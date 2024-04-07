Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 8 - 14

April showers will bring May flowers. That's the energy of this week, between April 8 - 14, 2024, for every Chinese zodiac sign. But before we get to weekly horoscopes, here are the general messages.

This week's I Ching hexagram is Mountain over Lake (#41). It tells us that intelligent person always knows how to control themselves even when their emotions or hormones try to get the best of them. They don't misuse the power they have been given. They use it to better the community, which includes them, so that they can lead everyone to a brighter and better future.

Intelligent folks also know when they need to take a break and when they need to learn more. They know when to delegate and when to ask for help. And they always know when to walk out of the room if they feel their emotions will best them.

This hexagram is a direct caution against letting anger get the best of you. So don't let challenges change you into something unrecognizable. Instead, let them be stepping stones to your greater success! Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for April 8 - 14.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for April 8 - 14, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy is swift and edge-of-the-blade for you. Trust your instincts, and you will be golden.

Lucky Day in Love: April 12

In love, some of you will meet your soulmate this week or start discussing future plans with your significant other. Some may even have a ring by the weekend.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 13

If you feel anxious about socializing at this time, don't force yourself to engage. Instead, take a wellness break and tend to yourself.

Lucky Day for Career: April 11

Your work life and social life will be entwined this week, though. So, set healthy boundaries where you can, and if you can't withdraw completely, try to leave early.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, you are in for a treat this week, especially in your love life. Some of you will be taken under the wing of an excellent mentor, and others will discover a new best friend.

Lucky Day in Love: April 8 & 9

Your options in love are big and beautiful. So choose wisely and exercise your free will if you don't want to choose at all. It's your call!

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 11

Your social life will bring you joy and camaraderie. I look forward to jokes, gags, and fun adventures decided on the very day. The more you step out of your comfort zone, the better things will be.

Lucky Day for Career: April 12

Just be careful of overexerting yourself at work. Some of you are bad at setting boundaries and get taken advantage of. If you are not careful, you may burn out.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, this week's energy has a whimsical quality. Lean into your creative side and watch the magic unfold. You are in for a real treat!

Lucky Day in Love: April 13

In love, don't hold back your emotions, and don't dress to impress someone else. Instead, dress to impress yourself. You will feel incredible afterward, knowing that the wrong people are weeding themselves out.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 14

Be careful how you present yourself in social situations this week. Some of you may speak too much or too little. Striking a healthy balance is the key.

Lucky Day for Career: April 14

In your career, pay attention to your health as you work, and take breaks if your body asks for it. A sick day is for when you are feeling unwell. Don't let anyone push you towards burning out.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, this week's energy is strong for you. Something monumental is going to happen, which will change your trajectory. So, be mindful as you go about your days.

Lucky Day in Love: April 14

In love, don't let the past haunt your doorstep again. Now's the time to close those chapters, even if you are the one holding on tightly energetically. A black candle ritual can help you cut cords.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 14

You are also encouraged to spend time with your loved ones this week and make it a priority. Memories are made only when you are together. Don't miss the opportunity.

Lucky Day for Career: April 14

In your career, take it easy this week and go slow. Let Mercury Retrograde blow over before you go full throttle.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, this week's energy is pleasant and sweet for you. Let your whimsical side come out and play. You will be more creatively blessed this week than ever before.

Lucky Day in Love: April 13

In love, you are encouraged to prioritize your healing and pull back if you need space. Sometimes, the best thing you can do to nurture a relationship is to know when you need alone time to recharge your batteries and soothe your soul.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 12

Your social life will be a hit or miss this week. Don't sweat it too much, though. If you feel like engaging with others, do it. If you don't, then don't.

Lucky Day for Career: April 11

For your career, you are encouraged to be a team player this week and examine the operations more holistically. Golden success awaits you on the other end of that initiative.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, this week will be a week of reckonings for you. Fake relationships will come to an end, and if you have been giving too much of yourself to the wrong people, you will finally realize their truth.

Lucky Day in Love: April 11

In love, you are urged to take care of yourself first. Enjoy a spa weekend, watch your favorite movies, or laze around just because you feel like it. Self-love is always the first step.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 11

Your social life is about to hit a turning point but don't let the change intimidate you. The cosmic forces have got your back and are leading you away from toxic influences.

Lucky Day for Career: April 8 & 10

As for your career, now's not the time for big moves. Now's the time to make sure all the processes already in place are at their optimal best.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, you have luck on your side because you are on your side. Remember that this week as you move forward. Nobody can budge you from your path if you don't let them.

Lucky Day in Love: April 9

In love, you are urged not to run after anyone, no matter how you feel about them. Receptivity will help you win, while proactivity will make you fail at this cosmic time period.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 8 & 9

If you feel the need to turn inward and not socialize this week, don't. And don't let anyone guilt you about it, either. Your mental well-being comes first.

Lucky Day for Career: April 8

In your career, you are urged to trust your instincts, especially if you feel someone is being fake to your face but secretly wants you to fail. You won't be let down if you trust yourself.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, you are either in a transitory phase right now between two chapters of life or are about to enter one. Hold fast and stay strong. As long as you stay grounded and mindful, you will be able to ride the waves with ease.

Lucky Day in Love: April 8

In love, you are urged not to let the opinion of others control who you love or spend your life with. Unhappiness and incompatibility can poison someone slowly.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 8

Your social life will be the best part of this week. I look forward to excellent conversations, laughs, and maybe an impromptu activity or two!

Lucky Day for Career: April 10

In your career, you will do well if you think from the perspective of a team player, even if you are the leader. That's where victory awaits you.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, something important will happen this week. You are currently in an astrologically significant time period. So move forward with confidence and let your wishes manifest!

Lucky Day in Love: April 11

In love, watch out for people who secretly objectify you and have harmful beliefs underneath the surface. Your shine attracts both the good and the bad.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 13

If you feel called to, throw a party sometime this week and gather all your friends and favorite people. It's time to live it up with those you love!

Lucky Day for Career: April 14

Something new will happen in your career this week, and for some of you, it's a new job. Stay grounded, and you will be just fine.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, you have more options than you know. But not all opportunities are the same. Trust your gut, choose what makes sense for you and your goals, and leave the rest behind.

Lucky Day in Love: April 14

In love, you are urged to take care of yourself first. Self-love is always the first step, and as long as you prioritize your well-being, everything else will fall into place easily.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 13

Your social life will be hot and happening, too! Look forward to lots of laughter, fun times with friends, and maybe a mischievous dare or two.

Lucky Day for Career: April 11

As for your career, you are urged to slow down and not allow the opinions of others to bother you too much. You are also encouraged to think more carefully about what you want, lest you regret it later.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, you are your own best friend this week. Don't forget that! As long as you focus on your goals and don't allow people with forceful personalities to distract you, you will be fine.

Lucky Day in Love: April 10

In love, you are urged to pursue what you want and express your love honestly and heartfully. The rest will fall into place as it should.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 10

You are also encouraged to be more extroverted than usual this week, especially if you have a family gathering or function to attend. Let your inner butterfly spread its wings and fly!

Lucky Day for Career: April 8

As for your career, you are on the cusp of doing something meaningful. Maybe you want to make a big change. Trust your gut on this because the cosmic forces have got your back.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, if you feel that working with certain people in a team is not working out for you, find a way to put an end to that relationship. You must trust yourself in this.

Lucky Day in Love: April 14

In love, you are urged not to ignore red flags, especially if you have observed they have a wandering eye or are prone to lying. Your emotional and physical well-being depends on it.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 12

Try to spend more time with those you love, especially your family. Memories can't be made if you are not present. So make an effort, because it's vital for your heart.

Lucky Day for Career: April 10 & 11

In your career, you are encouraged to be your true self and speak your mind. This doesn't mean blab without a filter or awareness of your environment. But it does mean you must be brave and speak up when you need to.

