up in the end.

Advertisement

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 1 - 7, 2024.

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy is big and bold for you. Set your sights on what you desire, and it will be yours!

Lucky Day in Love: July 3

In love, you are encouraged to reciprocate and meet your partner or love interest halfway. Don't do too much to prove yourself to them! You don't need to do that.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 4 & 5

In your social life, show up more as a listener than a speaker at this time. You will discover the juiciest and most intriguing stories.

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

As for your career, you are the master of your destiny. Wield your manifestation powers with strength. You've got this!

Advertisement

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy is all about love and finding love. So steer clear of those who try to rain on your parade!

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

You will meet your match through your friends or at a barbecue party. Who knows? The national holiday may bring you love too.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 6

Be proactive in your social life, and you will be the golden person wherever you go. It's all about putting your best foot forward and doing it with style.

Lucky Day for Career: July 5

In your career, you are encouraged to show up with confidence but work as a team player so the best ideas can get to the floor, and those ideas can spark new ones.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Tiger, you are a beautiful soul, and this week's energy is all about you recognizing that within you.

Lucky Day in Love: July 3

In love, lean into those friendships and relationships that uplift your heart and make you feel strong. New love connections must also pass this litmus test.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 5

In your social life, don't try to impress anyone. Instead, be your true self and allow your soul tribe to find you. Dress with confidence, though!

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

As for your career, things are about to kick off in the best way possible for you. Look forward to new opportunities and perhaps even a big bonus.

Advertisement

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Rabbit, the energy this week is all about being proactive and going where your heart wants you to go. Just make sure you aren't driven to the wrong places because of trauma bonding!

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: July 2

In love, you can write your destiny at this time. Enjoy your heightened manifestation powers and bring your loved ones the love they need.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 4

As for your social life, you are encouraged to be generous and loving. Throw a house party if you haven't done one recently, and watch as the fun makes you the star of the evening.

Lucky Day for Career: July 4

In your career, you are encouraged to be aware of equal pay so you can establish a healthy routine for yourself and not burn out unnecessarily.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Advertisement

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Dragon, this week's energy is all about taking charge of your destiny and letting your creative side unleash its raw genius.

Lucky Day in Love: July 4

Advertisement

In love, you will have everything you desire if you ask for it. Communication is definitely the key. If you are single, this message is more about communicating through setting intentions.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 4

As for your social life, you will be the life of the party wherever you go ... if you choose to. What's your decision on this?

Lucky Day for Career: July 3

Your career is about to level up. So get ready because the next phase will bring new people, new projects, and some new mentors, too!

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

Advertisement

General Overview:

Snake, this week's energy has a secret glow. You will shine wherever you go, whether you want to or not. Lean into this blessing, and you can attract more opportunities.

Lucky Day in Love: July 2

In love, try to think about the future but also consider the present. Do the two match up, or are you giving too much time to the wrong person?

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 3

Your social life will be really good, too! If you have a party to attend, expect to have your mind blown. Just make sure to show up with a nice gift for the host.

Lucky Day for Career: July 5

For your career, now's the time to lay the groundwork for a big project. Take care of the details, and the project will take care of itself.

Advertisement

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Horse, your energy this week is extra strong for you. Your willpower will push you to places you've never been to before and right past obstacles that would have hindered others.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: July 6

In love, you are encouraged to think about your love interest in a holistic manner. Will they fit in with your family and friends? Physical attraction can only go so far.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 7

As for your social life, you will find great conversation partners wherever you go this week. Be open to fresh experiences and let the world surprise you in the best ways!

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

In your career, the energy right now is perfect for trying something new or putting a new twist on an old thing. You can get inspiration from art, music, movies, and more. Let your creative side take over.

Advertisement

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is still and strange, making you feel strange. You are about to enter a new phase of life, so pay attention to the signs and synchronicities!

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, try to remember that your unique needs and desires are just as valid as anyone else's. If someone doesn't match up, that doesn't mean they are a bad person or vice versa. Let your soul guide you to the right partner for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 7

Your social life will be absolutely fabulous this week! If you are attending a wedding or baby shower, prepare for lots of fun and games. You may even hear some juicy gossip!

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

For your career, now's the perfect time to consider expanding your horizons and maybe even studying further. Journal your thoughts on this and allow yourself to dream big.

Advertisement

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Monkey, this week's energy is all about letting go of what no longer serves you and knowing what's true to you so you don't forget your roots.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, you are encouraged to have fun and keep it light this week. The time of severe questions will come later. Have fun now and build your bond.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 6

In your social life, you are encouraged to listen more than speak. Intriguing insights will reach you when you do. Plus, if you feel called to, throw a house party and gather your loved ones and friends for a good time together.

Lucky Day for Career: July 5

The energy around your career is as per usual this week. As long as you stay on top of your responsibilities, you will be fine.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Advertisement

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Rooster, the energy this week has a holistic feel to it for you. As long as you think about your well-being and the well-being of your community (and the world at large), you'll be golden.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

In love, you may want to take a step back this week and evaluate your needs, desires, and goals. If you feel the need to focus on other areas of life instead of love, follow the call of your soul. Everything will fall into place at just the right time.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 2

Your social life will be really good this week! Look forward to good friends, great conversations, and a few good martinis on the side.

Lucky Day for Career: July 3

In your career, you are encouraged to be creative and let your inner genius come out and play. Now's the time to learn and grow and also appreciate how far you have come.

Advertisement

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is all about recognizing what lies within you and what you can do to carve out a space for yourself in this world.

Lucky Day in Love: July 4

Advertisement

In love, you are encouraged not to give up even if you feel like you will never find the one. Work with a therapist if you have old wounds still festering within. You must clear away the toxic to make space for the new and good.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 5

Your social life will be extraordinary this week despite all this, and your friends will come through for you every time you need them. Lean into your luck and watch as pure magic unfolds.

Lucky Day for Career: July 7

In your career, try something new and be bold about the paths ahead. How can you test your limits if you aren't even willing to dream?

Advertisement

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Tais Barnabe, infinitystudio, suwiillustrations & M.Wallflower / Canva

General Overview:

Pig, the energy this week for you has a determined quality for you. You can achieve anything you want. You have manifestation magic at your fingertips!

Lucky Day in Love: July 7

Advertisement

In love, you are encouraged to think more holistically and spend more time in the company of your best friends. Socializing with them will put you on the path of your soulmate.

Lucky Day in Friendship: July 7

In this regard, you are also encouraged to step out of your comfort zone socially. Be more spontaneous and suggest more ideas. An impromptu trip with your best mates may be just the thing to do!

Lucky Day for Career: July 2 & 3

Your career is about to transition to something new and bold. Prepare for this new experience, and let your creative side be inspired and full of ideas. You've got this!

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.